Andy Burnham will soon become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The coronation of the ‘King of the North’, a title bestowed on him by his entourage of sycophantic followers and obsequious journalists that support him, will happen in a few weeks’ time if no other labour MP puts their name forward as a challenger. Wes Streeting, who was once considered to be a genuine candidate, has already withdrawn, no doubt on the orders of those who are orchestrating this coup, leaving the path clear for Burnham, a previous World Economic Forum attendee, to claim his crown as soon as possible.

King Andy the 1st- the new ruler of the United Kingdom. (image-Wikipedia)

We know he will be the new Prime Minister because all the media have already told us this as if it is his pre-ordained destiny. The British public will have no say in the matter. Having said that, of course, Keir Starmer was only voted into power by 20% of the voting public so the idea that the U.K. is a democracy has always been merely an illusion.

Yet only a few weeks ago Burnham wasn’t even an elected member of parliament. He only became one after a sitting member representing the Makerfield constituency gave up his seat, triggering a By-election. Burnham was then parachuted in and subsequently won that By-election.

So, who was this very chivalrous MP?

The Israel Connection

The MP who ceded his seat to allow Burnham to stand in the By-election was Jewish MP Josh Simons. Simons attended the Perse School in Cambridge, whose students are offered summer placements at the Weizman Institute of Science in Israel. The Weizmann Institute provides essential technology for AI, drones, advanced electronic tracking and jamming tools and alternative GPS navigation systems used by the Israeli military, all essential for their genocide in Gaza and destruction of Lebanon.

Josh Simons, who spied on journalists and falsely accused them of being Russian assets. (image-Wikipedia)

As a Labour MP, Simons was in charge of the Labour think tank Labour Together. When journalists wrote articles criticising the group, he made false allegations to the intelligence services that they were Russian assets. This led to him resigning from his post as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Digital Government. Starmer was eventually forced into holding an enquiry into the matter. It was only a few months later that he had to resign himself, presumably for having the audacity to question the organisation that actually controls the party.

Simons is a Labour Friend of Israel, has relatives living in Israel and is part of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Israel whose stated aim is –

“To create a better understanding of Israel and to foster and promote links between the UK and Israel; to unite parliamentarians from across both Houses who are proud to be friends of Israel; and to make the case for Israel and for the UK’s bilateral relationship with the Jewish state.”

Simons has been promised a role in Burnham’s new cabinet.

Labour Together (now called Think Labour) were behind the coup to oust the then leader, Jeremy Corbyn, and replace him with Keir Starmer, by creating false news stories about antisemitism in the Labour Party, obviously due to the fact that Corbyn was sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, an unforgivable sin in British politics.

One of Labour Together’s and Keir Starmer’s biggest donors is Trevor Chinn, the businessman and a major pro-Israeli lobbyist. In 2024, when the Gaza genocide was well underway, Chinn was awarded the Israeli medal of honour by the war criminal, Israeli’s president Isaac Herzog, for his ‘dedication and love’ for Israel. His ‘uncompromising commitment to Israel’ and his ‘extraordinary contribution” and ‘skills and work to the benefit of the State of Israel.’

Trevor Chinn, the Zionist businessman who helps fund Labour Together. Chinn won the medal of honour for his services to Israel. (image-The Jewish leadership Council)

Chinn has been busy influencing British Prime Minsters for a while. He was one of the founders of the Jewish Leadership Council that was established in 2003 and were immediately invited into have talks with Tony Blair, the Prime Minister at the time.

Prior to Josh Simons, Labour Together was run by Morgan McSweeney who, as a student, stayed in a Kibbutz in a settler colony in Israel. It has been claimed by one Labour volunteer that McSweeney was given the job of being Keir Starmer’s handler, threatening him with compromising material should he ever step out of line.

Morgan McSweeney - Organiser of Labour Together’s coup to oust Jeremy Corbyn by false accusations of antisemitism. (image-The Londoner)

One wonders if this has anything to do with Stamer’s alleged penchant for Ukrainian rent boys. The mainstream media, fuelled by their insatiable, rabid, Russophobia claimed the three men charged with setting fire to one of Starmer’s properties and his car were hired by an unknown individual who was obviously a Russian agent. The fact that they are Ukrainian, not Russian, they were not charged under the terrorism act and if Russia had wanted to attack Starmer they would not have used three amateurs to do it, doesn’t seem to matter to the moronic media pushing the story. The motive surrounding the incidents remains a mystery.

