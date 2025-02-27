Two of Donald Trump’s most important announcements after becoming president, other than his declaration to illegally invade Gaza and continue the genocide and ethnic cleansing so he could build a new Mar-a-Lago by the Mediterranean Sea, was to announce a 500-billion-dollar investment in AI and the formation of the Department for Government Efficiency.

These two actions alone, should be a wake-up call to the disciples of the MAGA movement. They see Trump as some sort of Messianic figure who will lead them to the promised land of freedom and prosperity when, what these announcements show, is he is really leading them down the road to a Big Tech Brother, AI – controlled, surveillance dystopia.

The half-a-trillion-dollar Stargate project is a government funded initiative in partnership with various Big Tech companies such as Oracle, Open AI, Softbank, NVIDIA, MGX, Arm and Microsoft. The name given to the project – Stargate - is intriguing and is, perhaps, a hint to as to where the obsession with artificial intelligence is ultimately leading. Project Stargate was also the name of a US top secret army unit using psychics as spies by locating military targets using remote viewing. One of those psychics was Uri Geller, a known Mossad and CIA agent. Geller, unsurprisingly is also a rabid Zionist and promoter of war rhetoric aimed at Iran.

Perhaps this new project Stargate is just an updated version of the old one where, instead of spying on foreign enemies they will now spy on American citizens and instead of needing psychics, they now have the power of AI to achieve the same thing with far more accuracy and efficiency.

Oracle

Oracle’s executive chairman is Larry Ellison. His wealth is an estimated 219 billion dollars . He is a shareholder in Tesla and was on the Tesla board for 4 years.

Larry Ellison, who once asked war criminal Netanyahu to work for him.

Ellison has always had links to the intelligence services. One of his first jobs was working for a company called Ampex Corporation where he developed a database for the CIA and, after 911, he offered to donate software to the US government that would have enabled it to build a national ID database and introduce ID cards. He supported the NSA surveillance of American citizens and criticised Edward Snowden for bringing the issue into the public domain. He has also donated at least 26 million dollars to the Friends of the IDF - the enforcers of the Israeli genocidal machine. His love of war criminals is such that he even offered Netanyahu a job with Oracle and has donated 33 million dollars to the Tony Blair Institute. Tony Blair was the British Prime Minster who orchestrated the illegal war with Iraq with his partner in crime, George Bush, based on lies about non-existent weapons of mass destruction. The result was the death of a million Iraqis and the complete destruction of the country.

Like his supposed rival, Bill Gates, Ellison also like to vaccinate the poor which he does through his Elisson Medical Foundation. He is also a promoter of the same mRNA vaccine technology that has caused the death and illness of millions of people worldwide due to the adverse effects of the covid shots. At Trump’s launch of the Stargate project, he eulogised about AI and its ability to help create mRNA vaccines within 48 hours. His speech led to the shares in Moderna soaring. They probably soared even more when RF Kennedy, the pretend vaccine sceptic and scrutiniser of Big Pharma and head of the Health and Human Services, recently awarded them 590 million dollars to research mRNA vaccines for bird flu, presumably for the next fake pandemic. Pfizer’s shares probably did likewise when Trump recently invited their CEO, and the man behind the death jab, Albert Bourla, to a White House reception and introduced him by saying "We also have the head of Pfizer here so I want to thank him, one of the great people, one of the great businessmen, thank you Albert, thank you."

Albert Bourla, the man behind Pfizer’s death jab but a ‘great person’ according to Trump.

Elisson , who recently said that because AI would be surveilling everyone, they would be on their best behaviour, wants Oracle to help by using AI to create a global database for citizens health records, including their genetic details.

After Ellison, Blackrock and Vanguard are the two biggest shareholders in Oracle. Blackrock and Vanguard are two of the most influential investment companies in the world due to holding shares in many multinational corporations and also two of the biggest investors in the arms industry.

