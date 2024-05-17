The Northern Ireland Covid Enquiry is drawing to a close and I was rummaging through some old correspondence as, during the covid scamdemic, I had e-mailed every member of the Northern Ireland assembly on a regular basis with the latest ‘real’ statistics and science in a futile attempt to get them to stop inundating us with fear porn and thrusting us back into lockdown.

I came across this e-mail I sent in August 2020, although the videos embedded in it appear to be no longer available, presumabley due to Big Tech’s purge of any information that contradicted the narrative.

You will not be surprised to hear, I got no response.

Like many citizens of Northern Ireland, I am getting increasingly frustrated with the constant fear mongering by the N.I. Executive in relation to covid 19. Recently they have warned us all about the rise in cases and threatened to lock us down again. We are spoken to in condescending tones and, and If there is a slight rise in cases, we are pilloried for breaking the rules like naughty schoolchildren. A cynic might suggest that certain members of the Executive want the covid crisis to continue forever because they enjoy their time basking in the spotlight and wielding their unchallenged new powers. They certainly don’t seem to let the facts get in the way of the decision-making process.

But here are the facts –

1. Covid deaths peaked on the 22 April and have been in decline ever since.

2. Fatalities have virtually flatlined from 7th July.

3. As per the statistics at 20.08.20, there are currently zero people in ICU with covid

4. There have been 559 deaths overall form covid. However, as everyone should know by now, this is an overestimated figure. There are known to be a high number of false positives associated with the PCR test and officially even someone suspected of having covid without being tested is counted as a covid death. This is also true for patients who may have serious underlying conditions and have tested positive but where covid may not have been the actual cause of death.

5. 95% of all ‘covid’ deaths in England had at least one pre-existing condition.

6. A rise in ‘cases’ is caused by more testing. This should be obvious to anyone but any time there is a rise in cases it is being used to threaten us with restrictions again. If you test more there will be more cases. However, according to the English Heath department’s answer to a recent freedom of Information request, testing positive DOES NOT mean the person currently has the disease.

7. In Countries where there has been a rise in cases after the main peak has passed, there has been no corresponding rise in deaths or hospitalisations. Virtually all new cases are asymptomatic As previously stated, the rise in cases is simply due to more tests being carried out.

Please see link to French Medical professor emphasising this. –

8. The actual fatality rate is nowhere near the apocalyptic predictions made by the totally discredited Professor Ferguson model. It is more akin to a bad flu season. This fact has been known for months.

9. In Northern Ireland, there has been a 96.5 % drop in fatalities from the four-week period at the height of the epidemic compared to the last 4 weeks to the 7th of August.

This should be seen as wonderful news that the virus has very nearly died out. This should be used to encourage people who have been terrified to leave their homes to start trying to live their lives again. For any other infectious disease this dramatic drop in deaths would be heralded as the end of the crisis. So why is Corona virus being treated differently? Leaders are supposed to lead. They do this in times of crisis by calming fears and instilling a sense of positivity in the population. Instead we have an executive, at the behest of unelected public health officials, who appear to want us to live in perpetual fear and with the constant threat of punishment if we don’t do what we are told. Politicians need to stop inciting unnecessary fear in the public and start acting as if they are actual leaders.

Perhaps instead of listening to a few select advisors, the assembly should be listening to the numerous international virologists, epidemiologists and medical professionals who have refrained from using fear-inducing hyperbole and have put covid into its proper perspective. If this had been done at the beginning, we would already have moved on and put the covid crisis behind us.

There is also the question of mandatory masks which I have e-mailed the First minister about on a few occasions. Apart from the overwhelming evidence that they don’t work, I said they would do more harm than good.

They decrease oxygen levels (please see link below)

They increase carbon dioxide levels and lower your immune system, making one more susceptible to infection. Even according to the executive’s own advice, masks have to be worn properly or they will get contaminated by bacteria and viruses. Now, I am sure every member of the assembly has witnessed for themselves that virtually no member of the public has been adhering to these rules because they are impossible to adhere to. Masks are uncomfortable because they are not naturally supposed to be worn by normal members of the public on a daily basis for any period of time. We were not born nor did we evolve to have our faces covered by anything. We were designed this way to enable us to breath without restriction. Masks are uncomfortable, make one overheat and make breathing difficult. This should be obvious to anyone. So everywhere you look people are fiddling with their masks, taking them on and off, hanging them around their necks or dangling them off their ears and then putting them in their pocket or handbag. In addition to this, the public are throwing away the disposable ones in the street. I saw three lying on the footpath behind Castle Court. I have taken the attached photos of discarded masks outside a supermarket. There were ten in all which I counted in the space of a few minutes. What happens if a young child picks one up and puts it on now that you have tried to make mask-wearing normal behaviour.

