It is widely accepted that Artificial Intelligence could pose a series threat to humanity. In a worst-case scenario, it has the potential to cause the extinction of the human race. At the very least it could result in millions of people losing their jobs and being replaced by A.I. leading to a lot more, ‘useless eaters’ in the words of Henry Kissinger or, a “useless class,” if you prefer the terminology of Klaus Schwab’s little pet, human-hating transhumanist, Noah Yuval Harare. I say bring it on. Obviously not the Skynet/terminator/apocalypse scenario but the version where lots of people are made redundant because, let’s face it, a lot of them are already useless and could easily be replaced by A.I. without any great loss to society.

Doctors

Doctors - who needs them? Well, too bad if you do. In the United Kingdom getting to see a GP is like trying to arrange an audience with the pope or the Dalai Lama. In fact, it is even more difficult because, convinced of their godlike status, they very rarely deem it worth their precious time to condescend to see mere mortals like members of the public. You have more chance of finding the Holy Grail or the lost continent of Atlantis than finding a local doctor who will let you enter the hallowed grounds of their surgery.

A doctor’s self portrait

To protect them from the unclean rabble, the doctors have enlisted fearsome, warrior receptionists who guard the entrance to the holy grounds. Trained in the dark arts, they employ such devious methods as leaving the phone permanently on answer machine with a holy message telling everyone how their lord is currently employed in healing some other poor soul in his blessed role of legitimised drug dealer assigned to him by the divine right of doctorship when, in actual fact, he’s still relaxing in his jacuzzi, busy calculating if he can buy that new BMW with the latest increase in the value of his Pfizer shares.

If you are ‘lucky’ enough to make it into the inner sanctum, don’t be expecting words of divine wisdom and some magical elixir that will cure your ills. At best you will be begrudgingly told to take a seat and asked to confess your symptoms. They will then consult the holy oracle, “the sacred manuscript of St Google,” that will tell them what the High Priests of Big Pharma decide is wrong with you. After communion with the holy scripture, you will then be given a piece of parchment, written in what appears to be some magical, occult language, indecipherable to anyone that is not an initiate of the medical cult, which will grant you permission to receive a small sample of holy, healing tablets from the vault of the sacred pharmacy.

After rushing home, you will eagerly unveil the treasure within, ensuring you obey the brief commandments inscribed on the box, whilst ignoring the vast tome buried within the outer receptacle which will list all the terrible plagues and torments that can befall you if you consume the holy tablets in your desperate desire to alleviate your ills - diseases that could be a hundredfold worse than the malady the High Priests of Big Pharma have told you are cursed with at the present time.

The only way to circumvent this ritual is to utter the secret word, “vaccine”. All impediments and hindrances will then immediately be removed and you will be given instant access to the Holy One. On meeting his Holiness, you will notice a welcoming glint in his eye as he reaches for the needle. Some people have claimed the glint is actually a dollar sign but this is sheer blasphemy disseminated by vaccine-denying heretics. Once you have received the blessed liquid you will be quickly escorted from the premises as some recipients have been known to be so overawed by the experience they have simply succumbed to the power of the divine elixir and the last thing his holy Lord Doctor wants is a body blocking access to his drinks’ cabinet.

The deification of the medical establishment reached its apogee in the U.K. during the covid scam when the brainwashed devout had to go out on to the street every Thursday evening and offer their thanks and prayers to the holy NHS, applauding their heroism by clapping like mind-controlled sea lions in a theme park asking for another bucket of salmon.

