If you ever have to go under the scalpel, you would like to think that the surgeon’s main concern would be your wellbeing but, alas, it is not so. Saving your life is but a mere afterthought, as saving the planet is now higher on their agenda.

In 2022, a Birmingham hospital carried out the first net zero operation. An NHS consultant for the hospital said –

“We cannot achieve net zero health systems without making surgery greener, so this was a vital proof of concept step. Ensuring healthcare is environmentally friendly is important to patients and communities, and these measures require changes in behaviour and care pathways across complex teams.”

I don’t know about you, but ensuring healthcare is environmentally friendly would not be my top priority as a patient if I was going under the knife. My final thoughts as I succumb to the anaesthetic would not be, “I hope the surgeon has ensured that saving my life will not in any way have an adverse effect on the polar icecaps.” It would more likely be, “I hope this guy knows what he is doing and doesn’t leave the scalpel inside my chest cavity because he is in a rush to get to the golf course.”

So how did they achieve this ground-breaking, pointless, milestone?

Here is a list of things they did before, and during the surgery –

· using reusable gowns, drapes, and scrub caps

· giving medications through the veins for general anaesthesia rather than anaesthetic gases, which have a strong greenhouse effect.

· implementing a plan for minimising electricity use, including heating and lighting

recycling of single-use equipment used in surgery, working with industry partners.

· recycling of “clean” paper and plastic waste

· using individually packed equipment and only opening items as they were required.

· one consultant surgeon jogged to hospital, and the other cycled.

There are numerous points to be made regarding the above list but the most important one is why the NHS is prioritising environmental concerns over patients’ health in the first place. Why, in fact, have they become zealous disciples of the net zero cult, believing in the absurdity that carbon dioxide, which comprises approximately 0.04% of the planet’s atmosphere, has any appreciable effect on global temperatures?

As for the above list, the first item is using reusable gowns, drapes and scrub caps. How safe are these? In the last quarter of 2024 in the NHS, every type of hospital acquired infection rose compared to the same quarter in 2023. E-coli infections rose by 3.5%, klebsiella rose by 1.9%, P. aeruginosa increased by 3.2%, MRSA by a worrying 11.7%, MSSA bacterial infections rose by 4.2% and Clostridioides difficile infection by a disturbing 13.7%.

At the moment, only 30% of hospitals use reusable gowns. How bad will these infectious diseases become when, instead of immediately disposing of a used gown, they are rewashed and left in some storeroom somewhere? NHS hospitals are not renowned for their hygiene standards, as the increase in these diseases prove, so how can we trust their cleansing protocols when it comes to gowns especially as they will be reused up to 100 times. That means the hospital must ensure no bacteria, toxins, or viruses are left on these gowns or transferred to these gowns on every single occasion of the hundred times they are washed and stored. Considering the hygiene protocol for these garments is very demanding, is this really feasible?

This is what a surgical gown manufacturer says about cleaning reusable gowns -–

“The reprocessing of surgical gowns, which includes cleaning, disinfection, and re-sterilization, is a vital step that ensures the safety of the gown for subsequent use. However, this is not a simple process – it requires specialized knowledge, appropriate equipment, and strict adherence to guidelines. Any deviation or compromise in the reprocessing procedure could jeopardize the integrity of the gown, rendering it unsafe for further use.”

Another interesting aspect of this is the ludicrous claim that using reusable gowns will save on water usage, in one case, over 1 million litres. How will washing a garment 100 times, save more water than not washing it at all? This is just the usual, absurd, pseudo-science produced by those that inhabit the mad world of net zero.

Referring back to hospital acquired infections, the hospital stated that they used intravenous anaesthetic as opposed to inhaled gas anaesthetic to reduce their carbon footprint. The drug most commonly used for this is propofol. Unfortunately, propofol is renowned for its susceptibility for bacterial contamination as its lipid base encourages rapid bacterial overgrowth at room temperature.

Between 1990 and 1993 there were outbreaks of infections in seven hospitals in the USA. When the evidence was examined, they discovered that patients had been infected with strains of Staphylococcus aureus, Candida albicans, Moraxella osloensis, Enterobacter agglomerans and Serratia marcescens and concluded that –

“Only exposure to propofol, a lipid-based anaesthetic agent, was significantly associated with the postoperative complications at all seven hospitals.”

