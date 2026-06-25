This week, former Northern Ireland MLA, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and Westminster MP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, was convicted on 18 counts of sexual crimes against two children. They included 1 count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and 4 counts of gross indecency. To anyone that read my article ‘Kincora-Northern Ireland’s ‘Epstein’ Scandal,’ it should come as no surprise.

The smiling face of a predator - the politician and paedophile, Jeffrey Donaldson,

Donaldson had very close ties to two other paedophiles during his career in politics-Enoch Powell and James Molyneaux. Both were members of the Ulster Unionist Party, the former party of Donaldson before he left to join the DUP.

Donaldson had great praise for both men, saying –

“My involvement with the Ulster Unionist Party grew as I worked alongside two of the greatest names in Unionism in the 20th century. Between 1982 and 1984 [Enoch Powell and James Molyneaux].”

Powell was a sadistic pervert who had a predilection for masochism that involved beating his young victims with belts and was involved in abusing one of the boys at Kincora.

Enoch Powell, the sadistic paedophile for whom Jeffrey Donaldson worked as his constituency agent.

Donaldson had worked closely with Powell when they were both Ulster Unionist politicians. According to Donaldson he ‘worked as Enoch Powell’s constituency agent, successfully spearheading Mr Powell’s election campaigns of 1983 and 1986.’

Molyneaux was named by a whistleblower as being part of a Northern Ireland Paedophile ring that preyed on young boys in care homes. He was a close friend with the ‘Beast of Kincora’, housemaster William McGrath. Donaldson was his personal assistant when Molyneaux was leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

James Molyneaux in his Orange Order regalia. Named by a whistleblower as a paedophile and to whom Donaldson was employed as his personal assistant.

Molyneaux’s mentor in the Ulster Unionist Party was Knox Cunningham, another paedophile, and former private secretary to Prime Minister Harold MacMillan.

Knox Cunningham - deputy grand master of the Orange Order was a paedophile and mentor to James Molyneaux.

Like Molyneaux and Cunningham, and other paedophiles linked to the Kincora Boys’ Home scandal, Donaldson was a member of the masonic-like, Orange Order. It claims to be a Christian organisation and yet a number of its former members were also loyalist paramilitaries including some of the infamous Shankhill Butchers who kidnapped, tortured and murdered Catholics between 1975 and 1982.

The Orange Order has been accused of covering up child sexual abuse by its members in the past. In 2011, Orangeman Mark Harbinson was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in the in the orange hall he attended. In 2012, David Tweed, international rugby player and member of the Orange Order was convicted of sexually abusing two young girls over an eight - year period. Only 2 days ago, another member of the Orange Order, Warren Conn, was convicted for having child porn images and being a rapist.

David Tweed - another Orangeman, another paedophile.

Donaldson also professed to be a devout Christian, another thing in common with child abusers associated with Kincora. He often cited his Christian faith as being essential to his political career –

“My approach to politics and leadership is grounded in my Christian faith. Each day, I’m reminded of the strength of that faith, and how it helps to sustain me in the challenges and decisions that I face.”

“Well, I hope, in living out my Christian faith, that I treat people with respect; that I listen to and respect the opinions and views of others; that I have a motivation and a desire to help people, to meet them at their point of need. That is very much at the heart of my politics; being able to do things that can transform the lives of others.”

He certainly transformed the lives of the two school children he abused.

Donaldson openly displaying the fish symbol of his Christian faith, whilst concealing the fact he was committing the most diabolical sins.

As a member of the DUP, he is unsurprisingly a supporter of Israel and received a donation from the Northern Ireland Friends of Israel to pay for a trip to the apartheid terrorist regime. If you can support a state that mass murders children on a daily basis, has a government policy, openly supported by the Israeli public, of raping prisoners and has a history of protecting paedophiles, then it is no surprise that Donaldson would have no empathy when it comes to the sexual abuse of two young children.

Don’t expect someone who supports a demonic regime that slaughters children en masse to care about the wellbeing of two young girls.

As Donaldson has been involved in Northern Ireland politics for decades, the question must be asked as to who else knew about his depravity and why did they not do anything about it. Are there other victims? How many more members of the Orange Order are a threat to children? Is he a lone predator or are there other politicians involved in similar behaviour?