Open AI

Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI with Elon Musk and Peter Thiel and is currently its CEO. It is believed his net worth is just over a billion dollars.

Sam Altman, who has procured his own supplies of gas masks from his mates in the Israeli Defence Force

Until recently, OpenAI stated it wouldn’t use its technology for military purpose. They recently changed their stance and now work with the Pentagon and have started to sell their products to Anduril, a US defence company run by a radical Zionist called Palmer Luckey, specialising in AI surveillance and drones. OpenAI technology is now being used to slaughter citizens in Gaza. Moreover, OpenAI has also invested 7 million dollars in Apex, an Israeli cyber security outfit created by the infamous 8200 unit of the IDF. 8200 created the AI program Lavender which creates a kill list of Palestinians in Gaza. It has been used to target thousands of citizens in the ongoing genocide. On a personal level, Altman describes himself as a prepper and has claimed to have obtained a supply of gas masks from the IDF.

One of the major ways in which AI technology will usher in an Orwellian dystopia is how it will be used to control the flow of information. With OpenAI’s Chat GBT and Musk’s Grok chatbot being used more extensively to impart information to people, it will only be a matter of time before the only information you will be able to obtain via your computer will be generated by AI sources. It is interesting, therefore, that Altman’s OpenAI has just signed a deal with the Atlantic magazine because they wanted a respected news outlet that their AI technology could use to counteract misinformation. The editor of the Atlantic is Jeffrey Mark Goldberg, a Zionist who served in the IDF and was a guard at the Ktzi’ot prison camp, notorious for torture and sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners. The Atlantic magazine has promoted covid vaccines, the mainstream Ukraine and Syria narratives and the climate change scam. This should give you an insight into how difficult it will be to find information that contradicts the mainstream narrative. when the US goes full Orwellian and AI generated news is the only news available.

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor of the Atlantic and former guard at a prison where Palestinians were tortured. This will be OpenAI’s source of truth.

Like all Big Tech billionaires, he promotes digital currency in the form of Worldcoin. This massive push for cryptocurrency is designed to make physical cash obsolete. Worldcoin was developed by another of Altman’s companies, Tools for Humanity, which promotes the use of biometrics for ID purposes, so paving the way for digital IDs. Tools for Humanity compared the Worldcoin to a universal basic income, another one of the New World Order goals of which Altman is a fan.

In addition to all this, Altman has attended various meetings of the Bilderberg group. These meetings take place each year where politicians, mainstream journalists and business leaders meet in secret and discuss your future without your knowledge or input. He has also given a lecture on the future of AI at the World Economic Forum.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA creates software and semiconductors and, in 2024, became the world’s most valuable company. Its two biggest shareholders are Blackrock and vanguard.

NVIDIA is also big into Big Pharma and spent 100 million dollars developing a supercomputer with partners including Astra Zeneca and GSK, that will use AI to develop drugs including mRNA vaccines, the same technology that has devasted people’s health around the world via the covid jabs. They are also investing in humanoid robots and self-driving cars. The former will eventually lead to the human workforce being made redundant and having to survive on a universal basic income and the latter will restrict your freedom as the self-driving cars can be programmed to prevent you going where those in control do not want you to go.

The company’s founder and current CEO is Jensen Huang who has been a speaker at the World Economic Forum. NVIDIA has actually partnered with the World Economic Forum in a venture called the AI Governance Alliance whose aim is ‘promoting the development and deployment of AI systems that are transparent, inclusive and ethically sound”

Jensen Huang, another globalist puppet of the WEF

Yes, that is correct, the WEF, who for decades have been promoting every anti-human agenda you can possibly imagine and one of whose regular attendees is the Israeli Zionist, Yuval Noah Harari, the world’s most zealous transhumanist, are going to oversee the expansion of AI and, NVIDIA are totally on board.

