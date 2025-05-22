The story of 2 Israeli embassy officials being shot at a museum in Washington sounds like a false flag to me. The shooter shouts ‘free Palestine’ then gives himself up after the shooting.

Firstly, would someone that is so angry about Gaza simply say ‘Free Palesltine’ or would he be more likely to shout a tirade of abuse and call out Israel’s genocide? I think the reason the killer allegedly said this is because it will now give the American government the excuse to ban all protests that have flags saying Free Palestine and arrest anyone that uses that phrase on social media, accuse them of supporting terrorists and lock them up for life-such is the hold that Israel have over their puppet Trump.

Secondly, Just as some countries are now beginning to call out Israel for their genocide, Netanyahu blames their leaders for this attack, in order to have the Jewish press and Zionist orgnaisations in those countries put pressure on them to back Israel again.

Worse still, if they start saying he was linked to Iran, then Tump will start bombing Iran which he has been itching to do since he got relected.

At the very least I would image a massive campaign to round up anyone that has openly supported Palestine and either jail them or deport them and new antisemtisim laws to be brougght in that will ban any critiicsm of Israel, in complete contravention of the 1st amendment.

I fear the USA is about to go full totalitarian.