It didn’t take long. In my post yesterday I said that, after the alleged shooter in the false flag attack on 2 Jewish embassy staff said, ‘Free palestine’ when he supposedly shot them, they would weaponise the phrase.

Today we have social media posts saying ’if you said Free Palestine you may as well have pulled the trigger.’ The psychopath Netanyahu is saying the phrase ‘Free Palestine’ is the same as Heil Hitler.

We even have an American senator saying they should nuke Gaza.

Americans need to be prepared for the biggest assault on free speech, the right to protest and freedom in general that the country has ever witnessed, when Netanyahu tells his minion Trump to go after anyone that has ever shown support for the Palestinian people.

It wouldn’t surprise me if there were dawn raids, incarceration without due process, and the shutting down of altermative media. Trump is linked to the Chabad Lubivitch messianic Jewish cult and he will do whatever he is told to do.

I would also expect more false flag attacks, probably on a larger scale. It wouldn’t even surprise me if Mossad actually assasinated an Israel minister, or a US senator and blamed it on Palestinians backed by Iran to get people to support the genocide and a war with Iran - one of Israel’s most cherished aims.

Israel know they have lost the narrative as the vast majority of people are appalled at their genocidal actions in Gaza and are seeing Israel for what it always was - an illegal terrorist entity, born out of bloodshed and ethnic cleansing, who have used lies and propganda to dehumainse thier enemy whilst perpetarting the most inhuman and barbarous acts immaginable.

Unfortunate;y, as I have said before, Israel is capable of absolutley anything. If they are prepared to slaughter babies by the tens of thousands for all the world to see, no act of evil is beyond them. With Trump being the ultra zionist sychophant he is, they have the perfect puppet to help them in their project to create a greater Israel and destroy their percievd enemies, which is basically the rest of humanity at this point.

One can only hope that the truth will overcome the lies and good will vanquish evil.