And what heroism! Doctors and nurses risking their lives supposedly surrounded by legions of dead bodies, hundreds of thousands of poor souls that had succumbed to a deadly virus. In reality, of course, rather than being full of dead bodies the hospitals were as empty as a lecture hall for a speech by Joe Biden on ‘Eloquence and Erudition in Politics,’ because nobody was permitted entry unless they tested positive for the non-existent covid by a PCR test that was about as accurate as predicting infection as a blind man reading tea leaves from a pot of Darjeeling is at predicting the where the first snowflake will fall in winter. The heroic medics were extremely overworked, but due to their superhuman feats of endurance, they still found time amidst the carnage to produce endless, embarrassing, dance routines on Tik Tok. In retrospect, maybe that’s why everyone was clapping. It was for their choreographed, musical performance rather than the performance of their medical duties, although both were equally deplorable. The only things dying in the hospitals were the official narrative, the medics’ integrity and any chance the nurses had of ever getting invited on to Strictly Come Dancing. Of course, there were dying patients but they weren’t dying due to a phantom virus, they were dying due to neglect, illegal use of Do Not Resuscitate notices and overdoses of midazolam.

The Caring NHS - Nurses dancing whilst patients were dying due to midazolam overdoses and illegal Do Not Resuscitate notices

So, do we really need doctors? Do we need to be showering these people with vast amounts of money, people whose only relevant qualifications appear to be the ability to access the internet and write a prescription for whatever drug their Big Pharma overlords tell them, in exchange for a wheelbarrow of cash, when they are not otherwise engaged in practising their golf swing whilst hiding away from the unclean masses behind a couple of belligerent receptionists?

A.I. could surely do the job better. It would be far more efficient. You could simply go on your computer at home, key in your symptoms and it would diagnose you instantly and you could print out your prescription in seconds. No more phoning forty times a day to make an appointment. No more hearing the words, “You are now number 227 in the queue.”

Admittedly, because the A.I. would still be programmed by the same people who programmed the doctors, you could still be misdiagnosed and prescribed medication that either has no effect whatsoever or actually makes you worse but at least it would be done in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. You would get sicker for less money and less inconvenience.

Teachers

I am sure there are some very good teachers out there who want to impart real knowledge to children to help them develop and grow into intelligent, thinking adults. There are, however, many that have succumbed to the jiggery-pokery of wokery and are hell bent on indoctrinating the kids with their misinformed and twisted ideology.

Do we really need teachers who endorse the idea that there are as many genders as there are gods in the Hindu pantheon? Who foment division by swearing allegiance to the LGBT community that now has so many nonsensical and manufactured sub-divisions of sexuality it would need an extra alphabet to encompass them all, instead of promoting true equality and celebrating and respecting each child’s own individuality. Instead of standing up for the rights of kids to have a proper education they stand up for the rights of doctors to mutilate them in the name of trans ideology. A blood sacrifice to be offered up to their omnipotent rainbow god.

Teachers indoctrinating kids to worship the Rainbow God

Do we really need teachers who claim that maths is racist? Who, in mind-bending bouts of warped logic, believe that sometimes the correct answer is not always the right answer because, due to ‘white privilege’, a white child is more likely to get the correct answer, so getting the wrong answer is now also the right answer! Obviously, whoever dreams up this baloney is has either overdosed on a cocktail of psychoactive mushrooms or, if they haven’t feasted on the funny fungus, are simply as mad as a barrel of wombats. However, as well as being a bungalow. i.e., having nothing upstairs, and as dumb as a bag of bricks, they are also racist.

To say all white children are privileged simply by the colour of their skin and all black children are stupid because of the colour of their skin is a racist as you get. Do we really need people who teach this dangerous and divisive nonsense? They are the sort of people that would insist on painting the overtly racist white stripes on a zebra crossing black and then blaming the subsequent death of a child killed on the road on Western Imperialism. Next, they will be saying gravity is only a construct of neo-colonialism and start throwing children off cliffs to prove it.

They see racism everywhere because they are obsessed with skin colour. Instead of looking at a child and seeing the wonderful potential within them, they see only the flesh that covers them and depending on the colour of that flesh, deciding whether they should be embraced or demonised.

