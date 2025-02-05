When are the MAGA and Q followers going to wake up from their collective dream that they are immersed in, that Donald Trump is the messiah leading them to the promised land of freedom, and realise it is actually a nightmare? What more evidence do they need that he is not going to drain the swamp because he is part of it? That he is not going to destroy the Deep State because he is just another facet of it?

They called Trump the man of peace because he would stop forever wars and yet, within the first few weeks of his presidency, he has removed sanctions on Israeli settlers in the west bank, openly supported the genocide in Gaza, given permission for 2000 pound bombs to go to the perpetrators of the genocide, threatened the victims of the genocide with even more genocide if they didn’t release the hostages, openly stated that he will ethnically cleanse anyone that survived the slaughter and illegally take over their country, threatened to take over Canada, Greenland and the Panama canal and bombed Somalia to allegedly target ISIS members, despite the fact that ISIS was created by America and the West in the first place. He was also going to end the war in Ukraine within twenty-four hours even though before he became president, he voted for a bill to give more funding to Ukraine to perpetuate it.

He has the same bloodthirsty cravings for death and destruction as his predecessors but his followers, blinded by the halo they have adorned him with, cannot, or will not, see it.

The fact that he and his entire government are pro-genocide zealots that appear to be part of an apocalyptic, Zionist cult to bring about the end times so as the new Jewish messiah can take over a one world government is apparently totally fine. The New World Order is now a good thing apparently, as long as it’s one of the good guys in charge.

As for the First Amendment that was so important to the patriots and right-wing free speech advocates, it appears it isn’t really that essential after all, now that Trump has eviscerated it with his executive order to deport resident aliens who attend anti-Israel marches and his threat to withhold funding to universities that allow such protests. That sacred constitution, the holy of holies, isn’t so holy anymore it seems, now it’s just an old piece of meaningless paper and the right to peacefully protest is only applicable if you protest about the things that are in accordance with the agenda of the new, tyrannical regime.

How those constitutionalists ever believed that genuine free speech would ever be allowed under a Trump government, when that self-professed free speech absolutist, Elon Musk, now part of that government, has regularly been suppressing and shutting down accounts on X that he doesn’t like, is a mystery.

What is also a mystery is how Mark Zuckerberg, who the MAGA crowd accused of censoring pro Trump posts on Facebook and allegedly trying to sway the previous election and hated him so much they wanted him jailed, is now one of the good guys because he donated a million dollars to an inauguration fund for Trump. Not only that but he also paid Trump another 25 million dollars to compensate for his censoring of him. Now that Zuckerberg, allegedly an enemy of Trump and the people, is suddenly best mates with Donald after a cosy get together at Mar-a-Lago and his appearance at his inauguration, the voices calling for his arrest, have suddenly fallen silent.

Another enemy loathed by Trump supporters was Obama, of course, who allegedly illegally spied on Trump’s campaign. The MAGA followers wanted him to end his days in Guantanamo and yet, when he was seen having a friendly chat and a laugh with the new president at Jimmy Carter’s funeral, there wasn’t a word of protest. It must all be part of the plan and the 5d chess game Trump has been playing for 7 years now.

On the subject of Guantanamo Bay, wasn’t it being expanded to house all the traitors like Obama and Clinton? Seems it is now for illegal immigrants instead so, obviously, because there is now no room at Gitmo, those traitorous enemies of the people will just have to stay in their multi-million, dollar mansions. That will teach them. Probably all part of that 5d chess game again, I suppose.

Trump really is looking out for the American people, though, which is why he wants to save taxpayers money by putting 2 million federal employees on the unemployment register by asking them all to resign now and get paid a few months wages as compensation. So, making Americans unemployed is now making them great apparently but it’s all ok because the rich billionaire MAGA supporters hate their taxes, if and when they actually pay any, being spent on the people, so they fully support making their fellow citizens unemployed. In fact, one of those rich billionaire MAGA supporters, Elon Musk, will be ecstatic as one of his jobs in government is to reduce costs, not for himself of course, but for other people. This a stroke of luck because the only way to replace all those human workers would be to use AI, which just so happens to be what Elon’s company xAI specialises in.