As always, the company has major ties to Israel. In 2019 it bought Mellanox, an Israeli chip designing company. The former employees of Mellanox, now working for NVIDIA, are developing a supercomputer for Israel. It has also invested 500 million dollars in AI research facilities in the country . They have also recently purchased the Israeli tech company Run.ai, whose co-founder, Omri Geller, was once a member of the elite IDF Unit 8200 spy team, equivalent to the NSA, specialising in cyberwarfare and military intelligence. Apart from their services being used in the ongoing slaughter of Gazan civilians, they were also responsible for the Lebanon pager bombs terrorist attacks where 12 people were killed. The other co-founder of Run.ai, Ronen Dar, was also a member of Unit 8200. Also working at NVIDIA as director of chip design, is Dror Aharoni, with a further two NVIDIA employees being ex 8200 unit spies. 8200 also have former members working at Meta, Google, OpenAI, Apple and Amazon

It is also interesting that Donald Trump has shares in NVIDIA which will no doubt now increase dramatically. He also has shares in Broadcom, a semiconductor producer which, due to the AI boom, just became one of the world’s most valuable companies. Will its value increase even more now? It also has an interest in the Internet of Things and its main investors are Blackrock and Vanguard.

MGX

MGX is a United Arab Emirates firm that invests in AI technology. It has partnered with Blackrock in a venture called the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership. It was formed by two companies, Mubadala Investment and G42.

Peng Xiao is the CEO of G42 and was former head of cybersecurity company DarkMatter Group. DarkMatter where involved in espionage of foreign governments and spying on human rights activists, journalists and US citizens under Project Raven. The company employed US intelligence agency staff and, of course, members of the Israeli intelligence services. The US intelligence staff were eventually indicted by the FBI for computer fraud and improper exporting of technology.

Peng Xiao, former head of a company that spied on human rights activists, journalists and US citizens.

In 2020, G42 donated covid test kits made by a Chinese firm to the US. The US intelligence agencies believed the DNA of patients could be held on a database as it was known G42 were working to construct a genomic database of UAE citizens. G24 then partnered with 2 Israeli companies on covid research. The companies, however, were not medical companies but defence-related companies.

MGX’s chairman is Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the National security Advisor for the UAE. Investigations have revealed how he smears opponents by accusing them of being radical Islamists.

The UAE spied on targets using Pegasus spyware developed in Israel. It is believed a UAE agent placed the Pegasus spyware on the phone of Jamal Kashoggi’s wife before the journalist was murdered and dismembered by Saudi Arabia officials.

During covid, Mubadala Investments, the other company that helped form MGX, decided to invest in the electric vehicle industry, medical technology and vaccines as they viewed these as industries that would thrive after the fake pandemic, thereby promoting, the climate change myth and Big Pharma.

Interestingly, the UAE has now supposedly agreed to the ethnic cleansing of Palestine and it is claimed, was willing to offer financial support to do so. Of course, it could be co-incidence that MGX are one of the initial investors in Project Stargate. Perhaps Gaza is one of the planned destinations for one of the new AI hubs to be built under the project.

Softbank

Softbank is Japanese Company that invests heavily in technological related industries such as self-driving vehicles and robotics, two important facets of the fast-approaching AI dystopia. They also invest in smart technology that can usher in the Internet of Things, where every device, including eventually humans, are all connected to a computer network.

Softbank’s founder and CEO is Masayoshi Son, who was, at one time, the world’s richest man and has massively invested in renewable energy such as solar farms. It has also invested heavily in another one of the bulwarks of the upcoming AI prison, digital currency.

Naturally, the company has links to Israeli intelligence, having Mossad’s former director, Yossi Cohen, as the head of heir Israeli operations. When in the Israeli intelligence services, his job was to recruit and train spies in foreign nations. He was also responsible for the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist and had threatened the prosecutor of the International criminal Court after they opened a case against Israel for war crimes for their genocide in Gaza.