McSweeney had close ties with Peter Mandelson, who was best friends with paedophile, Mossad agent, Jeffrey Epstein. McSweeney helped him establish a massive database called ‘Excalibur’ that kept information on party and opposition policies, party members, opponents and journalists (one wonders if this was just used for the benefit of the Labour Party or was information passed on to Israeli intelligence via Epstein). McSweeney was the man that pushed for Mandelson to be made Ambassador to the US.

Labour Together also had Israeli lobbyist Trevor Chinn on its board. Also, on the board is Lisa Nandy, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport who has also been funded by Israeli lobbyists, John Cruddas, a Labour Friend of Israel and Steve Reed a self-declared Zionist and Labour Friend of Israel.

Lisa Nandy - Labour Together - funded by Israel (image-Wikipedia)

John Cruddas - Labour Together- Labour Friend of Israel (Image-Wikipedia)

Steve Reed- Labour Together- Labour Friend of Israel. (Image Wikipedia)

When Andy Burnham was previously an MP, he was a Labour Friend of Israel and when he was previously running for the leadership of the party he said Israel would be the first country he would visit if he won. He recently voted to ban Palestine Action and refused to admit Israel was committing genocide saying –

“I can’t judge things of that enormity from where I am as mayor of Greater Manchester.”

Burnham has asked James Purnell, the ex-chair of the Labour Friends of Israel to be his chief of staff. Purnell also used to work for the BBC, the propaganda wing of the deep state with its pro-Israeli sympathies.

It is obvious that Labour Together has decided to ditch Starmer, their previous chosen one, because he is now so unpopular it would have been increasingly difficult to force through their agenda. Now Burnham, the new anointed one, will have a ‘honeymoon’ period where he will receive less criticism, which will allow him to push the key aspects of the agenda at a much more rapid pace.

Big Pharma

Burnham was Health Secretary under Gordon Brown in 2009 when the Swine Flu ‘pandemic’ scam was at its height. It was similar to the covid scam but on a lesser scale. As admitted years later, the swine flu was just a normal flu strain and was simply hyped up to promote vaccines.

An official government statement made in 2016 said the following –

“The reality is that today, ‘swine flu’ is considered regular seasonal flu.”

They also said –

“Swine flu was the unofficial name given to the new strain of influenza (flu) that was responsible for the flu pandemic in 2009-2010.”

The Guardian doing their bit for the government by tyring to terrify you during the ‘swine flu’ outbreak in 2009.

So, the government hyped a normal flu season by calling it swine flu to make it sound more frightening but then later admitted it wasn’t really swine flu at all they just named it that unofficially but still ensuring that every media outlet used the term, of course.

Naturally, Burnham played along. In July 2009 he claimed that the ‘pandemic’ could not be contained and said –

“Cases are doubling every week and on this trend, we could see over 100,000 cases per day by the end of August.”

The announcement same the same day that Novartis produced the first swine flu vaccine.

In October, Burnham started pushing the vaccine –

“Our best line of defence against swine flu is the vaccine. I’m very pleased to say that the UK is one of the first countries in the world to start vaccinating against this virus.”

Andy Burnham making a statement to parliament during the ‘swine flu’ outbreak in 2009. (Image-The Guardian)

During a House of Commons speech he actually admitted that if it had been a bird flu outbreak affecting humans he would have approved an untested vaccine because it would have been even more deadly than swine flu. It was also admitted that the vaccine manufacturers would have immunity from prosecution if there were any side effects from the swine flu vaccine.

All sounds very familiar, doesn’t it?

When it comes to the covid scam, Burnham was out there again promoting vaccine passports and saying anyone that didn’t take the vaccine was selfish.

Back in 2015, when challenging for the Labour leadership, he was accused of cosying up to Big Pharma by hiring a lobbyist, who represented numerous drug companies, to be his campaign manager.

Andy Burnham sits on the Commission of Health and Prosperity run by the think tank, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR). Interestingly Josh Simons is a former director of the IPPR and James Purnell is the former Chair of the IPPR. Both of whom will be playing a major part in Burnhams government. The IPPR receives funding from a number of major pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Baxter International, Eli Lilley and Gilead Sciences. Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb are also funders.

The IPPR regularly publish papers promoting vaccines. In a 2022 paper they wanted to encourage more employers to push vaccinations and give vaccinees time off in case they suffer side effects. They were also keen to ensure children and parents are brainwashed with pro-vaccine propaganda. They suggested -

“Improve engagement with school pupils and their parents, using moments of routine vaccination at school as a springboard to discuss vaccines, address misconceptions and fears and build longer-term trust in them.”

