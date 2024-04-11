Most people are unaware that when water is fluoridated it isn’t actually fluoride that is added to water supply but a substance called hydrofluorosilicic acid.

What’s Really in the Water.

Hydrofluorosilicic acid is a waste product of the phosphate fertiliser and aluminium industries and is highly toxic. When phosphate is being extracted from rock or bauxite is being converted to aluminium, the waste produced is extracted via large chimneys. Previously, it was just emitted into the atmosphere but when new regulatory controls were introduced filtering devices where installed to capture the contaminants before they became airborne. These contaminants include lead, mercury, antimony, arsenic and uranium. As it is extremely expensive to dispose of this toxic waste, it is simply scraped from the sides of the chimneys and sold to governments to add to the water supply, under the erroneous assertion it helps prevent tooth decay.

A Brief History of Why Governments are Poisoning the Water Supply.

The Aluminium Industry

Today, fluoride is labelled as a class 2 poison under the 1972 Poisons act. However, as early as the mid nineteenth century, fluoride was already known to be a toxic substance.

In 1855, steel smelters in Germany were the first industries to pay damages for injuries causes by fluoride emissions. This happened again in 1853 and by 1900 both the German and British steel industries were seriously affected because of lawsuits over the fluoride emissions and new regulations to counteract the contamination.

Throughout the 1930s more and more evidence came to light about the toxicity of fluoride, particularly with regards to the brown mottling effect it had on teeth. In 1933, in Belgium’s Meuse Valley, thousands of people were poisoned by fluoride released into the air resulting in 60 fatalities. As a result, the American government began to take measures to reduce fluoride in food and water.

By this stage the aluminium industry was one of the biggest emitters of fluoride and the biggest aluminium producer was a company called ALCOA. With the increasing negative publicity with regards to the health hazards associated with fluoride, they sent a Dr Gerald Cox to investigate. Cox was employed by the Mellon institute, owned by ALCOA. The Mellon institute was founded by Andrew Mellon who was also in charge of the US Public Health Service so there was a major conflict of interest. Despite the fact that Dr Cox also discovered that excessive fluoride was causing the mottling of peoples’ teeth that lived near the aluminium plant, he mysteriously concluded that although the teeth were discoloured, the local residents had less tooth decay so proposed that the government should stop removing fluoride from the water supply.

This was the origin of the myth that fluoride is good for your teeth – a scientist from the industry that caused most of the fluoride contamination in the US saying, without any evidence whatsoever, that fluoride was good for preventing dental caries.

It wasn’t until 1944 though, that the real pro-fluoride campaign began to gain influence. This was the year that Oscar Ewing, an attorney for ALCOA, was made Federal Security Agency Administrator. The FSA was in charge of the Public Health Service and Ewing hired Edward Bernays, the infamous father of propaganda, whose work was greatly admired by Goebbels and the Nazi regime, to promote fluoride as a health giving substance rather than the toxin that it is.

The Manhattan Project

The other major factor that led to water fluoridation was the use of fluoride in the manufacture of the atomic bomb. American scientists working on the top secret Manhattan Project were well aware of the dangers of fluoride and were concealing it from the public.Documents relating to the project show that numerous lawsuits were filed, not for health problems relating to radiation, but for damage caused by fluoride.

In an attempt to avoid litigation they devised Program F - a classified project to test the effects of fluoride on the human population. The scientists working on the atomic bomb took tissue and blood samples from the citizens of Newbergh, New York, whose water had been fluoridated. One memo from the project came to light referring to the effects of uranium hexafluoride, highlighting the damage it does to the central nervous system whilst emphasising that it was the fluoride component and not the uranium component that was responsible. According to secret documents, the adverse health effects were censored by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission on the grounds of national security and, as a consequence, fluoride was permitted to be dumped into the environment and eventually, deliberately added to the water supply.

Share Spotlight on the New World Order

Fluoride’s Serious Health Effects

No studies have been done with regards to safety levels of hydrofluorosilicic acid, but governments usually quote an arbitrary level of 1 part per million. However, fluoride at 2 parts per million can cause dental and skeletal fluorosis and 8 parts per million it can cause damage to internal organs.