Yossi Cohen, former head of Mossad who ordered politcal assasinations, now the warm and welcoming face of Softbank Israel

Cohen has had many meetings in the past with Trump when he was president tin 2017. He was influential in pressurising Trump to lift sanctions on an Israeli mining magnate, Dan Gertler, who was accused of corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Vanguard is one of the major shareholders.

Arm Holdings

Arm Holdings is a British semi-conductor and software company. It is owned by Softbank. Once again it is very interested in the Internet of Things, having bought over the startup Sensinode who produced software technology for it. Arm’s technology is used in biometrics and systems and smart products. It has also invested in autonomous vehicles.

It has links to the defence and arms industry as it signed a three-year contract with DARPA in 2020.

The CEO is ex NVIDIA employee, Rene Haas. He is also an executive AstraZeneca, whose covid jabs have caused death and injury around the world. Arm attended this year’s World Economic Forum.

Blackrock is a major shareholder in Arms holdings.

Microsoft

Although the geo-engineering, Frankenfood, and vaccine loving, eugenicist, Bill Gates has since given up his position as CEO of Microsoft, he still has shares in the company. The biggest shareholders, however, are the usual suspects - Vanguard and Blackrock.

In 2023 the company invested billions of dollars in Open AI and in 2024 the company invested a further 1.5 billion dollars in G42.

Their CEO is Satya Nadella who is a major promoter of the Idea of digital IDS and has led Microsoft into joining forces with ID2020 to create digital IDs for everyone. ID2020 has supported lockdowns and digital health passes for travel during covid. Nadella has also been a speaker the World Economic Forum and is on the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group

Satya Nadella, on the steering committee of the secretive Bilderberg Group and a lover of digital IDs

Microsoft has a long history of supplying products for surveillance, and military purposes. In 2014, they partnered with the New York Police Department to provide them with surveillance software. In 2018 they partnered with 17 intelligence agencies in a project called Azure Government, further enabling the surveillance state. In the same year they sold 100,000 prototypes of augmented reality headsets to the US military in a 480 million dollar contract. In 2021 that contract was extended for ten years, netting the company an estimated 22 billion dollars.

The company also has extensive links to the Israeli military and intelligence services. It has reached such levels that their own staff are now condemning them and exposing a comprehensive list of all the technology they have supplied to Israel that is being used in the ongoing genocide in Gaza. These include cloud services and software to the Israeli Ministry of Defence, a consulting and cloud service to the Israeli prison system, notorious for the rape and torture of Palestinian prisoners, programmes for Israeli drones, their investment in Israeli tech startups which invariably are ran by ex IDF members, and an app that Palestinians are forced to use to travel inside Israel which gives Israeli security forces access to all the data on their phone.

So close are the ties between Microsoft and Israel that Benjamin Netanyahu has said, it is, “a marriage made in heaven, but recognized here on earth.”

Donald Trump has 500,000 dollars’ worth of shares in Microsoft.

Apart from the companies above who will all become even richer as they help construct the AI-driven dystopia, there are other important Big Tech billionaire players influencing the Trump administration.

Marc Andreessen

Marc Andreessen is a former software engineer and the co-founder of the venture capitalist firm Andreessen Horowitz and has invested in companies such as Facebook (now Meta) and Twitter (Now X)

Marc Andreessen, helping build a dystopian city without cars where the inhabitnats will be fed GM food and now forming policy with Donald Trump.

He also serves on the boards of various companies such as Meta, Anki, an AI and robotics company, Oculus VR, producing virtual reality headsets and Opengov, a government technology software company. Opengov is partly owned by Thrive capital, a firm run by Donald Trump’s son-in-law’s brother.

He is also on the advisory board of Saudi Arabia’s Neom project to build a smart megacity of the desert. 20,000 local people have to be removed for its construction and a number of them have been killed during evictions. It is the ultimate dystopian smart city. Part of the Neom project called The Line, will be a city with no cars and no streets. It will be 170 kilometres long but only 200 metres wide and will house 9 million people. Education will be based on smart schools run by AI. The surrounding area around the city will be given over to genetically modified crops and other areas will be given over to re-wilding. The project is also planning an underground ‘digital city of the future.’