Candida albicans is a fungus that can overwhelm the system, causing candidiasis. Candidiasis can cause leaky gut syndrome, leading to irritable bowel syndrome but, even worse, it has a fatality rate of 40% and is estimated to account for up to 11,000 deaths in US hospitals every year. Staphylococcus aureus that is resistant to antibiotics is the bacteria responsible for the deadly MRSA. Enterobacter agglomerans can be fatal to babies and can cause severe illness in the elderly. Serratia marcescens can cause pneumonia and meningitis.

When samples of propofol vials were tested in one Colombian hospital, they found that over 6% had been contaminated.

Moreover, the threat is not just from contaminated propofol but the action of the drug itself. It has been shown to suppress the immune system by interfering with cytokines and reducing the number of macrophages, leaving the patient susceptible to infections. An article in the science journal PLOS One said –

“Even brief exposure to propofol severely compromises host resistance to microbial infection for days after recovery from sedation.”

Then we have the idea of recycling surgical instruments. According to a report from Germany, who tried this idea, the cost of recycling instruments was almost 4 times that of incinerating them. I am sure that a patient waiting on the abysmally long NHS waiting list for surgery will be very understanding that they will have to wait even longer due to lack of funds because the NHS prioritised recycling used equipment over providing them with a pacemaker.

The NHS obsession with the fake climate crisis will always result in making a mockery of its claim that the patient’s health is their priority. Whilst the organisation remains a devout member of the climate cult and believes in the delusion that carbon dioxide reduction will help save the polar bears from a catastrophe they are not actually facing, their priority will always be implementing idiotic schemes that pursue insane net zero goals. They are a joke. Which reminds me, how many pounds does it take for the NHS to change a lightbulb? £492 million, apparently. That is what they are prepared to spend to change all the existing lighting in NHS facilities to more environmentally friendly LED lighting, to ensure that global temperatures don’t drastically rise by a zillionth of a degree over the next millennium and plunge us all into a fiery Armageddon.

So next time you are on a waiting list for a life-saving operation, a list that you have been on since calculators were considered to be the only hand-held device you would ever need, and your surgery is postponed for another 20 years due to lack of funding, when you eventually make it on to the operating table you can bask in the warm glow of the LED lighting and the knowledge that it has all been worth it. Those extra two decades of waiting in debilitating pain will pale into insignificance beside the fact that the population of the Maldives will not be inundated by a tsunami and sink beneath the waves for another 100,000 years instead of the 99,999 years, 364 days, twenty-three hours and 59 minutes it would have taken if those damn, deadly lightbulbs hadn’t been changed.

Of course, you could have already died whilst waiting for the operation in which case the NHS thanks you for your service to the net zero agenda for shuffling off this mortal coil and reducing your carbon footprint to nothing. Respect.

You will also notice in the list of things they had to do to a achieve net zero operation, one of the medical staff jogged to work. Good for them. One presumes they were fit and healthy but what happens when they start forcing all their surgeons to this. They are already encouraging it, what happens if they start carbon shaming them and the surgeon feels obliged to don his tracksuit and jog six miles to the hospital. It is not much solace to you that the hospital’s carbon footprint has been reduced by a smidgeon of a percent if you are in the middle of having a heart operation and your slightly rotund, chain-smoking surgeon suddenly keels over in the middle of it from over-exertion, etching your names forever into the annals of medical history as the only patient and surgeon to simultaneously expire from a heart attack.

The NHS has also started to use reusable surgical masks. Masks have been shown to be contaminated with numerous bacterial species after only short duration of being worn. In one study in an Iranian hospital, 175 masks were tested and were found to be contaminated with 471 bacterial isolates comprising 9 different species.

There are various different methods of decontaminating the masks before reuse.

However, according to an article in the Journal of Hospital Infection, there is no reliable evidence of how successful any of these methods are in actually reducing the contamination levels. The authors of the article concluded –

“There is limited evidence on the safety or efficacy of surgical mask decontamination. Given the heterogeneous methods used in studies to date, we are unable to draw conclusions on the most efficacious and safe intervention for decontaminating surgical masks.”