And what about the indoctrination of the kids into the climate cult? Do we really need teachers who tell them that every drop of rain, every breeze and every snowflake is a result of global warming? Instead of encouraging children to go out and play in the sunshine and get some essential vitamin D on a beautiful summer day, they have them hiding under the bid, guzzling down Prozac like popcorn, because they have them believing that at the first sign of sunshine the world will explode in a hellish ball of fire, incinerating the entire globe and the whole of humanity.

They have them hating their own parents for causing this imminent cataclysm. They have them believing that providing them with a cosy, warm home, driving them to school in their petrol driven cars and taking them on holidays to foreign lands is an act of ultimate evil. They have the kids so terrified they break out in inconsolable wailing at the first signs of the snowman in their garden melting because they see it as a harbinger of the climate apocalypse and analogous to the complete disintegration of the Antarctic ice sheet. They have them so brainwashed they would accuse their own mothers of animal cruelty for making a cup of tea because the very act of boiling a kettle could decimate the polar bear population and lead to the mass extinction of penguins. Instead of teaching them art by applying paint to canvass, they teach them how to throw paint over the Mona Lisa and Stone Henge, no doubt after convincing them that Leonardo da Vinci and a bunch of ancient druids were co-conspirators in their diabolical plan to bring about Armageddon, one chisel mark and one brush stroke at a time.

The end of the world -visual proof that the Antractic ice sheets are collapsing.

Do we really want teachers who, during covid, wanted to use children as human shields; who refused to come in and work unless the children were injected with an experimental, toxic jab just so they would feel a bit safer from being contaminated even though there was zero chance of that happening? Who wouldn’t let children even talk to their friends in the classroom or playground but instead in incarcerated at their desks inside plastic prisons. Who, at the merest hint of a child’s sniffle, would hang a sign saying ‘unclean’ around their necks and lock them in a cupboard until they could be removed to a quarantine camp and forcibly vaccinated, whilst they donned a hazmat suit and hid in the basement. These teachers treated children like walking, contagion vectors or prisoners at Guantanamo. I’m surprised the headmasters didn’t just exchange the kids’ school blazers for orange jump suits and have done with it. Is that the sort of moronic, inhuman teachers we want educating our kids?

The new way of eductaing children - plastic prisons

Surely A.I. would be better than that. Jettison all those zealots, racists and fools. Let kids learn from home and save money and time on all that travelling to and from these evil, brainwashing, indoctrination centres. Sure, they will still get taught all the mind numbingly, boring and useless claptrap because the A.I will still be programmed by the same people that programmed the teachers but at least they will have their parents there to counteract the propaganda and won’t be traumatised for being told the very act of having a cold is akin to murdering their grandparents with a biological weapon.

Journalists

Do we really need journalists? I am not referring to true, Independent, do their own research, alternative media journalists but rather the lamestream media. Those word whores who would print anything for money and the poodle press who are on the leash of the billionaires and government and intelligence agencies and will gobble up whatever scraps of disinformation and propaganda fed to them an regurgitate it on demand.

Do we really need these purveyors of fear porn, who tried to terrorise entire populations during the covid scam? Who wrote articles in support of the tyranny we all had to endure. Every one of them were advocates for the draconian, anti-human, freedom-smashing, economy-wrecking, health-destroying lockdowns. They practically salivated when the fake death tolls increased every day that enabled them to print more fabricated horror stories of people succumbing to a killer virus and yet were strangely silent when it became apparent that the only excess deaths were due to medical neglect, the overuse of midazolam in care homes and hospitals and the devastation caused by the killer jabs.

The Lamestream media-purveyors of fear porn.

Do we really need the hate-filled excuses for journalists who spewed vitriol at the antivaxxers, who targeted them, condemned them and accused them of killing their fellow citizens whilst they were collaborators with the evil forces that killed off the elderly and created the death shot?

They have given us more fake reasons why young people are dropping dead of heart attacks than there are Friends of Israel in parliament. They have told us we could keel over at any minute if we have a lie in, get too much sunlight, take a hot shower, sneeze or look directly into car headlights. They only thing left is to say that the very act of being alive is a risk factor for death. Meanwhile, they ignore the enormous elephant in the room with the word Pfizer emblazoned on its side in flashing neon lights.

