Keir Starmer said it is un-British to protest for Palestine on October 7th. He’s right. As Britain now funds and supports the ongoing genocide in Gaza it is un-British to protest against it.

Journalist Sarah Wilkinson who was on the flotilla going to Gaza was arrested by UK police when she returned home. U.K. citizens who have went to Israel to fight for the IDF and murder civilians were not arrested on their return. Supplying food to starving children is now very un-British whereas, welcoming back murderers is very British indeed.

Repeated protest marches for Palestine are due to banned after the home secretary said in clear, Orwellian language - “Just because you have a freedom doesn’t mean you have to use it at every moment of every day”. Whereas Israel’s freedom to murder Palestinians every moment of every day is just fine. Clearly, It is very un-British to use your right to protest mass murder but just peachy to actually partake in mass murder.

It is also very Un-British indeed to speak out about the Zionist influence controlling members of the British government but wonderfully British to accept money from the murderous Zionist regime.

As the British government is now controlled by Israel being British simply means being a Zionist. I am, happy, therefore to be totally un-British with wonderful, old fashioned un-British values like viewing the mass slaughter of children as repugnant and the committing of war crimes as serious a offence and believing those that commit such crimes should be behind bars in jail instead of sitting at the bar of the House of Commons as guests of this government.

The only ethical thing to do at this point is to be as un-British as possible. So join me and raise a glass to Un-Britishness. You know it makes sense.