They were also very keen to shut down any information critical of vaccines –

“Set up a permanent health disinformation unit aimed at young people, jointly run by DCMS and DHSC, to lead a ‘national vaccine conversation’ and deploy new technologies to combat the spread of misinformation. The new unit would also devise new ways to reach online communities with accurate information supporting vaccinations.”

James Purnell, in his role as Director of BBC radio and Education at the beginning of the covid era, would also have been complicit in putting out the fearporn about the fake pandemic.

James Purnell, Burnham’s new chief of staff who worked for the propaganda organisations - the BBC and IPPR. (Image - Wikipedia)

As Mayor of Manchester in 2024, Burnham was involved in promoting a study on the weight loss drug tirzepatide, also known as Mounjaro, in partnership with Eli Lilly.

The study –

“Will evaluate the real-world effectiveness of tirzepatide in weight loss, diabetes prevention, and prevention of obesity-related complications for adults with obesity.”

The study is clearly designed to promote the drug, despite its serious side effects such as pancreatitis, hypoglycaemia with concomitant use of insulin, hypersensitivity reactions, acute kidney injury, severe gastrointestinal disease, diabetic retinopathy complications in patients with a history of diabetic retinopathy, and acute gallbladder disease and suicidal behaviour and ideation. It even carries a black box warning by the FDA regarding the possibility of developing thyroid cancer after using the drug.

The FDA’s Black Box warning on Tirzepatide highlighting risk of Thyroid cancer.

The FDA had to issue a warning to Eli Lilly for using promotional material that misrepresented its safety profile. The letter included this statement-

“These violations are concerning from a public health perspective because the promotional communication creates a misleading impression regarding the safety of Zepbound and Mounjaro, which are drugs with multiple serious, potentially life-threatening risks, including a boxed warning for the risk of thyroid C-cell tumors.”

Despite how dangerous this drug is, Burnham was happy enough to promote its use to the public and trust the company that makes it to carry out the study even though they have been reprimanded for playing down the known risks.

Climate Change

Burnham has also bought into the climate change scam. He is a supporter of the disastrous and nonsensical net zero concept and has recently signed the latest government carbon budget plan to reduce emissions of the live-giving carbon dioxide gas by 87% by 2040. Whilst signing up to the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty as Manchester Mayor he even referred to the non-existent climate crisis as a climate emergency –

“We won’t be listening to the siren voices trying to lock us into a dependence on fossil fuels without a thought for the future generations who will have to deal with the devastating consequences of the climate emergency.”

He was a vocal advocate of banning petrol cars by 2030, thus making it virtually impossible for many households to afford to a car due to the exorbitant prices of electric vehicles. As Mayor of Manchester, he was at the forefront of expanding the number of electric vehicle charging points.

In 2019, during his time as Manchester mayor the city gave a £5.4 million pound contract to Be.EV to operate and maintain electric vehicle charging units throughout the city. This turned out to be very fortunate for Burnham because by 2023 his wife, Marie-France Van Heel, became chief marketing officer for the company and is now on the board of directors. She is also on the board of directors of Be.EV’s parent company, Iduna. She also owns shares in the company. Be.EV uses Octopus energy to supply the electricity for the charging points. Van Heel is also the Chief Customs Officer for Octopus Energy.

Marie-France Van Heel - Andy Burnhams wife who ended up on the board of directors of EV charging Company in Manchester when her husband was mayor. (Image-Plan International)

The IPPR, to which Burnham, Purnell and Simons are all connected also like to produce climate change propaganda as well as promoting vaccines. One of their funders is the European Climate Foundation who claim that they are –

“Powering people across society to create a net-zero-world.”

This is an example of some of the apocalyptic nonsense that the IPPR publishes. This is from a 2017 report.

“According to one prominent risk assessment by the atmospheric scientist Veerabhadran Ramanathan, climate change could be ‘beyond catastrophic’. In the worst-case scenario, where global temperatures rise by 5 degrees or more, climate change could end human civilization once and for all, taking most of the Earth’s species with us.”

This is the sort of madness that the Burnham cabinet will be influenced by when they make their policies designed to promote the climate crisis scam, polices that will inevitably lead to more miserable lives for all of us.

To ensure us of his net-zero credentials Andy Burnham is rumoured to be going to give Ed Miliband the job of chancellor in his new cabinet. Miliband is an absolute net-zero zealot. It was MiIiband that pushed to increase the amount the UK government would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by, from 60% to 80%, by the year 2050. He has since gone even further, wanting emissions to be reduced by 87% by 2040.