Does humanity need those who were complicit in the biggest ever crime against humanity?

Then we have the cringeworthy love affair they have with the mad, cross-dressing, comedian Zelensky to whom they pen embarrassing eulogies, portraying him as some war hero fighting for democracy and freedom whilst, in reality, he is a corrupt, Nazi-supporting, western puppet, who has banned opposition parties, jailed journalists and kidnapped young men from the streets to feed them into the meatgrinder. His hands, soaked in the blood of half a million Ukrainians, are forever grasping for more loot to buy more mansions for himself whilst his fellow citizens die en masse or are left to mourn the loss of their loved ones amidst the wreckage of their country.

Currently the presstitutes are wholeheartedly condemning anyone that has the effrontery to suggest that Russia was manipulated into invading Ukraine by Ukraine’s breaking of the Minsk agreements, the continuing onslaught against the Russian speaking citizens of the Donbass region, NATO expansionism, the building of American controlled biolabs on Russia’s doorstep and arming Ukraine to the teeth with western weaponry.

How dare anyone suggest that maybe a war with Russia isn’t such a good idea as having an extra arm growing out of the back of your head caused by the radiation after a nuclear attack isn’t a particularly good look. How scandalous it is to suggest that the normal quota of limbs in their traditional anatomical positions is the most aesthetically pleasing. You will be labelled a Russian propagandist and traitor the United Kingdom. Clearly there will never be enough shedding of blood to sate their sick appetite for war and death.

The Lamestream media- forever trying to instigagte war.

Moreover, they can’t even make their mind up who our overlords are. Are we beholden to the corrupt, Ukrainian, Nazi regime or the insane, genocidal Israeli regime? Are we voting for Zelensky or Netanyahu in the upcoming elections? Surely it just plain courtesy to tell us what tyrannical lunatics will be in control of our parliamentary asylum after we all rush down enthusiastically to put an X on a piece of paper which is as worthless as the assurance given by Rishi Sunak that the covid shots were ‘safe and effective.’

Can we really not survive without knowing which z-list celebrity is having sex with some other z-list celebrity whilst tens of thousands of children are slaughtered in Gaza? Can we not get through the day without seeing a Hollywood actress endorsing the scoffing of grasshoppers and cockroaches to promote the evil, agenda of the James Bond supervillain Klaus Schwab whilst simultaneously ignoring the Israeli regime calling Palestinians cockroaches and exterminating them?

Surely, we could all do without the following nonsense –

The Washington Post claims that by warming the planet we have been accidentally cooling it!

The scariest thing about climate change? Global cooling. - The Washington Post

Forbs tried telling us that Speaking English is much more likely to spread covid than speaking other languages.

Why Speaking English May Spread More Coronavirus Than Some Other Languages (forbes.com)

The Herald Sun tries to silence us by telling us that “speaking just 4 words and hour increases the spread of covid 10 times more than just breathing.”

GQxq-xlWQAAFB7I (739×900) (twimg.com)

This is the utter drivel produced by the lamestream media. I was going to say you would have to be brain dead to believe their garbage but you would really have to have had you brain removed altogether and your head filled with cheesy wotsits or a bucket of blancmange to believe it.

Sorry if that statement offends any cheddary-snack/gelatinous-dessert skulls who, after reading the last two headlines, have been so shocked they have decided from now on they will only communicate in Spanish using sign language. Please go to your safe space under your bed and put a blanket over your head and you will recover from the trauma in a few years.

Clearly A.I. could produce equally ridiculous stories. Of course, the A.I. being programmed by the same agencies that programme the journalists, the stories it would produce would still be replete with lies and propaganda. But at least we would have the pleasure of watching the herds of dumb, unemployed journalists roaming the streets like malfunctioning automatons, babbling incoherently because there is nobody to supply them with a script anymore.

