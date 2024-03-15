I had this artice first pblished in the Dec/Jan 2024 issue of Nexus magzine

How Vaccines Cause Cancer

Covid vaccines have caused manifold adverse reactions in people worldwide. One of the most serious is cancer and medical experts are now highlighting the fact.

In March 2023, Professor of Oncology, Dr Angus Dalgleish, wrote to the British Medical Journal highlighting his concerns that tumours were progressing more rapidly in cancer patients after receiving the covid booster (1). The pathologist, Dr Ryan Cole, has stated that there are very high rates of lymphomas, myelomas, leukaemias in patients and that younger women are developing more aggressive forms of breast cancer (2). He attributes this to the covid vaccine suppressing the immune system. In the USA, the rates of breast cancer in women under 45 doubled in 2022 from the previous year and Dr Betsy Eads claims the mRNA shots are to blame (3).

It’s not just civilian health professionals that are noticing this disturbing trend. Whistleblowers in the American military are also coming forward (4). Since the covid jab was mandated for military personnel, statistics show horrendous increases in various conditions including cancers. There was an 894% increase in malignant oesophageal neoplasms, a 624% increase in malignant neoplasms of digestive organs, a 487% increase in breast cancer, a 369% increase in testicular cancer and a 474% increase in malignant neoplasms of the endocrine glands.

Renowned cardiologist and epidemiologist, Dr Peter McCullough, may have found one of the reasons for this increase in cancer rates – the discovery of the SV40 virus in the covid vaccines (5). The SV 40 virus is a simian virus known to cause cancer. Between 1955 and 1963 tens of millions of Americans and an unknown number of people worldwide were injected with a polio vaccine that had been contaminated by the SV40 virus. Recent research has linked SV40 virus to brain tumours, bone cancer, mesotheliomas and lung cancer (6). Due to the discovery of the SV40 virus in the covid vaccines, Dr James Thorp has called for their immediate withdrawal (7).

It's not just Covid vaccines that can cause cancer.

However, it is not just covid vaccines that can cause cancer. It has long been known that ‘traditional’ vaccines also have the potential to be tumorigenic. In March 2001, a group of veterinary specialists in America were so alarmed at the number cats developing cancers at the injection site after vaccination that they formed the Vaccine-associated Feline Sarcoma Taskforce to investigate the issue (8).

The taskforce stated –

“The weight of these cumulative reports resulted in alarm and controversy in the veterinary medical profession, which continues today. As the evidence for a causal relationship between vaccination for rabies and development of sarcomas grew, it became apparent that a causal relationship between vaccination for FeLV and development of sarcomas also existed.”

The report cited a study of 345 cats which emphasised the increasing risk of cancers forming with each additional vaccine. There was a 50% increase in risk of cancer for

a cat vaccinated once compared to an unvaccinated cat. This increased to 127% for a cat vaccinated twice, rising to 175% increase for cat vaccinated 4 times. The cancers formed between 3 months to 3 years after vaccination and were extremely.

aggressive.

These injection site sarcomas have also been found in ferrets (9), horses (10) and dogs (11), showing that this is a multi-species issue. They have also been discovered in humans (12) (13).

A needle breaking the skin could increase the risk of cancer.

The reason why the sarcomas form at the injection site could be because the wound-healing process itself can lead to tumour formation. The American National Institutes of Health published an article on their website which highlights this link -

“The relationship between wound healing and cancer has long been recognized. The mechanisms that regulate wound healing have been shown to promote transformation and growth of malignant cells (14).”

Something as small as a paper cut can lead to increased risk of cancer so a vaccine needle piercing the skin could also increase the risk (15).

Two of the other possible reasons given by the feline taskforce for the formation of vaccine-induced sarcomas were dysregulation of the p53 gene and inflammation.

mRNA vaccines cause dysregulation of the p53 gene, which could lead to cancer.

The p53 gene regulates apoptosis, or cell death, and helps suppress tumours. It is thought that impaired function of the p53 gene is a factor in over 50% of human cancers (16).