In 2009, whilst Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, he announced that all coal-fired power stations would have to capture 100% of emissions by 2025. He is a big supporter of building as many wind farms as possible, despite their unreliability, the desecration of the landscape and the amount of bird deaths they cause. He is also behind the construction of a vast 1200-hectare solar farm in Lincolnshire which will completely destroy the natural landscape and result in up to 6000 trees being cut down all of which would, of course, then eventually release Co2 into the atmosphere.

Whilst doing all this he has notched up 150,000 air miles travelling around the world to climate conferences where they decide that air travel should be restricted for us lesser mortals.

Ed Miliband, the net-zero zealot who flies all over the world to tell people to stop flying. Tipped to be the new chancellor in a Burnham cabinet (Image-Wikipedia)

With a cabinet controlled by climate change ideology and net-zero fanatic Miliband as Chancellor, the U.K.’s finances and natural beauty would be obliterated in a very short space of time.

Artificial Intelligence

Like all climate change promoters, hypocrisy comes with the job. Despite the climate apocalypse doom-mongering and net-zero targets, Burnham wants to build more data centres to promote A.I. Data centres are vast consumers of energy and natural resources which the public have to use responsibly but the tech industry can consume rapaciously.

One of the people Burnham wants to use to consult on developing A.I. is Antonio Weiss, who is already on the UK Government Digital Service Responsible AI Panel so the rush to usher in the new A.I. age will continue. It is estimated that up to 3 million UK workers could lose their jobs due to A.I. but don’t worry, Andy Burnham says they can just be given access to retraining so they can reskill. Where the 3 million new jobs are going to come from is not addressed.

The only reason why the government pushes A.I. is because it will be used to control every aspect of your life. One of the main people who will be in charge of this A.I. revolution will be Josh Simons, who was the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Digital Government. This is the man who spied on journalists and falsely accused them of being Russian assets. He is also the man who used to work for META (formerly Facebook), the company who was funded by Peter Theil of the data gathering surveillance company Palantir that was funded by the CIA. It is also believed by many that Facebook was created by DARPA, the sinister department of the US government responsible for utilising technical innovation for military purposes. Simons has even named Theil’s book, ‘Zero to One’ as one of his favourites.

Censorship

With increased use of A.I. comes increased censorship as social media posts that don’t fit the government narrative can be found and shut down quickly. Under Starmer we have already seen the increase in the number of people being visited by the police for posts on social media that are not illegal but are not to the government’s liking. This will continue under Burnham.

Burnham has a history of trying to curtail free speech. He supported the idea of a state press regulator that all media would have to sign up to. If they didn’t, and were sued, they would have to pay all legal costs even if they won the case. The Manchester Fire Service, which was under the command of Andy Burnham as mayor, have told their staff that anyone that supports the Reform party must be reported to management.

Burnham is also an ardent supporter of banning under 16s from social media. This is an obvious attack on young people getting access to alternative news sources, via platforms like Tik Tok, that contradict the agreed government narrative. Not content at brainwashing kids via the education system they are now attempting to shut down all avenues of information of which they don’t approve and severely restrict a young person’s ability to think for themselves and form their own views.

In addition to this, a close ally of Burnham, deputy leader Lucy Powell, wants to introduce draconian legislation that, during the build up to an election, would prohibit people from voicing their political opinions on social media.

Burnhams ally and current deputy leader of the Labour party, Lucy Powell, who wants to ban you from voicing your political opinions during an election campaign. (Image-Wikipedia)

Lisa Nandy, Culture Secretary, who is also on the board of Labour Together is trying to force social media platforms to program their algorithms to prioritise news from ‘trusted’ mainstream media sources like the BBC. It is already difficult to find sources for stories that don’t abide by the mainstream narrative, if this is introduced finding the truth be impossible. It is speculated that Nandy will offered a post in Burnham’s cabinet.

Unbelievable but true - the BBC will be one of the ‘trusted’, sources of news promoted by social media algorithms by Liz Nandy, who will likely be part of Burnham’s cabinet.

As mentioned earlier the think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research which Simons, Purnell and Burnham are linked to, want to use technology to censor what they call misinformation on vaccines.

In addition to all this there is an outfit called Hope not Hate, allegedly an organisation set up to fight against far-right extremism. Hope not Hate is part of a group called the Civic Power Fund. The Civic Power Fund was founded by Josh Simons.