He also specialises and promotes transhumanism with his Neuralink project. Remember when it was discovered that Fauci was doing horrific experiments on dogs and everyone was outraged. Why are those same people not outraged by Musk’s experiments on monkeys during his research for Neuralink? Are they any less cruel just because the ‘good guy’ is the one torturing animals?

The other part of Elon’s job in the Trump administration is transparency in government. This is also fortunate because as there will be no more human federal employees there can be no more human oversight or whistleblowers to worry about, so when anyone questions the federal government about anything the AI can simply say how wonderfully transparent the government now is under Trump.

Musk has now become so arrogant he is claiming to be trying to work out how to oust the British Prime Minister. Is this not foreign interference in another country’s politics? Is this not the very thing Trump and his followers are always accusing others, like China, of doing? Fomenting coups is now ok then as long as its your side attempting to do it.

One of the other subjects all freedom- loving people are worried about is the implementation of a universal income. This could be introduced due to high unemployment caused by, for instance, the mass culling of federal employees. With AI taking over more and more jobs this will be more likely to be implemented so you would expect all those American patriots to be up in arms about this plan to reduce the federal workforce but no, not a peep. If the government is paying universal income to more and more people, that benefit will, of course, have conditions attached to it, which under a tyrannical government could eventually include anything. For example, attending a protest march, that the government doesn’t approve of, say a pro-Palestinian march, could lead to withdrawal of that benefit. Perhaps being caught with alleged antisemitic literature could result in having it stopped. So eventually unless you act in exactly the way the government says, you and your family will starve.

To control how people spend their money all money would have to be digital so I am sure people would have breathed a sigh of relief when Trump banned CBDCs. Unfortunately, the real reason is to encourage private digital currency, because Trump and his billionaire Big Tech backers want everything privatised and they will be the ones creating the digital money. It will not be made compulsory immediately of course. Instead, all the big companies will insist on customers using it to buy their goods until it expands to include almost everything at which point the government will claim because nobody is using cash anymore so we may as well get rid of it entirely.

Digital currency will be programmable so an expiry date could be put on it, forcing people to spend it rather than save it, meaning they are always only one pay cheque or, in this case, one universal income payment, away from potentially having nothing in their account. If there is another orchestrated financial collapse nobody will be able to withdraw cash and so when the banks need bailed out again, the government will simply redivert your digital dollar into their accounts.

AI will inevitably make it easier to implement a totalitarian surveillance state which is why, Trump just announced a 500 billion dollars investment in AI, the biggest in American history. In case there is any doubt about AI being used in this fashion, Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle, was standing beside Trump at the press conference when he announced it as he will be part of the project. Ellison recently said citizens will be on their best behaviour because they will know they are being watched by AI. Also at the press conference was Sam Altman of Open AI who is heavily investing in human robots, presumably to take all those federal government jobs after the humans are sacked.

So they are telling you that Big Brother will be watching but, because it’s Trump that is behind it, those on the right, who previously wanted less interference from government, think its ok to have their every keystroke and purchase scrutinised because Big Brother is their Big Brother and will only be looking after their interests.

At another press conference announcing the Sovereign Wealth Fund, Trump had Rupert Murdoch in attendance. Murdoch owns vast swathes of the mainstream media -the same mainstream media that Trump and MAGA supporters supposedly totally hate and mistrust. The same mainstream media that bombarded us with fear porn about the fake covid pandemic and incessantly promote war. Trump said he respected Murdoch. Where is the outrage by The MAGA crowd and the patriots?