Politicians

And what of our politicians, would A.I. not do a better job? Admittedly some already appear to be non-human, exuding the all the charm and personality of a dead haddock. In the case of Joe Biden, the Law Society for Deceased Fish could probably sue me for slander. The hair-sniffing leader of the free world is clearly A.I. as he displays all the oratory skills of a bucket of fried chicken and the coordination of a jellyfish on a bicycle. Obviously A.I. in this case does not stand for artificial intelligence, as the words intelligence and Biden are mutually exclusive, but rather Anile Imbecile.

In the UK we have Sunak and Starmer, two clowns that are competing to see who will run the circus for the next five years. Before them we had Boris the buffoon – a dishevelled, dishonest, arrogant womaniser, who plunged us into the covid tyranny. Whilst people were imprisoned in their homes, and elderly relatives were dying alone in soulless, care homes and hospitals, he as guzzling down troughs of champagne with his co-conspirator cronies at illegal parties in Westminster. Not satisfied with the amount of death and destruction he caused by lockdowns, he then ensured he scuppered the Russian/Ukrainian peace deal, resulting in half a million dead Ukrainians.

Boris the buffoon - whilst we were locked in our homes, he was partying at Westminster.

When it comes to death, they all love the good old smell of blood in the morning. Both Sunak and Starmer are fully on board the Zionist genocide train and are absolutely dying to start a war with Russia. When I say they are dying obviously it won’t be them that are dying but the sons and daughter of the serfs, with Sunak announcing he will bring in conscription if he gets elected.

Do we really need politicians who will be sipping Dom Perignon and gobbling down caviar whilst they guffaw heartily at the slaughter of millions of young men and women?

Talking of women, Starmer can’t even say what a woman is. So terrified of being criticized by the lunatic, woke brigade he has stated that men can have a cervix and women can have a penis. At least Sunak knows what a woman is, at least what a rich woman is, as he married one of the richest women on the planet, her family’s tech company being worth almost 60 billion pounds. So, when his insane net zero polices, and that of his would-be successor, Starmer, eventually have us living in mud huts, munching on beetles for breakfast and drinking sludge for dinner and with only one communal, elderly donkey for transport, he will still be able to live his life of luxury.

No, it’s not Rishi Sunak on his way to Macdonalds for a burger and fries but on his way to a Buckham Palace banquet. But you can stay at home and eat beetles.

Do we really need politicians that will be sitting in a hot tub on some paradise island while the rest of us fight over a tub of butter to spread on the one slice of mouldy bread we will be allowed under the carbon-based credit system they want to impose on us all?

They waste vast amounts of time and money creating ways to allegedly cut down on benefit fraud in order to save a few pounds whilst they fraudulently handed out billions of pounds of contracts for useless PPE equipment for a non-existent pandemic to their mates.

They called us all dangerous, antivaxxer, granny killers and introduced vaccine passports to stop us going to the pub or the cinema whilst allowing tens of thousands of unvetted and passport-less people to illegally cross our borders. Whilst many U.K. citizens, who had their livelihoods ruined by lockdowns and destroyed by the cost- of-living crisis that followed, had to choose between heating their homes or feeding their children, the illegals were given luxury rooms in five-star hotels, free meals and access to regular doctor visits.

Do we really need these parasites who bleed us dry and treat their own citizens with utter contempt? Surely A.I. could do their jobs just as well. Of course, being programmed by the same people that programmed the politicians we would still be treated with utter disdain and have our lives ruined but at least we wouldn’t have to listen to their monotonous, monotone monologues and fake debates. We wouldn’t be subjected to all the false promises and lies at election time and have to look at their contemptible faces every day in the media. A.I. has to be better than that.

So, as long as we can avoid a scenario where your smart fridge tries to swallow you and turn you into a Popsicle or your smart kettle decides to boil itself when you’re bending over it resulting in an unwanted facial sauna, A.I. could be useful. At the very least, it could rid us of the useless ones.