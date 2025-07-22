An image like this has caused outrage amongst Western leaders that has lasted for 80 years and those responsible have been condemned ever since.

An image like this hasn’t even caused a discussion amongst Western leaders that has lasted for 80 seconds and those responsible have been supported and armed.

(Image - Anadolu Agency)

The first is a photo of a starving Jew in the German run prison camp known as Auschwitz. The second photo is a starving Palestinian in a Jewish run prison camp known as Gaza.

The first is considered a victim. The second is considered a terrorist.

All I see are two wretched, starving souls.

The fall of humanity was supposed to have occurred when Eve ate of the Tree to gain knowledge only accessible to God, but the real fall of humanity has occurred since those in charge have ignored the knowledge readily accessible to everyone.

There is a holocaust going on before our very eyes. It has been going on for 18 months. It is real and undeniable. Gaza has been obliterated, its people ethnically cleansed, men, women and children slaughtered by the hundreds of thousands. They have been bombed, shot, raped and tortured and now they are being systematically starved to death.

Anyone with a modicum of decency; an iota of empathy, can feel the pain of their suffering. Yet politicians from every hue and political commentators and supporters of Zionism and Jewish supremacy ignore or condone these atrocities. They are all, literally, holocaust deniers. They are all holocaust enablers.

Is there any hope for the human race when a nation so bereft of any morals or ethics, with nothing but true evil in their blackened hearts and wizened souls, whose sole purpose appears to be the desire to shed the blood of others, can carry out a genocide without a single word of criticism from those in positions of power and influence?

Is there any hope for the human race when these sick, diabolical creatures sit atop a hillside in Israel and laugh and cheer when bombs land on Gaza as if they are an audience at the colosseum watching people ripped part by wild animals? Only, in this case, the Gazans are being ripped apart by shrapnel and the audience are the wild animals.

Is there any hope for the human race when these psychopaths rape prisoners and the Israeli public support their right to do so and when they boast on social media about how many kids they have killed and our leaders just shrug their shoulders and say nothing?

Is there any hope for the human race when these demonic entities deprive the Palestinians of every human right there is - water, food, freedom, life itself - and all our politicians care about is the right of the murderers to defend themselves?

If the world can look at images of a children dismembered by bombs in a pile of rubble where their house used to be or emaciated babies dying of forced starvation in a dirty hospital were half the doctors and nurses have been slaughtered and do nothing, then humanity has fallen.

If the world can look at the obliterated landscape where towns, villages and schools are nothing but dust and the rivers are poisoned with pollution and ignore it, then humanity has fallen.

If the world can look at hordes of starving people, crying and pleading for food whilst the Israeli public laugh and cheer as they destroy the aid and their sadistic soldiers shoot those trying to fight for scraps and stay silent, then humanity has fallen.

If the world can watch as Palestinians have their homes blown to pieces, then forced into camps where they are then burnt alive in their tents and turn a blind eye, then humanity has fallen.

This has all happened. It is happening now. It is genocide. It is ethnic cleansing. It is a holocaust. We are witnessing it in real time and we do nothing.

Humanity has now crossed a threshold. It’s inaction in the face of such depravity and, in many cases, support of such depravity has made that depravity acceptable. Murder, torture, rape, forced starvation is now acceptable behaviour, depending, of course, on the identity of the perpetrators. God’s chosen people are only doing God’s will after all. They are the special one’s and everyone else is expendable. My, question is who is their God? Is it a loving, caring god or is it an entity that craves blood, pain and death? Is it a god of light or a god of darkness?

One thing is for certain, Israel will not stop at Gaza. It has already bombed Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran recently. When a creature has a taste for blood and death it will never stop and as the evil rises and spreads unchecked, humanity falls deeper and deeper into the abyss. The question is, have we already fallen too far or can we ever get our humanity back.