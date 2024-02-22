One can always rely on the U.K.’s GB News channel to serve up the most outlandish, Russophobic hyperbole on the menu. Today’s helping of anti-Putin propaganda is entitled, “Putin plotting ‘major killing spree’ of Britons as Russian President ‘loses all restraint’, and is dished up with the usual hefty dollop of re-heated, warmongering rhetoric.

As for Putin losing ‘all restraint’, anyone that saw the Tucker Carson’s interview with Putin or the series of interviews conducted by Oliver Stone in 2017, will have witnessed someone who appears to be a very knowledge, level-headed statesman who has always sought diplomacy and dialogue with the West. Compare that to the West’s political pygmies who engage in vicious xenophobic diatribes whilst rattling their sabres and banging their war drums. The only people that have lost restraint are our politicians and their pathetic, media sycophants.

The article makes the claim, completely without evidence of course, that Putin has put a number of his critics on a kill list, including British citizens. The irony is, that it is the bastion of democracy, decency and freedom, Ukraine, that has actually compiled a kill list of numerous international and British citizens they deem to be spreading Russian propaganda. The list, on the website Myrotvorets, includes members of the European parliament, Viktor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary, American intelligence and military specialists, Scott Ritter and Colonel Douglas McGregor, the musician Roger Waters, Tucker Carlson, Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett, British journalist, Vanessea Beeley and even 300 children.

The site has been running from 2014 and has links to the CIA and NATO. Twelve journalists on the list have been killed and the word ‘liquidated’ printed beside their names.

This latest serving of GB News’ bombastic drivel is in response to the death of Alexei Navalny, the Russian anti-Putin politician who recently died in jail. Obviously, the Western media claim he was murdered with their usual lack of proof.

Hailed in the west as a hero, anti-corruption activist and political prisoner, Navalny, was, in reality, trying to illegally overthrow the Russian government. He was caught on camera colluding with an MI6 agent, asking him for millions of dollars to help fund a coup. Other footage of him has surfaced, showing him referring to Muslims as cockroaches and advocating for them to be exterminated, reminiscent of how Israel refers to the citizens of Gaza. He has also referred to Georgians as rodents. So, he is not a hero but a racist, xenophobic traitor to his country. But GB News are never the ones to let the truth get in the way of a good old anti-Russian hit piece.

The west’s gushing praise for Navalny is in stark contrast to their attitude to the American journalist, Gonzalo Lira who was arrested by Zelensky for criticising his authoritarian regime and, after allegedly being tortured, died in prison on the 11th January 2024. The mainstream media didn’t deem it worthy to even report his death for the most part, obviously because he had been an iconoclast, refusing to worship at the feet of the comedian, dictator-god, Zelensky.

Of course, there is also the Western politician’s and media’s attitude to Julian Assange, a political prisoner in Belmarsh jail, locked away for having the audacity to tell the truth about the American Government’s war crimes in Iraq and other illegal activities. A person who actually fought for freedom of speech and truth is imprisoned and ignored by the West, whilst a racist who tried to stage a coup in his own country is lionised.

The infantile nonsense on GB News was written to give the anti-Russian critic, Bill Browder, another platform to attack Putin. Browder was a hedge fund manager with large investments in Russia. After he was found guilty of tax fraud, he started accusing the Russian authorities of corruption and murdering his lawyer in prison. Obviously, being critical of Russia, he was embraced by the Western media, and has spent years doing the rounds criticising Putin, advocating for sanctions and pushing for military action against Russia. He even had a piece in the Financial Times entitled, ‘We must keep fighting Russia with banks as well as tanks.’ Most of the media, accepted his account of Russian official’s corruption and murder without question, but others have highlighted the inconsistencies in his story and shown his claims to be false, including the fact that that the person he claimed was murdered in prison was not a lawyer but his accountant and that The European Human Rights court found no evidence at all that he was unlawfully killed.

Browder is Jewish so it is ironic to see him in the middle of protest outside the Russian consulate in Toronto with a banner in the background with the word Russia on it - the two, letter s’s being formed by a swastika – and below it saying’ Ukraine under attack’, whilst surrounded by people with Ukrainian flags. Perhaps he is unaware that the Russians fought the Nazis and Ukraine are controlled by them. Despite his apparent lack of geopolitical knowledge, there is page after page of entries on the internet, where he is being interviewed by all the mainstream media with regards to how we should treat Russia. He is even regularly contacted for advice from British, Canadian and US government officials about how to deal with Russia. It’s comforting to know that the West’s foreign policy towards Russia may be being influenced by an obsessive, possibly delusional hedge fund CEO, found guilty of tax fraud and who has been an attendee at the World Economic Forums Davos event for the last 27 years.

(photo of Browder outside Russian consulte in Toronto-credit wikimedia commons/ Mykola Swarnyk)

In the GB News article his solution to Russian corruption is to give as much money as possible to Ukraine, including freezing Russian assets and handing the proceeds to the Zelensky money-laundering fund. One wonders what financial interests Mr Browder has in Ukraine.

Browder has a history of crying wolf about Russian death threats. For at least a decade he was been claiming Putin is going to kill him. So, either Putin isn’t killing his enemies, like Browder claims, or maybe he just isn’t as important as he thinks he is to be on the hit list. Maybe he is just paranoid and delusional.

According to GB News, Browder says ‘The killing of Alexei Navalny has shown Vladimir Putin has lost all restraint and that he will embark on a major international killing spree which will include against all of his enemies in the UK,”

He even brought up the highly dubious Salisbury Novichok ‘attack’ in order to frighten the public. *

“Browder has warned that Putin must be stopped in order to avoid a repeat of the Salisbury Novichok attack where a former Russian double agent and his daughter were poisoned by a nerve agent in a botched assassination attempt. “

GB News have not only ‘lost all restraint’ in their hatred for Russia, but they have also lost all credibility. Between their vicious anti-Palestinian diatribes and their constant anti-Russian propaganda, they are now just a mouthpiece for the globalist, war-mongering, military-industrial complex.

*For anyone unaware of what the so-called Salisbury Novichok attack was, it occurred in 2018. Two people were found comatose on bench in the English city of Salisbury. They were identified as Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. Skripal had been in the Russian military but was a double agent working for British Intelligence services.

Despite the police never having evidence – no CCTV footage, no fingerprints, no forensic evidence and no idea where the crime actually took place, and in fact, the initial report in a local newspaper claiming they were thought to have overdosed on fentanyl, they almost instantly blamed Russia for poisoning them with a substance hardly anyone had ever heard of before – Novichok. It was allegedly one of the deadliest toxins ever and even a minute drop could supposedly kill you instantly. Despite this, the Skripals, after allegedly being poisoned went out for a meal and then went to a park to feed some ducks.

The entire story was preposterous, even more so when, 3 months later, in a town 10 miles away, a woman, a known drug-user, died from what was initially thought to be a drug overdose. Yet again, though, the British intelligence surfaces quickly got in on the act and altered the story, claiming that she had been exposed to the same Novichok the imaginary Russian agents had left behind. It was unknown at the time how she became exposed, but it was later claimed it was from a sealed container found in the local park. However, this was later changed again to a perfume bottle left in a dust bin, for three months undisturbed, that contained the poison.

I wrote three short articles on the case at the time that were published on the David Icke website which I will re-publish over the coming days.