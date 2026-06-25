Spotlight on the New World Order

Spotlight on the New World Order

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BigBuckle's avatar
BigBuckle
Jun 25

Donaldson has been a Deep State agent at the heart of the body politic of Northern Ireland for decades. They recruited him because of his proclivities as they habitually do. They made him a Privy Councillor when he was just 45 & still quite a junior player.

Is his conviction for sex crimes & the loss of a valuable agent a setback for the spooks or is this all part of a bigger game?

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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
Jun 25

Profoundly depressing. It certainly shows that there will be no political solution to our woes! Good article-thank you.

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