Almost 40 years before the Epstein case came to light, Northern Ireland had a similar scandal. It revolved around Kincora, a boys’ home in east Belfast where children were raped by those in charge as well as by politicians, loyalist terrorists, a member of the Royal family and religious figures, some of which were later found to be MI5 agents. They were also trafficked to a notorious guest house in England and luxury London apartments linked to a Westminster Paedophile ring. At least 46 boys alleged they had been abused.

Kincora Boy’s Home (image-The Guardian)

Whilst this was taking place, the authorities were informed by members of the army intelligence but the police, the higher echelons of the military and MI5 refused to investigate and covered up the scandal, allowing the abuse and possible murder of children so they could blackmail those involved to become informers.

The initial revelations were made in 1980, with three staff members subsequently being jailed for abuse and the home being closed. The cover up, however, is ongoing to this day.

Below is a list of people involved, either directly or indirectly, with the horrific events at Kincora and associated paedophile networks–

William McGrath

William McGrath was a housemaster at Kincora who was jailed for 4 years for abuse. He was a member of the Orange Order and was once chaplain to one of its lodges and was also a member of the Ulster Unionist Party.

William McGrath - paedophile housemaster at Kincora (image-Belfast Telegraph)

He founded Tara, a protestant evangelical movement and paramilitary organisation who staunchly opposed Catholicism. The group consisted of numerous unionist politicians and Royal Ulster Constabulary reservists and had, at one time, an alliance with the loyalist terrorist group, the Ulster Volunteer Force. Tara espoused British Israelism - a belief that Ulster Protestants were descended from the lost tribes of Israel.

McGrath met another loyalist paedophile, John Mckeague, to discuss how to get weapons for his organisation which he eventually procured from the Netherlands. He also joined up with another paedophile, the barrister and former unionist politician, Sir Knox Cunningham, who helped fund Tara.

He was also involved in the founding of the Ulster Defence Association, another loyalist terror group.

It was later revealed that he was working as an MI5 agent to gain information on other paramilitaries.

McGrath was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment for five charges of gross indecency, two of buggery and eight for indecent assault but served only two years.

His abuse of young boys, however, had started decades earlier, whilst he was running the Centre for Christian Fellowship that he had founded in the 1940s.

Joseph Mains

Joseph Mains was the head warden at Kincora. He was involved in trafficking boys across the Irish border to Lord Mountbatten’s Classiebawn residence in Sligo where they were abused. He also delivered boys to Birr Castle in Count Offaly, home of another alleged abuser, Earl Rosse, a friend of Mountbatten. Rosse’s ancestor, 1st Earl of Rosse Richard Parsons, was the founder of the aristocratic Satanic Hellfire club.

Joseph Mains-head warden of Kincora (image-The Village magazine)

Mains was also suspected of running paedophile rings at top hotels throughout Belfast. The Europa Hotel was one of these where Mains was friends with the the owner. Others included the Park Avenue Hotel in Belfast and the Harbour Inn in Larne.

One of his victims said Mains had threatened him by telling him he would end up dying the same way as the little boy with the red hair. This is thought to refer to Brain McDermott, a 10-year-old whose dismembered body was found, wrapped in hessian in the river Lagan, in 1973. The boy was threatened by Mains in a shed in Kincora whilst Mains was operating a circular saw. *

Mains had links to the loyalist paramilitary group, the Red Hand Commandos and was friends with Orangeman and pastor, Alan Campbell, a paedophile and possible murderer. At the same time, he was also friends with Sir Maurice Oldfield, a paedophile and head of MI6. He was also an agent for MI5 and had a brother in the RUC.

He was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for abusing boys at Kincora but served only half of that.

Raymond Semple

Raymond Semple was the assistant warden at Kincora. There is virtually no information anywhere on him other than the fact it was his friendship with Joseph Mains that got him the job at the home. He was sentenced to 5 years and served half of that.

Raymond Semple, assistant warden at Kincora (image-Belfast Telegraph)

John Mckeague

John Mckeague was a member of the Protestant Unionist Party, the forerunner of the Democratic Unionist Party. He was the founder member of the Red Hand Commando terrorist organisation, was involved in the creation of the Ulster Volunteer Force and was also a member of another loyalist paramilitary group, the Ulster Protestant Volunteers. He was into the occult, was a notorious sadist known for kidnapping and torturing Catholics and was friends with Lenny Murphy, the head of the ‘Shankill Butchers.’ He was also friends with William McGrath and held discussions with him about obtaining weapons for his Tara movement.

