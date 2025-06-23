In the past few weeks, the British government has passed two pieces of legislation that prove that our politicians are part of a death cult. They approved the Assisted Dying Bill and then passed the Crime and Policing Bill which decriminalised abortions carried out by mothers up until the moment of birth.

The Assisted Dying Bill will now permit a person who is terminally ill and has only 6 months to live to be given life-ending drugs to take their own life. There are no doubt people who genuinely believe this will help end undue suffering of terminally patients but, unfortunately, when it comes to government legislation the law will inevitably be expanded and extended once it is in place.

It has already happened with this bill during its progress through parliament. Initially a judge would have to sign off on the decision to give the person life-ending drugs. That safeguard has already been removed. Now it only needs two doctors, a psychiatrist and a social worker.

As for the 6 months to live time limit, doctors are not gods, although they often think of themselves as such, so how can they determine if someone has 6 months or 9 months or a year. What if their diagnosis is wrong and the patient isn’t terminally ill at all?

One of the supposed safeguards is that the patient must be told about palliative care options. The problem is the medical industry doesn’t want to offer palliative care. I have referred to the document ‘Report of the Lancet Commission on the Value of Death: bringing death back into life,’ in previous articles. It is a report by some of the top people in the field of palliative care that basically say doctors need to move away from offering palliative care to patients and instead encourage them to die to save money and to reduce carbon emissions. They state that humans have no more right to live than lizards. They also discourage doctors from giving hope to allegedly terminally ill patients as that may mean they live longer and instead insist that they tell the patient that they are dying and there is no cure. The people that produced this give presentations to other medical professionals and the NHS.

This is now the mindset of the NHS because the people that run it are all anti-human, net zero fanatics. They don’t care about the life of the patient, just the life of the planet. Do you think doctors will try to dissuade patients from taking their own life or do you think they will gleefully rub their hands as another carbon emitting, profit reducing creature is removed from the planet?

What if the patient’s spouse or relatives are also net zero freaks? Is it possible they want to encourage the patient, particularly if they are elderly, to take their own life so as not to be a burden on the planet’s resources?

What has happened in Canada will inevitably happen here. In Canada the bill was passed where a terminally ill patient’s death was ‘reasonably foreseeable’. The ‘reasonably foreseeable’ phrase has now been removed so you don’t have to be terminally ill at all. You just have to have a ‘grievous and irremediable medical condition’ but even this has not been adhered to. There was case where a disabled woman went to seek assistance for a stairlift and was offered euthanasia instead. Someone due to have cancer surgery was offer euthanasia before the operation. Do you think the doctors in that hospital can be trusted to try to save your life instead of end it?

From 2027 in Canada the law will be amended again. You will only need to have a mental illness and they will be falling over themselves to stick the needle into you. You could be suffering from depression, anxiety or be bi-polar and it will be off to the death chamber for you.

In 2023, 15000 people were euthanised, accounting 4.7% of the deaths that year. Now people that are poor are being offered euthanasia because of their suffering. Instead of trying to end poverty, the Canadian government want to end your life. They don’t have enough money to improve your living conditions but have enough money to kill you. It has now been recommended that ‘mature minors’ can benefit from euthanasia as the death mongers now go after the children.

This will be the inevitable path in the UK, now that the death cult has passed the legislation.

As for the new abortion rules, it will only allow the pregnant woman to carry out the procedure herself if the pregnancy is more than 24 weeks by using abortion pills. However, she can buy these online, no doctor has to be involved, no face-to-face interview to see if the woman is aware of all the options available or the possible mental anguish she will face if she goes through with the termination.

Of course, if a woman wants to abort her own baby very late in pregnancy, this could be dangerous for her so, inevitably, the legislation will be amended to allow doctors to carry out the procedure late in pregnancy. Horrific though the idea is, there is lots of money to made in selling baby parts and 2 companies were prosecuted for selling on foetal tissue from Planned Parenthood in America. Doctors could encourage abortions to gain access to the baby’s organs and other parts and sell them on. Again, they could be net zero fanatics, who would have no qualms about pressurising the mother into aborting her child. They could have even darker motives. Is it really a surprise that in the USA one of the biggest supporters of Planned Parenthood is The Satanic Temple who campaign to remove all restrictions on abortion as their members use abortion in their rituals. Whatever your views on abortion, I would assume the vast majority of people do not want it to be allowed up until birth.

What if the baby is born and the mother kills it just after birth and claims it was a late abortion? The police are now powerless to investigate it. Worse still, some people have recommended post-birth abortions (i.e. infanticide) if the baby was born with an illness that would be put an unacceptable burden on the parents and society as two lecturers at a University in Australia have proposed –

“Nonetheless, to bring up such children might be an unbearable burden on the family and on society as a whole, when the state economically provides for their care. On these grounds, the fact that a foetus has the potential to become a person who will have an (at least) acceptable life is no reason for prohibiting abortion. Therefore, we argue that, when circumstances occur after birth such that they would have justified abortion, what we call after-birth abortion should be permissible.”

Is infanticide the next thing to be legalised in the UK?

It is worth remembering that doctors and nurses all over the UK, put Do Not Resuscitate notices on the elderly and disabled in care homes during covid without the patient’s consent and that they deliberately overdosed patients with midazolam.

“Midazolam injection may cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems such as shallow, slowed, or temporarily stopped breathing that may lead to permanent brain injury or death.”

This is what it says about midazolam on the Medicine Plus website so why did doctors prescribe this to people allegedly suffering from covid who already had problems breathing.

It is clear that the medical industry is capable of anything so would you trust them when they have to oversee assisted dying protocols or women who may want to have late abortions?

What about the government? Well, they imposed the covid restrictions that killed thousands of people and forced the vaccines on people that killed many more. They have promoted the idea of bringing back conscription so that millions of young people can die in wars for their overlords.

It is becoming clearer by the day, that those in power are disciples of a death cult and they want to find as many ways as possible to sacrifice as many people as possible to whatever dark forces they worship.

Welcome to Death Cult U.K.