An article published in the journal, Medical Hypothesis, noted the increased risk to oncological patients of their cancers progressing or re-occurring due to the covid shot (17). One of the mechanisms they noted as a possible trigger was that the spike protein interferes with the P53 gene. Other researchers from Armenia have noticed the same connection (18). The authors of another study explicitly stated that the use of mRNA in the covid vaccines would cause dysregulation of the p53 gene which ‘would predictably lead to an increased risk to a range of cancers (19).’

Vaccines are designed to cause inflammation, which is a trigger for cancer formation.

As noted, one of the other major triggers for cancer formation is inflammation. Yet, this is what vaccines are specifically designed to do - cause inflammation.

Stanley A Plotkin (20) is the editor of Clinical and Vaccine Immunology, emeritus professor of paediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania and is a consultant for Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine manufacturers. This is what he said with regards to creating a successful vaccine -

“The very first requirement to elicit vaccine responses is to provide sufficient danger signals through vaccine adjuvants and/or adjuvants to trigger an inflammatory reaction (21).”

The link between inflammation and cancer has been known for some time. In 2006, Molecular Cancer Research published a paper entitled, ‘Inflammation, a Key Event in Cancer Formation.’ The paper states that the link between inflammation and cancer has been known from 1863 when it was discovered that ‘cancers tended to occur at sites of chronic inflammation (22).’

Another article published in ‘Nature’ cites the same link between inflammation and cancer. It states –

“Recent data have expanded the concept that inflammation is a critical component of tumour progression. Many cancers arise from sites of infection, chronic irritation and inflammation. It is now becoming clear that the tumour microenvironment, which is largely orchestrated by inflammatory cells, is an indispensable participant in the neoplastic process, fostering proliferation, survival and migration (23).”

Covid vaccines cause an overproduction of Interleukin 15, which is linked to cancer.

A specific link between inflammation and cancer formation is the overproduction of the cytokine Interleukin 15 (IL-15). According to the Comprehensive Cancer Guide in Ohio State University -

“Normally, the body releases IL-15 to stimulate the development, survival and proliferation of natural-killer cells, which are immune cells that destroy cancer and virus-infected cells. This research shows that when IL-15 is present in high amounts in the body for prolonged periods, such as during chronic inflammation, it can cause certain immune cells called large granular lymphocytes, or LGLs, to become cancerous (24).”

It is worth noting that a paper published in the journal Cell Reports notes an increase in IL-15 immediately after covid vaccination, the levels of which double after the second vaccination (25). Interestingly, many vaccine manufacturers are now proposing adding extra IL-15 into vaccines as adjuvants to increase the immune response (26).

The spike proteins from the covid vaccine cause chronic inflammation linked to cancer.

Where covid vaccines are concerned, the inflammatory response may be exacerbated because the spike proteins they are designed to produce survive for a longer period in the body than suspected and travel to other organs. One study has found that the spike protein produced by the Moderna vaccine can still be detected in the body up to 29 days after vaccination (27). Another study has found spike proteins in vaccine recipients up to six months after vaccination (28). Therefore, the immune system is activated for prolonged periods which could lead to increased inflammation and cancer risk.

Byram Bridle, a viral immunologist from the University of Guelph in Canada, has admitted that they made a big mistake when using the vaccine to create spike proteins because they didn’t realise how toxic they were and that they would migrate form the initial injection site (29).

Cardiologist, Thomas E Levy, has highlighted the problem of the spike proteins travelling throughout the body after vaccination -

“Concern has been raised regarding the dissemination of the spike protein throughout the body after vaccination. Rather than staying local at the injection site in order to provoke the immune response and nothing more, the spike protein presence has been detected throughout the body of some vaccinated individuals (30).”

He goes on to stress the dangers associated with the continual production of the spike protein –

“A potent toxin is bad enough, but one that can replicate and increase its quantity inside the body after the initial encounter represents a unique challenge among toxins. And if the mechanism of replication can be sustained indefinitely, the long-term challenge to staying healthy can eventually become insurmountable.”