So, with Andreessen being on the board of Neom and also boasting that he spends half his time a Mar-a-Lago helping form policy issues related to tech, business and economics, one has to wonder exactly what these people have planned for Americans.

He also claims to have some sort of oversight on what government officials get hired and, like all tech billionaires, he is heavily invested in cryptocurrency.

Andreessen completely bought into the covid scam complaining that America didn’t have enough testing kits and should have foreseen the pandemic and had vaccines produced quicker but has described the killer mRNA vaccines as an ‘extraordinary achievement.’

He is also a believer in the climate crisis scam.

He is an artificial Intelligence zealot. When talking about how Ai will interact with his son, he eulogises about how it will know everything about him –

“It will know everything he’s ever done. It will know everything he ever did well. It will know everything he did that took real effort. It will know what he’s good at. It will know what he’s not good at. It’ll know how to teach him. It’ll know how to correct for whatever limitations he has. It’ll know how to maximise his strengths. It’ll know what he wants.”

This is what parents used to do but apparently he would rather his son was raised by A.I.

Andreessen is so devoted to AI, he wrote an article basically saying it can solve all our problems. It is a manifesto saying how we can all be free and happy and so much better with AI and yet this is the man who has invested in Anduril technologies who specialise in surveillance drones and military grade robots.

The kind of world that Andreessen wants to create is highlighted by the fact that he subscribes to the thinking of Curtis Yarvin. Yarvin is a blogger and founder of the Dark Enlightenment movement who is very influential with the American right and technocrats who believes that democracy should be replaced by an authoritarian technocracy and is an admirer of how Communist China is run. He wants to replace government with a corporation-like structure where the executive has total power.

Curtis Yarvin, a supporter of slavery and technocratic dictatorship and guru to the billionaire Big Tech boys.

In 2012 he coined the acronym RAGE which stands for Retire All Government Employees, which, of course, is exactly what Trump and Musk are already doing to usher in the new technocracy.

Tim Cook

Tim Cook is the current CEO of Apple, the main two shareholder of which are, once again, Vanguard and Blackrock. He donated 1 million dollars to the Trump campaign which would appear odd as Cook is an ardent believer in climate crisis, claiming it is ‘one of the world’s most urgent priorities’, and also, at one point, told Apple shareholders to sell their shares if they were climate crises deniers of which Trump is supposedly one.

Tim Cook, a big believer in censorship and the climate change scam.

In 2019, he removed an app that pro-democracy protesters in Honk Kong used to organise events. He subsequently signed a 275-billion-dollar deal with China which led to removal of Muslim content and censorship of the words democracy and human rights from apple devices.

In 2018, Cook received a Courage Against Hate Award from the Anti-Defamation League, the notorious, influential, Zionist hate group who targets anyone that criticises Israel.

He is also a supporter of a universal basic income

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is the founder and of Amazon, a company renowned for its poor treatment of its workforce with a high percentage of its American workers having to rely on food stamps. Amazon’s obsession with constantly surveilling its workforce and its over- emphasis on speed has resulted in a number of employee injuries, with 70% of the staff saying they had to take unpaid leave due to pain and exhaustion. Two of its biggest shareholders are, as usual, Vanguard and Blackrock.

Jeff Bezos, underpays and overworks his employees and promotes net zero whilst having nuemrous cars, a private jet and a luxury yacht.

Bezos set up the Earth Fund to help fight climate change and attain the UN’ sustainability goals and will be distributing 10 billion dollars of grants to achieve that aim and has also invested 7.3 million dollars to develop a vaccine to reduce methane emissions from cows. He is an investor, alongside Bill Gates, in a company called Breakthrough Energy Ventures that invest in net zero technology. He also invests in another company with Bill Gates and Andreessen Horowitz that uses AI to mine for rare minerals for electric vehicles.