Fluorosis

Dental fluorosis is the brown mottling of teeth caused by ingesting fluoride. The fluoride affects the tooth enamel when it is forming, leading to pitting and permanent discolouration. Skeletal fluorosis is a much more serious condition. It is a debilitating disease which causes joint pain and can eventually result in deformity of the bones. The ligaments of the neck and vertebrae may calcify and the muscles atrophy, leading to severe restriction in movement.

Osteoporosis

Fluoride is also known to cause osteoporosis. Clinical trials have shown fluoride can cause spontaneous hip fractures. Ironically, this was discovered because fluoride was initially used as a therapy for osteoporosis because it thickens bones and it was believed this would make the bones stronger but instead it weakened them, resulting in three times more bone fractures amongst the group treated. In one trial, there were 10 times more hip fractures in the women treated with fluoride than would be expected in the general population. People with renal inefficiency fare even worse when it comes to osteoporosis. They incorporate four times more fluoride in their bones than healthy people due to their impaired ability to excrete fluoride from their system.

Arthritis

It has long been recognised that fluoride is a cause of arthritis. In 1991 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services stated that fluoride caused chronic joint pain and arthritic symptoms and a study in 2002 in the journal, Rheumatology International, linked low levels of fluoride with knee arthritis.

Thyroid Damage

The ingestion of fluoride can impair thyroid function leading to hypothyroidism. This condition can cause weight gain, fatigue, muscle pain, dry skin, brittle nails and hair, and increased sensitivity to cold, risk of heart disease and reduced fertility. Depression can also result form an underactive thyroid gland as the thyroid produces hormones which are essential for the creation and regulation of dopamine. Dopamine is linked to the feeling of pleasure and so hypothyroidism can inhibit its production leading to depression.

The fact that fluoride damages the thyroid as been known for decades as it was initially used to treat hyperthryodism (an overactive thyroid) but, when it was found that patients then suffered from hypothyroidism, its use was discontinued. A 2006 report by the National Research Council in the USA highlighted fluoride’s adverse affect on the thyroid gland and the endocrine system and a British study in 2014 showed a correlation between areas in England where the water had been fluoridated and higher rates of hypothyroidism.

Reduced I.Q.

There are 53 studies proving the link between fluoride consumption and a reduction in I.Q. Various Chinese studies have shown an average decrease of seven I.Q.points in children in high-fluoride areas compared to those in areas with low fluoride. A Harvard University meta-analysis study also proved the link between the ingestion of fluoride and a reduction in children’s cognitive function.

Infertility

Infertility is yet another concern with fluoride exposure. Polish researches have reported that exposing ram sperm to low levels of fluoride (0.38 parts per million) for only 5 hours reduced the sperm’s motility. An American study proved that at 4.75 ppm the production of testosterone was inhibited. In addition to this, over 60 animal studies have shown adverse affects on the male reproductive system. A 1995 study based on females working at semiconductor manufacturing plants concluded that exposure to fluoride was a factor in an increased risk of spontaneous abortions and the Journal for Toxicology and Environmental Health reported a decrease in birth rates linked to fluoridated drinking water.

Cancer

One of the most serious dangers to health is fluoride’s ability to cause cancer. A 2006 study by Harvard University showed a significantly increased risk of osteosarcoma in adolescent males if they had been exposed to fluoride between the ages of 6 and 8. Osteosarcoma is an aggressive form of bone cancer. The mechanism behind this is fluoride’s accumulation in the bones, causing the proliferation of bone forming cells called osteoblasts. As fluoride is also a mutagen it can cause the dividing cells to become malignant, thus causing cancer. In addition to osteosarcoma, air-borne fluoride has been associated with lung and bladder cancer. In 1975 a study began in America, spanning a twenty year period comparing the cancer death rates in 10 States where there was no water fluoridation to States where there was fluoridation. Before fluoridation began, the cancer fatality rates were similar. However, after fluoride was introduced into the water supply the rates of cancer deaths in the fluoridated states were 10 % higher than in the unfluoridated states.

Other Sources of Fluoride

The most obvious source of fluoride is toothpaste, in which it is in the form of sodium fluoride. The FDA in America have now forced toothpaste manufacturers to include a warning on their products stating that if anyone swallows more that what would normally be used for brushing they should go to a poison centre immediately. This is good advice as the director of research and development for oral and personal care at Arm and Hammer laboratories admitted that when the fluoride arrives with them the containers are marked with a skull and crossbones.