I know you are aware of the problem because you have had to spend tax-payer’s money on an advert to highlight the problem. Considering the economy has now been devastated by lockdown, the money to pay for the ‘Wear a Mask for Everyone’ campaign combined with the money spent to tell people to stop throwing their masks away is a colossal waste of money we don’t have.

As a member of the assembly you cannot possibly say in all honesty that forcing people to wear masks will have more of a positive impact than a negative one. If you really believe that the virus is extremely deadly and is potentially everywhere, then these discarded masks could already have spread the disease all over the place. The tens of thousands of people who have been touching their masks numerous times a day and then touching other surfaces could have spread the disease far and wide. Clearly making everyone wear masks will help spread the disease rather than curtail it. I assume no risk assessment was conducted before the legislation was put in place as per basic health and safety protocol or this would have been obvious.

Apart from the physical spread of the disease, mandatory mask laws, will have detrimental effects on people’s mental health. I already forwarded articles to the First Minister highlighting numerous instances where people with genuine exemptions were being bullied and harassed for not wearing a mask. Rape victims and victims of child abuse felt distressed wearing masks and yet were being victimised all over again for not complying. How many victims of the troubles in this country would feel distressed, not only wearing a mask but seeing everyone wearing them when they or their family members may have been terrorised by mask-wearing terrorists. Does nobody care about these people anymore?

On a personal note, my wife, who is exempt, was harassed by a member of staff at a large local store and told she wasn’t allowed in without a mask. This happened twice in two days. She came home in tears and is now reluctant to go shopping again. Of course, the more harassment, the more potential compliance, which is the ultimate aim of the legislation. However, I wouldn’t like to think the Department of Health or any member of the Health Committee would take any satisfaction that high levels of compliance would be achieved by members of the public being bullied by other members of the public. After all, are we not supposed to be in this together? I do find it deplorable though that the Department of Health have pushed through legislation which they must have been aware would encourage members of the public to harass and bully people with health conditions.

When legislation is passed it is the government’s responsibility to emphasise all aspects of the law in question and convey this to the public. Instead all we see is constant advertising about the compliance part and no reference whatsoever to the exemption part. Both are part of the law and should be given equal status. In fact, the Executive should be making it mandatory for retail outlets to publish a list of exemptions on their premises to avoid causing unnecessary stress to exempt customers who are made to feel like unwanted lepers.

I also have no doubt whatsoever by observing customers in shops that quite a few of them should be exempt due to health conditions but are so afraid or embarrassed about being subjected to harassment that they comply anyway. I have seen a quite few masked elderly people and overweight people struggling round the shops red-faced and clearly finding it difficult to breathe but risking their health just to be seen to be following the law. Is that what the law was intended to do? Is that really what the Health department wants - to make sick people even sicker?

On the subject of mandatory mask legislation, I believe it may be unlawful. According to the 1967 Public Health Act, nobody can be given prophylactic treatment without consent, even in the time of an emergency. According the WHO’s definition of a medical device, even a piece of cloth used to prevent disease is considered a medical device and therefore a preventative treatment. Therefore, making people wear masks is forcing them to have prophylactic treatment and is in beach of the Act.

One more fact the executive needs to take into account whilst they threaten us with more restrictions - Lockdowns do not work. Based on retrospective analysis of the spread of the virus throughout many countries, comparison between countries and American states that locked down and those that didn’t showed no correlation whatsoever in the numbers of fatalities or pattern of spread. Lockdown had no effect. This is a demonstrable and indisputable fact according to the actual statistics.

In fact one of the British government’s own advisors, Professor Woolhouse OBE, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours that advises the Government, said: “Lockdown was a panic measure and I believe history will say trying to control Covid-19 through lockdown was a monumental mistake on a global scale, the cure was worse than the disease.”

Do members of the Assembly really want a future for their children and grandchildren where they are encouraged to live in perpetual fear and where other human beings are seen as potential threats to their lives simply if they go within 2 metres of them? Do you really want a future where a child grows up never seeing another smiling human face outside their own home and suffers life-long mental health issues due to having to having to live in a state of permanent anxiety? Do you really want to permanently create a world where your children and grandchildren will not have the same freedoms that we were accustomed to when we were children? Who would even want to bring a child into a world that resembles an Orwellian dystopian nightmare instead of a world full of joy and adventure - the way it was and is meant to be.

Because of covid, you have the power to mould this country in whatever way you choose but with that power comes responsibility. You can choose to keep the citizens of the country in perpetual fear and anxiety or you can choose to take us forward by showing true leadership, by showing common sense and affording the public the freedom to choose how to manage their own risks and that of their family. That is the only way to restore trust between the government and the public and the only way there is any future for this country.