Despite his claims of trying to combat the fake climate crisis, he owns at least 5 cars, a private jet and a private yacht

Amazon has numerous links to the intelligence agencies, having supplied facial recognition software for law enforcement and providing cloud computing services to the CIA. They also have a 1.2-billion-dollar contract to supply services to the IDF to aid with facial recognition of Palestinians.

He has invested heavily in at least 5 biotech medical companies and is another supporter of universal basic Income.

Mark Zuckerberg

The oddest attendee at Trump’s inauguration must be Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook). During the run up to the 2020 presidential campaign he was lambasted by Trump supporters for censoring pro-Trump voices on Facebook, which, they claim, helped land Biden the presidency. Trump called Facebook the true enemy of the people and threatened Zuckerberg with jail for conspiring against him and yet, there he was at the ceremony, after donating one million dollars to the Trump campaign.

Mark Zuckerbeg, once Trump’s arch enemy, now having cosy chats over coffee and cookies - even if the cookies were quite expensive, costing him a one million dollar donation to the Trump fund.

During the fake pandemic, Facebook was notorious for banning any post that questioned the official narrative and he donated 25 million dollars to the Bill, and Melinda Gates Foundation to help fund covid vaccine research.

He was a big supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and openly criticised Facebook staff that said ‘All Lives Matter’ calling them malicious.

Zuckerberg is yet another hypocritical advocate of the global warming scam whilst he owns his own mega yacht.

There have always been rumours that Facebook was actually an intelligence operation to gather data on the behalf of the CIA or DARPA, although there is no definitive evidence. What is true, is that a number of former CIA operatives are in important positions within Meta.

Meta is of course, pro-Israeli and has been shown to censor pro-Palestinian content on the platform and, unsurprisingly, two of its biggest shareholders are Vanguard and Blackrock.

Sundar Pachai

Sundar Pachai is the CEO of Alphabet Inc, the parent company of a number of subsidiaries, the most well-known of which is Google, of which he is also CEO. Yet again, the two biggest shareholders are Blackrock and Vanguard.

Pachai is a member of the World Economic Forum and is an AI zealot. His obsession with AI led to the development of Google’s Gemini chatbot.

Sundar Pahcai, another WEF globalist.

Google and Amazon have 1.2-billion-dollar contract with the Israeli military called project Nimbus in which they use AI to target Palestinians in their ongoing genocide. Pachai sacked 48 Google workers who protested against the company’s links to the Israeli regime.

Google has also created AI for a military drone project for the Pentagon and a programme that would help China censor internet content. It is renowned, of course, for using algorithms to make it difficult to find any information that contradicts the mainstream narrative regarding covid and climate change for example. It was also involved in the NSA’s electronic surveillance programme, PRISM.

Under a subsidiary called X Development LLC Google have procured a number of companies related to one of the AI lovers pet projects, robotics. Waymo is part of the that X group involved in driverless car technology and won 2-million-dollar prize by DARPA for its robotic car called Stanley.

Another subsidiary is Isomorphic labs, which uses AI to discover drugs. It’s AI called Alphafold helped develop covid vaccines as it supposedly predicted the protein structure of the covid virus. However, as the covid virus has never been isolated, its genome sequence has only ever been modelled on a computer and there is actually no evidence it actually existed, how AI discovered the protein structure of this fictional virus is puzzling.

Another interesting point to make is that a paid advisor to Isomorphic labs is Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief medical officer during covid. Vallance and his colleague, chief medical officer, Chris Whitty were responsible for the endless fearporn surrounding the scamdemic and for promoting lockdowns and the deadly covid vaccines.

Peter Thiel

No list of billionaire Trump donors would be complete without mentioning Peter Thiel. Thiel is a venture capitalist and another admirer of Curtis Yarvin, the influential blogger who wants to replace democracy with a technocratic dictatorship.