And what about Bill Gates – he, who everyone who cherishes their freedom, hates with a vengeance. The Q supporters were forever saying he was going to end up in Guantanamo. Well, unless Gitmo has been moved from Cuba to Florida, I think they may be slightly wrong on that one. Rather than languishing in a prison cell he was having a nice little chat with Trump in Mar-a-Lago. Apparently, Trump was very enthused about his vaccine initiatives, particularly the polio one. This is the same polio vaccine that it is now accepted as having caused more polio outbreaks than the natural virus itself!

Talking of Big Pharma, Trump also had a meeting with Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, the man behind the killer covid jab. No handcuffs, prison cells or hangman’s noose for him either, just coffee and biscuits and a discussion on how they could all make a lot of dosh by making some more deadly vaccines to Make America Healthy Again.

In case the agenda to push vaccines was a bit subtle for some, Sam Altman at the press conference promoting the Stargate AI project said AI could be used to make mRNA vaccines within 48 hours and at the Sovereign Wealth announcement, Howard Lutnik, Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary, used the example of purchasing 2 billion covid vaccines as a way to demonstrate how the scheme would benefit the country.

So, I’m afraid for all those Trump supporters who tried everything to try to justify Operation Warp Speed by claiming he only did it to get everyone out of lockdown, there is nowhere to hide. Trump is an outright disciple of the Big Pharma death cult and there is no longer any way to deny it unless, of course, it is all part of the plan and he is actually playing 6-dimensional chess now.

But there is always the arch-vaccine sceptic, RFK Junior, Trump’s Health Secretary nominee. Surely, he would have something to say about all this blatant promotion of Big Pharma?

Sorry, I’m afraid not. RFK has now stated his job is to promote vaccine take up, that Operation Warp Speed, which led to tens of thousands of deaths, was an ‘extraordinary accomplishment’ and he totally supports the CDC’s children’s vaccine schedule to jab every defenceless kid with dozens of toxic shots. Because of his Association with the Childrens’ Health Defense, you may have thought he would want to protect children but his enthusiastic support for the mass murder of children in Gaza should have been a red flag. Death by vaccine or death by bomb, he doesn’t really care either way. He is also a true believer in the climate change cult, so that should have given everyone a clue to his true allegiance in the first place.

Anyway, maybe as time goes on, the patriots and freedom lovers will start making their voices heard. Or perhaps not. After all Trump and his mates own or have influence over vast swathes of social media – Musk owns X, Trump owns Truth Social, Lutnik has major ties to Rumble, which Peter Theil also invests in. Theil, creator of the data analysis company Palantir, funded by the CIA and big Trump donor, also helped fund Facebook. Facebook, now Meta, is owned by Mark Zuckerberg, who is now a big Trump donor too. What about TikTok, that Trump wanted to ban? Well, maybe not. Now he is praising it because his buddy Musk, is rumoured to be interested in buying it. I suppose there is always the mainstream media who Trump hates so much that he invited one of its moguls to his recent press conference.

So, there you have it. Trump and his Big Tech backers are all into digital currency, mRNA vaccines, AI surveillance, making people unemployed and replacing them with robots, controlling all aspects of the media, curtailing free speech, interfering in other countries’ politics, promoting war, aggression, genocide and ethnic cleansing and will be happy to see a one world government controlled by a Zionist apocalyptic cult and his mainstream media buddies will support it, because they are all pushing the very same agendas. But don’t worry, it’s all part of the plan to drain the swamp and bring down the Deep State.

It’s not even as if Trump is even a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He has shown his predatory and aggressive nature by openly supporting genocide and his willingness to invade and bomb other countries. The only sheep are the people who meekly follow him, bleating on about how it’s all part of the plan. If you still support Trump at this point you support a warmongering, child-murdering, total surveillance state and that makes you part of the problem. That makes you a cog in the wheel of the New World Order machine.

To all those American patriots and Q and MAGA supporters who believe you took the red pill. You were conned. Big Pharma changed them for sleeping pills. It’s time to wake up and smell the tyranny.