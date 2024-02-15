GB news in the UK was hailed by some as a real alternative when it was launched in 2021. This was mainly due it being a more right-wing organisation as opposed to the blatantly left-wing BBC. However, it didn’t take long for this veneer to be tarnished when it forced their most popular presenter, Mark Steyn, out due to spurious charges by the U.K’s censorship police, OFCOM, when he started talking about damage caused by the covid vaccines.

Now, it is blatantly obvious that it is was always controlled opposition as it has become just a Tory party promotion machine, with various current and past members of the Conservative party regularly hosting shows and being guests on the channel.

Any pretence that ‘the voice of the people,’ as GB news refers to itself, was an advocate of freedom ended with Gaza. Like all pretenders, riding on the ‘freedom of speech’ train, they manically hurled themselves off before they reached the stop called Israel.

Having said that, GB News fake role as an alternative broadcaster was already shown to be fallacious due to its stance on Ukraine and Russia

The channel continued to push ludicrous anti-Russian propaganda since Russia’s special military operation commenced in Ukraine and even recruited Boris Johnston, the man responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths in Ukraine by scuppering the peace deal that both sides were willing to sign right at the start of the conflict. He told the Ukrainians that negotiation wasn’t an option, no doubt at the behest of Joe Biden. So basically, a senile hair-sniffing freak, told a babbling buffoon to go and tell a corrupt Nazi-loving comedian to go to war with the result that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians were slaughtered and GB news supported it. In fact, their viewers support it as well. A recent GB news poll showed the majority of their viewers support not negotiating with Russia. I wonder if they would have the same view if their sons and daughters were on the front line. It may just happen if the ‘victim’ in their latest story has anything to do with it.

In their latest scoop, GB News have now added to their anti-Russian rhetoric with their zealous pro Zionist stance. Their headline reads-

“Pro-Palestine protesters target Tobias Ellwood's family home in 'chilling scenes'

The story continues –

“Up to 100 pro-Palestine protesters descended on a Tory MPs home on Monday in a "chilling" move against a former Middle East Minister.

“Tobias Ellwood was at home in Dorset with his two sons when the mob accused him of supporting war crimes.”

According to the paper, Members of Parliament called it "wholly unacceptable" and "chilling".

With another MP being quoted as saying “It is wholly unacceptable for a public servant’s private home to be targeted.

“This has a chilling effect on political discourse, and serves only to push politicians to the point where they question whether it is all worth it, especially for their families.”

GB news, in an obvious attempt to link the protestors against genocide with terrorism whilst at the same time trying to portray Ellwood as some sort of hero then comes out with the totally unrelated statement –

“Ellwood attempted to save stabbed police officer Keith Palmer in 2017 by providing first aid during the 2017 Islamic terror attack on Westminster.”

In case you are unaware who Ellwood is, he is a deeply unpleasant character, who is a member of the British parliament and a Lieutenant Colonel in the 77th Brigade. The 77th brigade is a military PSYOP unit infamous for pushing pro-covid propaganda and disinformation whilst targeting anyone who questioned the narrative on social media. So, whilst being a member of parliament, and supposedly representing the British people, he was simultaneously spying on them and attacking their freedom of speech. He has also vociferously advocated for continuing the Ukrainian war with Russia at all costs and is actually pushing for the UK to go to war with Russia directly whilst promoting conscription.

Despite this, GB news, ‘voice of the people’ and supposed advocates of free speech, condemn the peace protestors and portray the warmongering, betrayer of the British public as a hero.

In fact, the entire article sums up the media and our politicians. According to them it is ‘chilling’ to have a group of peace-protestors outside an MPs house, particularly because his sons were inside. They don’t appear to ponder how chilling it is for people in Gaza being bombed and shot at when they don’t even have a house because it has been destroyed and have probably lost their sons and daughters to the Israeli genocide machine.

They don’t seem to be chilled at the thought of Gazans being starved and tortured, having their hospitals bombed, their water supplies contaminated, their land and homes stolen, their journalists murdered and being bombarded with chemical weapons.

When one of their own is distraught by the presence of big bad protestors though, well suddenly they are chilled to the very core.

The irony of an MP saying that protesters outside an MP’s house has a ‘chilling effect on political discourse’ when they, inside their own Houses of Parliament, harangued, ridiculed and threatened the MP, Andrew Bridgen, for daring to question the safety of the covid vaccine, is priceless. Instead of debating with him, they mocked him, turned their backs on him and left the room, acting more like adolescent chimpanzees than representatives of the people.

When a few members of the Labour Party dared to criticise Israel’s ethnic cleansing exercise in Gaza, they are reprimanded or suspended for being antisemitic.

So, if you are against genocide and people being killed or injured by medical products you are a threat to British democracy. Stand up against Big Pharma or Zionism and you are not allowed to partake in political discourse at all.

The same MPs who are outraged by the ’chilling effect on political discourse’ recently brought in the on-line safety bill which basically gives the government the authority to ban any speech that goes against whatever narrative they are promoting by deeming it false and likely to cause harm.

It is clear there is only one true threat to ‘political discourse’, It is the politicians themselves and fake news channels and propaganda outlets like GB News.