So, basically patients are just part of a mad experiment where safety issues are secondary to environmental ones.

By the way, even after all the ridiculous measures taken by the operating team in the Birmingham hospital, they still didn’t achieve the Holy Grail of a net zero operation. They still had to plant a few trees to make up the difference.

It is a pity the government didn’t think of that. They are planning to spend 22 billion pounds on a completely insane carbon capture scheme where they will build equipment to capture the Co2 and store it underground. Obviously, they have never heard of those tall, wooden things that you see in forests that actually capture carbon naturally and for free. Mind you, maybe we shouldn’t tell them. The Scottish government found out about them and chopped 16 million of them down to build wind farms.

Yes, it all makes sense in the mad world that net zero fanatics inhabit. Chop down trees and increase carbon dioxide in the atmosphere so they can build a windfarm, to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

When it comes to the medical industry striving to reach net zero, the idea is laughable. They want their staff to stop driving to work to cut down on fossil fuels and yet 99% of all pharmaceutical drugs are made from petrochemicals. They could, of course, use natural, more effective, less dangerous, herbal products that would be net zero friendly but there will an ice age in Hades before that happens as Big Pharma can’t patent nature so therefore no big profits. So, the bottom line is, it is o.k. to risk patient’s health to attain net zero but the planet can turn into a smouldering ball of ash after the climate-change-induced apocalypse, if there is any risk to the health of their profit margins and any reduction in their use of toxic drugs.

The idea that you can calculate the Co2 emissions from every single action in a chain of events is preposterous to begin with. Here is a link to the government website on how to convert all you company’s actions into Co2 emissions but, a note of warning, any attempt to actually understand one word of this mind-numbing, mind-bending drivel, may result in your brain self-destructing in order to alleviate itself from the sheer mental torture of having to read it.

In reality, I think this is the real equation they use to convert any activity into a fictional Co2 emission –

Think of a number, multiply it by how many times the phrase ‘climate crisis’ is mentioned by the mainstream media per day, add the number of TV weather maps that are coloured blood red once the temperature hits a deadly 20 degrees Celsius, multiply by how many false claims have been made by climate cultists that the world will end by the following Tuesday about tea time if we boil the kettle one more time, add in the number of climate activists who will go into an apoplectic fit of rage at the sight of a work of art in a museum and feel compelled to throw a bucket of paint over it to prevent the plight of the Saskatchewan caribou, add in the number of climate activists, who despite ranting at everyone else to save energy, spend 24 hours a day on their mobile phones posting on social media about the impending climate apocalypse, whilst ignoring the fact that the batteries in their phones are made from cobalt mined in the Congo by 7-year-old child slaves. When this figure is arrived at you then need to square it and multiply it by the amount of miles travelled by celebrities and politicians in their private planes whilst attending climate conferences to lecture us on how we shouldn’t be going to the Costa del Sol for a week because it will result in the tragic death of 50 thousand Southern Rockhopper penguins due the melting of one cubic millimetre of ice because you selfishly believed that sipping a tequila at a beach bar was a fun thing to do and preferable to staying at home drinking a smoothie made from sustainably harvested fruit from a net zero compliant orchard. When you have arrived at that figure, you double it and multiply it by the number of laughs the members of the Club of Rome have had at our expense for believing in the fake climate crisis claptrap they created in the first place, to keep us all under control. Finally, add a few zeros to make the final figure far scarier to frighten us all into compliance.

If all this net zero nonsense makes you sick, don’t let the doctors know. Otherwise you could end up in a hospital bed with some, zealous, overweight, wheezing, tracksuited doctor wearing a bacteria-infested face mask looming over you with a syringe of midazolam, like a demented Hannibal Lecter, because, as a true follower of the climate cult, he reckons the only way to achieve the hospital’s carbon neutral goals is to neutralise the patients. Once dead, you can then be turned into compost to feed all those trees they planted to compensate for the hospital’s complete failure to actually achieve their net zero surgery targets.