currer
8dEdited

I share your outrage and horror. I have been on demos for Gaza. But our political class are not answerable to their populations or to public opinion any longer. The last demo I went on I was told there had been 40 thousand people in London on the Gaza demo the week before. I had no idea - there was no reporting of this.

Gaza is deliberately being shown to us to traumatise us and to demonstrate the power of the new overclass to us - to ensure we have no doubt as to their intentions. A new totalitarianism is being installed in the West. It will be savage.

Jennifer Audet
7d

Thank you so much for stating what we must all surely be thinking about these insidious creatures in the Israeli Defence Force who claim to be human. They are not. They are sick, twisted, depraved, demonic filth. I had been waiting for someone, anyone, in a position of so called authority, of which lawfully they have none, to condemn these barbarians, I wait no longer. It will never happen. They are of the same ilk, only dressed in expensive suits. Worldwide everyone is crying for the Palestinians yet not one "leader" is listening because they simply do not care. They have no compassion nor empathy, they are truly demons themselves. You are correct. What is happening in Gaza is coming for the whole world. Predictive programming at it's finest, conditioning the masses for what they have planned. I do not believe the majority even know what has taken place for close to two years now, as they are so consumed in their own lives. TV watchers who believe every word spewed from that black screen. Controlled opposition everywhere to confuse and cause division, they have done an excellent job. I continue to pray for humanity to wake up. I fear this will not happen in time, the way things are looking. Again, most have no idea of how things really are. These people would be horrified if they knew, of that I have no doubt, because most people are decent and caring but have had the wool pulled over their eyes for a very long time. They didn't even wake up during the Covid Con. Some of course but definitely not the majority. The way of Gaza will be the way of the world. We know their plans. This is biblical regardless of those who say differently. I have been trying to alert others to this, while strangers listen, my own siblings do not. For those who care, God does step in, through his son, who will wipe these demons off the face of the planet. We are told their NWO will reign for 42 months first though. It is going to get very bad. "Nothing like it has ever happened before and nothing like it will ever happen again" That right there, tells us that the earth itself will remain. It's the wicked who reject Jesus who will be destroyed. Hard to imagine I know, but this world cannot continue on its current tragectory and everything is lining up scripturally. We cannot live in a post Gaza world as though nothing ever happened. The "leaders " worldwide are despised by the people. We are told that a quarter of mankind will be laid low, in other words, perish in wars, famine and pestilences Yet they will live again. If the creator has the power to destroy wicked humans, he has the power to restore one's life. I hope people believe in Armageddon because we were told. It turns out well eventually but always darkest before the dawn. It is written. Watch how the churches try and spin this. Please don’t fall for it. Religions and governments are to be destroyed too. Yay! God help the people of Gaza. Sincere prayer actually does work. Thank you for using your platform to condemn all those bringing this world to ruin for their own selfish gain. They want it all...and us gone! Have you read how God "will bring to ruin those ruining the earth"? Amazing times to be living in. I love your work. You deserve thousands of visits.