To emphasise how dangerous it is,sodium fluoride was once sold as a rat poison and insecticide and is still used today as an ingredient in the chemical weapon nerve agent sarin.

Fluoride is also extensively used in medicine. It is a major component of the class of antibiotics known as fluoroquinolones. These drugs cause mental problems such as anxiety, memory loss and psychosis. They also cause serious physical side effects such as ruptured tendons, cardiovascular problems and aortic aneurysms. Fluoride is also a major ingredient of anti-depressants such as Prozac and Paxil. These drugs have many serious side effects but the worst are their ability to cause both suicidal and homicidal thoughts in the patients that take them.

(Prozacs black box warning highlighting increased risk of suicidal thoughts)

Fluoride is also an ingredient in many other medications such as antacids, steroids, antihistamines, arthritis drugs, anti-psychotics, anti-fungals and appetite suppressants.

You may think that by drinking bottled water and not taking medication you can avoid fluoride but if you live in an area that has a fluoridated water supply you can’t. That’s because you still need to eat and any food grown in an area that has fluoride in the water will be contaminated. Not only will the fluoridated water find its way into the crops and subsequently livestock but some pesticides also have fluoride as an ingredient. For example, a sample of cheese produced in the Republic of Ireland, which has had fluoridated water for decades, contained 28 ppm. Bearing in mind that ingesting fluoride at 8ppm can cause organ damage, this is extremely serious.

In the USA, the situation is even worse. Because fluoride contamination is so pervasive, the American government actually permit foodstuffs to have excessively high levels. For example, citrus fruits are allowed to contain 95ppm and romaine lettuce is allowed to contain 180ppm.

But don’t worry, if you get fluorosis, cancer, arthritis, osteoporosis, thyroid problems, become infertile or lose a little bit of intelligence you will at least have less tooth decay. Except you won’t, according to an old American Dental Association Brochure which admitted -

“There is no proof that commercial preparations such as tablets, dentifrices, mouthwashes or chewing gum containing fluorides are effective in preventing dental decay. Unfortunately such preparations are being offered to the public without adequate scientific evidence of their value.”

Quotes on Fluoride

In case you may still believe the myth that fluoride is any way good for you or underestimate its dangers, I leave you with these quotes.

“Fluoride causes more human cancer death, and causes it faster than any other chemical. This amounts to public murder on a grand scale. It is a public crime to put fluoride in the drinking water” - Dean Burk, former head of the National Cancer Institute

"I am appalled at the prospect of using water as a vehicle for drugs. Fluoride is a corrosive poison that will produce serious effect on a long-range basis. Any attempt to use the water this way is deplorable." - Charles Gordon Heyd, M.D., Past President, American Medical Association.

"Many individuals with impeccable credentials in science, dentistry, and medicine have published incontrovertible evidence that fluoridation is harmful and does not reduce the incidence of dental caries" - Dr. A. Schatz, Ph.D

“Fluoride is a carcinogen by any standard we use. I believe EPA should act immediately to protect the public, not just on the cancer data, but on the evidence of bone fractures, arthritis, mutagenicity, and other effects." - Dr William Marcus PHD, EPA scientist

“The plain fact that fluorine is an insidious poison, harmful, toxic and cumulative in its effects, even when ingested in minimal amounts, will remain unchanged no matter how many times it will be repeated in print that fluoridation of the water supply is safe.” - Dr. Ludgwig Grosse, Chief of Cancer Research, U.S. Veterans Administration.

“It is now clear that fluoride is a potentially harmful substance when present in the drinking water in any amount." - Dr. Simon Beisler, Chief of Urlogy, Roosevelt Hospital and Past President of the American Urological Association.

“Fluoridation is the greatest fraud that has ever been perpetrated.” - Professor Albert Schatz, Ph.D., Microbiology

“Fluoridation is the greatest case of scientific fraud of this century, if not of all time.” – Robert Carton, Ph.D., former scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency

* For informtion on the dangers of fluoride go to ther Fluoride Action Newtwork site

(This article was first posted on the David Icke website)