Vaccines contain carcinogenic substances.

Vaccines may also cause cancer due to the ingredients and chemicals used in the manufacturing process. Substances such as beta propiolactone (31), aziridine and formaldehyde (32) are used to attenuate live viruses in certain vaccines. These have carcinogenic properties and traces of them remain in the finished vaccine product.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention in America, beta propiolactone can cause cancer of the stomach, skin and liver in animals (33). A study entitled, ‘ The 15th Report on Cacinogens,’ on the National Library of Medicine site emphasizes how dangerous this chemical is by showing that no matter the means of exposure, the laboratory animals developed tumours.

“Oral exposure to β-propiolactone caused cancer of the forestomach (squamous-cell carcinoma) in female rats, and dermal exposure caused benign and malignant skin tumors (papilloma that changed to squamous-cell carcinoma) in mice of unspecified sex. Subcutaneous injection of β-propiolactone caused cancer at the injection site in mice of unspecified sex (fibrosarcoma, adenocarcinoma, and squamous-cell carcinoma) and in rats of both sexes (sarcoma). In nursing mice, a single intraperitoneal injection of β-propiolactone caused lymphoma in both sexes and liver tumors (hepatocellular tumors) in males (34).”

Where aziridine is concerned, the International Agency for Research on Cancer states –

“Aziridine produces genetic damage in bacteria, insects and mammalian cells in culture, as well as dominant lethal effects in mice. Opening of the aziridine ring appears to be an important metabolic step in its mutagenic action.”

The report goes on to show the results of testing on laboratory animals –

“Aziridine has been tested for carcinogenicity in two strains of mice by oral administration, producing an increased incidence of liver-cell and pulmonary tumours. Subcutaneous injection of single doses in suckling mice produced an increased incidence of lung tumours in males (35).”

Formaldehyde causes leukaemia and cancer of the stomach and intestines in test animals and is labelled a human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (36). After extensive studies of the scientific literature related to the carcinogenic properties of formaldehyde, The National Research Council in the US concluded –

“There is convincing relevant information that formaldehyde induces mechanistic events associated with the development of cancer in humans, specifically genotoxicity and mutagenicity, hematologic effects, and effects on gene expression (37).”

Polysorbate 80 is used as an emulsifier in vaccines. It has been shown to exacerbate tumour growth in the colon (38) and cause liver cancer (39). It is listed as an ingredient in the AstraZeneca covid vaccine (40). Polysorbate 80 also contains ethylene oxide (41) which is highly toxic and carcinogenic causing leukaemia, lymphoma and brain and lung tumours.

The World Health Organization composed a comprehensive guide to the toxicity of ethylene Oxide in 2003. Below are extensive quotes from that paper to show just how hazardous this substance is -

“Ethylene oxide is a potent alkylating agent that has been genotoxic in virtually all studies in which it was examined (reviewed in IARC, 1994). In in vitro testing, it induced DNA damage and gene mutations in bacteria, yeast, and fungi and gene conversion in yeast. In mammalian cells, observed effects include gene mutations, micronucleus formation, chromosomal aberrations, cell transformation, unscheduled DNA synthesis, sister chromatid exchange, and DNA strand breaks (42).”

The European Agency for the Evaluation of Medicinal Products also mentions the use of ethylene oxide in the sterilisation of syringes. Strangely, after noting how toxic it is and stating how it should only be used as a last resort if no safer alternatives are available, it says this precaution can be ignored when it comes to pre-filled syringes (43).

A company that makes sterilising facilities for vaccine syringes using ethylene oxide notes that is inherently risky technology–

“The growth in vaccines production, including the SARS-COV-2 vaccine, has increased the need of sterilization facilities for single use medical devices such as plastic syringes. There are several possible technologies to sterilize labile medical devices but the most common is using Ethylene Oxide as sterilizing media. Despite the inherent risks of this technology, it is robust and mature and as such has been widely used at industrial scale for more than 50 years (44).”

Aluminium is added as an adjuvant in many vaccines to enhance the immune response. The International Journal of Cancer published a study that showed aluminium produced tumours in mice and promoted metastasis (45).