Peter Thiel, funded by the CIA, on the steering committee of the Bilderberg group and a follower of Curtis Yarvin.

He is co-founder of PayPal and an investor in Space X and Facebook. He has donated millions of dollars to Trump previously and has also donated to his friend and Vice President, JD Vance, a rabid Zionist and admirer of Curtis Yarvin. He is also on the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group.

He founded Palantir in2003 which is a software company specialising in the collection of mega data. It is through Palantir that he is heavily linked to the military and intelligence services who use his products. In fact, Palantir was originally set up to cater to the United States Intelligence Community and was partially funded by the CIA. Palantir’s other clients include the NSA, the FBI, the United Staes Army, the Marine Corps, the Air Force and Special Operations Command.

During covid, Palantir software was used to track and trace civilians who allegedly had covid. It was awarded 36-million-dollar contract to house the largest, centralised collection of covid patient data in the world.

Palantir Metropolis is a program that has been used to spy on staff by monitoring every communication including e-mails, browser downloads and even tracked their phones’ GPS co-ordinates. Naturally, the company’s services have been used by the IDF to target Palestinians in Gaza.

Thiel is also known to have ties to Jeffrey Epstein having had meetings with him years after his first conviction for procuring a child for prostitution. He also invested heavily in a company , Carbyne, whose initial funding came from Epstein and former Israeli prime minister, Ehud Barak who was a close associate of Epstein for many years. Carbyne has had a number of Israeli intelligence personnel on its payroll. It is these connections to Israeli intelligence that many people believe prove that Epstein was working for Mossad and that the sex crime s against children were part of ablackmail operation aimed at top politicians and celebrities.

Once again, Vanguard and Blackrock are two of the main shareholders in Palantir.

The Department of Government Efficiency

Despite its name, the Department for Government Efficiency isn’t an official US government department but rather an advisory entity, although, to hear the megalomaniac Elon Musk ramble on about its work on a daily basis you would think he was actually the president instead of Trump.

The president praying to his AI god, whilst Donald Trump looks on.

Musk is in charge of DOGE (a convenient acronym as that is also the name of the cryptocurrency he heavily promotes). Its main task is allegedly to reduce government waste, which at present would seem to entail the forced resignation and sacking of tens of thousands federal employees, as Curtis Yarvin had advocated many years ago, and redirecting the money back to the Big Tech billionaires.

The sickening irony is that Musk has received 38 billion pounds in government grants to fund Tesla and Space X and has just won another 400 million dollar contract to supply armoured Teslas. So, the US government is happy to spend billions to fund electric vehicles due to a fake climate crisis and send billionaires into space or to colonise Mars but is withdrawing funding to actually run the government. Apparently creating massive unemployment and giving billions to Trump’s billionaire buddies is Making America Great Again.

Most of the DOGE team are former employees of Musk’s other companies. These include Edward Coristine who created URLs promoting rape and child abuse to entice users to click into a site which allowed people to post images without their IP addresses being logged and who was previously sacked from a cybersecurity company for leaking company secrets and Marko Elez who was sacked for making racist comments and then re-instated by Musk. There is also Brad Smith, a friend of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner who was previously in charge of a health care facility called CareBridge where staff brought a class action suit for having to work up to 20 hours extra for no extra pay.

So, this is the government that is going to bring peace, freedom and prosperity? One whose main players support AI intrusion into every aspect of your life, digital currency, digital IDs, censorship, the World Economic Forum, replacement of the human workforce with AI, the redistribution of government funds to billionaires but universal basic income for everyone else, virtual slavery conditions for any remaining workers, total surveillance, deadly mRNA vaccines, the eradication of democracy to be replaced by a technocratic dictatorship and the use of technology for warfare and genocide.

Trump and his Big Tech Brotherhood are not leading America to a new golden age but rather into a dystopian, nightmare created by twisted, psychopaths who hate humanity where Big Tech Brother will be watching you everywhere, every day, watching what you write and watching what you say, forever.