Nick Lowles, form Hope not Hate, the Jewish ex-BBC employee who wants to ban anyone that he doesn’t agree with. Hope not Hate is part of the Civic Power Fund, founded by Josh Simons. (Image-the Guardian)

Hope not Hate’s is fronted by the the Jewish ex-BBC employee, Nick Lowles. The organisation claims its agenda is curtailing ‘hate’ speech when, in reality, it is banning anything and anyone they don’t like. They were advocates of the online safety bill and were adamant that what they considered harmful content, even if it was legal, should be included in it and therefore censored. The group has specifically named ‘holocaust denial and vaccine conspiracism’ as hate speech that should be banned –

“Regulation must demand changes to social media platform’s design and processes that disincentivise legal harm, such as Holocaust denial, vaccine conspiracism and gendered hate.”

So questioning history or highlighting vaccine side effects are to be considered hate speech.

David Icke is a particular target of this group who they refer to as –

“David Icke is arguably the UK’s most famous conspiracy theorist and antisemite.”

They revelled in the fact he was banned from Facebook.

“After years of promoting antisemitism and conspiracy theories, HOPE not hate is delighted to see that David Icke has finally been removed from Facebook today. But his lies remain on the site via videos, blogs and other posts. Facebook should follow through on their action today by removing the many groups and pages set up to promote Icke’s conspiracy theories.



With almost 800,000 followers at his time of deletion, Icke was perhaps the single largest promoter of harmful misinformation about COVID-19 and conspiracies of world domination by Jewish people.”

The idea that David Icke is an antisemite spreading hate is, of course, complete nonsense. The real reason they want to ban him is because he been trying to awaken us all to the reality that we are being controlled by hidden forces and because he highlighted the covid scam and the dangers of 5g radiation, criticises vaccines, speaks out about Zionism, points out the corruption of politicians, the fallacy of the left verses right paradigm, warned us about a future A.I. controlled dystopia that the governments of the world are forcing us into and brought to light the elite, satanic paedophile rings.

It is interesting that the U.K’s online safety bill, with all its restrictions of free speech, was supposedly introduced to protect children and now they are going to ban children from social media anyway meaning the online safety bill’s restrictions will now really be for adults - exactly as intended in the first place.

Digital ID.

Andy Burnham has publicly not yet admitted that he supports digital ID but his support for banning under 16s from social media means it will become an inevitability to verify one’s age when going online.

Of course, mandatory digital IDs have already been proposed by Starmer and the idea was introduced by Labour Together (Think Labour). Josh Simons was a keen supporter of it and was tasked with introducing it.

The MP who was the head of a group of 40 who first proposed the idea was Jake Richards who has received donations from Labour Friends of Israel and Labour Together.

Jake Richards, who has received funding from Labour Friends of Israel is promoting the digital ID introduced by Josh Simons. (Image-Wikipedia.)

Military Intervention

As the Israel lobby control all the main players in U.K. politics, Burnham’s government, like every other one before him, will no doubt support any war that Israel demands. Burnham supported the Iraq war and voted against having an inquiry into it. The illegal invasion resulted in 1 million dead Iraqis. He also voted for military intervention in Libya which resulted in the execution of Gaddafi and decimated Libya, a once-thriving country.

The Highway of Death, Basra, Iraq, where thousands of retreating Iraqi soldiers and civilians were massacred by US forces in an illegal war that Andy Burnham wholeheartedly supported. (Image-Reddit)

Burnham has recently committed to spending 4.7 billion pounds on defence and, like the majority of MPs, is a Russophobe who gives his total support to the corrupt Zelenskyy regime in Ukraine. It is the west’s pathological hatred of Russia that forces them to continue to supply weapons, prolonging the war which has resulted in the deaths hundreds of thousands of the Ukrainians they supposedly care about.

James Purnell, Burnham’s new chief of staff, also voted for the Iraq war and Josh Simons, who wasn’t an MP at the time of the gulf war, is a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

Homelessness

One of Burnham’s claims is that he addressed the issue of homelessness in Manchester. An anecdote from David Icke suggests otherwise.

Icke had a talking engagement at a Manchester venue many years ago, when Burnham was mayor. He planned to give the proceeds to a Manchester homeless charity. However, the charity representative never showed up to receive it because he was told by Burnham that it wouldn’t look good receiving money from such a controversial figure. He promised to donate money to the charity instead. He never did. Instead, David Icke and his family went around the streets of Manchester handing out the cash directly to the homeless.

Under Burnham, it won’t be so much ‘out with the old, in with the new’ as ‘out with the old, in with the same.’

When King Burnham and his minions seize control of the country, expect more Israeli control, more warmongering, more pushing Big Pharma products, more climate crisis propaganda (except when in relation to data centres) and more censorship on the road to an A.I. driven dystopia.