Aluminium has also been associated with increased breast cancer risk in women, with breast cancer patients having been shown to have higher concentrations of the metal in breast cells than in their blood serum, suggesting that aluminium accumulates in breast tissue. According to the journal, ‘Interdisciplinary Toxicology’ -

“The Al accumulating in the breast tissue may influence the biological characteristics of breast epithelial cells and carcinogenesis is considered a probable outcome (46).”

Cancer cells are used in the production of some vaccines.

Another reason why vaccines may cause tumour formation is the fact that cancerous cells are used in the production of some vaccines.

When making vaccines, the viruses or bacteria, are cultured in animal cells. These cells will divide and continue for a limited period before undergoing senescence, resulting in the cells dying. The process of creating a cell line that lasts indefinitely, known as a continuous or immortalised cell line, is described in an article in Advanced Cell Technology Industrial Platform (47). The process requires cells to mutate. This occasionally happens spontaneously but at other times they have to be artificially mutated to induce continuous cells. Sometimes the cells are directly produced from tumours. These continuous cell lines, just like cancer cells, continue to multiply indefinitely. Not surprisingly, their ability to promote cancer in the human or animal that is vaccinated is a major safety issue. The article highlights these concerns -

“In particular, three major safety concerns need to be addressed: 1) the presence of residual live cells in the vaccine that might have the potential of being tumorigenic in humans; 2) the presence of residual DNA from the cell substrate; and 3) the potential presence of adventitious agents, including adventitious viruses that might have contributed to the tumorigenic phenotype.”

HeLa cancerous cell line used in the vaccine manufacturing process

A paper published by the FDA in 2020 also notes the use of tumorigenic, continuous cell lines in vaccine production and the threat they pose-

“In some cases, the cell lines that are used might be tumorigenic, that is, they form tumors when injected into rodents. Some of these tumor-forming cell lines may contain cancer-causing viruses that are not actively reproducing. Such viruses are hard to detect using standard methods. These latent, or "quiet," viruses pose a potential threat, since they might become active under vaccine manufacturing conditions (48).”

The paper continues -

“The use of tumorigenic and tumor-derived cells is a major safety concern due to the potential presence of viruses such as retroviruses and oncogenic DNA viruses that could be associated with tumorigenicity.”

Despite this, vaccine manufacturers are legally allowed to use tumorigenic cell lines as per guidance from the World Health Organization issued in 1987.

Currently, the vero continuous cell line, taken from Rhesus monkey kidney tissue in 1962, has been used for the production of numerous human vaccines for the last 50 years. Other animal continuous cell lines derived from dogs, insects and ducks are also used. In addition, immortalised cell lines from human foetal cells are also used for vaccine production (49).

As previously mentioned, the SV40 virus, found in millions of polio vaccines in the 1950s and 1960s, has recently been discovered in the covid vaccines and is known to cause cancer. Despite this, the SV40 virus is deliberately being used in the vaccine manufacturing process (50). It is recommended as one of the best ways to make cell lines immortal and one of the reasons is because it suppresses the p53 gene (51).

An Asian Macaque - host to the SV40 virus

Summary

To summarise then –

The main requirement for a vaccine is to cause inflammation, which can cause cancer.

Vaccines are administered by piercing the skin, eliciting the wound healing response, which can cause cancer.

The spike protein produced by the covid vaccines persist in the body for long periods, leading to an increased inflammatory response, which can cause cancer.

Vaccines have been shown to affect the p53 tumour suppressing gene, which can cause cancer.

Vaccines have been shown to increase production of interleukin 15, which can cause cancer.

There are ingredients used in manufacturing vaccines which can cause cancer.

Some vaccines use continuous cell lines, which can cause cancer.

One of the main methods to create continuous cell lines is to use the SV40 Virus, which can cause cancer.

Therefore, it shouldn’t come as surprise that vaccines can cause cancer. What should be surprising is that, with all this evidence available, vaccine proponents still say they are safe and effective.