John McKeague - Paedophile and sadistic killer (image-Wikipedia)

In 1982 he was questioned by police regarding raping boys at Kincora and was allegedly going to inform on other paedophiles when he was conveniently murdered, supposedly by the Republican Irish National Liberation Army although others have claimed the killers were actually a Special Branch agent and a person linked to military intelligence. Both of these could be true as British intelligence had informers within Republican paramilitary groups too.

McKeague had previously been charged with abusing boys at a YMCA in Bushmills. He was friends with Pastor Alan Campbell, the paedophile suspected of murdering the schoolboy, Brian McDermott.

MI5 admitted to having compromising videos of McKeague which allowed them to turn him into an MI5 asset.

Alan Campbell

Alan Campbell was a pastor, a member of the Orange Order, and a white supremacist. He was a member of the Protestant Unionist Party, the forerunner of the Democratic Unionist Party. Like William McGrath, he was also a believer in British Israelism and was a member of Tara. He was praised by the Ku Klux Klan when he visited America and was a supporter of apartheid in South Africa. Campbell was a friend of William McGrath, Joseph Mains and John McKeague and another Evangelical loyalist Pastor, Clifford Peeples, who was a member of the loyalist paramilitary organisation, the Ulster Volunteer Force, who was convicted of terrorism for having explosives in his car.

Alan Campbell, the racist pastor and main suspect in the murder of schoolboy Brian McDermott (Image-Belfast Telegraph)

Campbell was a paedophile who was charged with sexually assaulting a young boy in 1970 but the case was dropped when a councillor from Campbell’s own Protestant Unionist Party gave him, what later proved to be, a false alibi. The boy eventually ended up in Kincora where he was abused by McGrath. Campbell went on to become a teacher.

Campbell was the main suspect in the death and dismemberment of 10-year-old Brian McDermott. However, as he was working for British Intelligence the RUC were instructed not to pursue the case against him. He was also a suspect in the disappearance of four other boys.

Ken Larmour

Ken Larmour was a paedophile and close friend of Alan Campbell. It was in Larmour’s flat that Campbell abused the boy in 1970. Larmour was a clerk of the court and doctored court papers to help Campbell get off. He was also a close friend of Lord Mountbatten.

He was a member of Tara and was a social worker who visited boys’ homes including Kincora.

Larmour was also linked to another paedophile - a priest called Father Ronnie Bennet. He helped bring young boys to Gormanston College in County Meath in the republic of Ireland, where they were abused by Bennet.

In 1995 one of his victims manged to arrange a phone call with Larmour in which he admitted the abuse. The victim recorded the conversation and passed it on to the police who refused to do anything with it because it happened too long ago.

Sir Knox Cunningham

Knox Cunningham was an Ulster Unionist Party paedophile who was once private secretary to Prime Minister Harold MacMillan. He was also a barrister, freemason and high up in the Orange Order. He was a friend of the infamous spy and paedophile Anthony Blunt and also Guy Burgess.

Knox Cunningham, The Ulster Unionist Party paedophile who was friends with the housemaster of Kincora and spy Anthony Blunt (image-Wikipedia)

Cunningham was a close associate of William McGrath and it was Cunningham that William McGrath turned to for funding for Tara. He also had links to John McKeague. Cunningham played a leading role in the YMCA and took boys from Kincora to YMCA establishments in England. It was Cunningham who represented John McKeague when he was accused of abusing to young boys from the YMCA.

He was the mentor to the former head of the Ulster Unionist Party James Molyneux, another suspected paedophile.

James Molyneaux

James Molyneaux was the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, and a member of the Orange Order. He was also a friend of William McGrath and Knox Cunningham. He was questioned by police over his possible involvement in child abuse at Kincora but was never charged.

Molyneaux was also a close friend of former Tory and Ulster Unionist Enoch Powell, another paedophile who abused boys from Kincora.

James Molyneaux, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party and friends with Kincora paedophile, William McGrath (image-Wikipedia)

Enoch Powell

Enoch Powell, former Tory and Ulster Unionist politician had boys taken from Kincora to hotels in Northern Ireland where he indulged in masochistic sexual abuse that involved beating his victims with leather belts. Powell was also named in a Church of England review into historical child sex abuse where he was alleged to have taken part in Satanic rituals. Powell and Molyneaux were both mentors to Jeffrey Donaldson. Donaldson is a former Ulster Unionist politician and former leader of the Democratic Unionist Party. He had to resign as he has been charged with raping his own daughter with his wife being charged for assisting him. His case is still ongoing.

Enoch Powell, Ulster Unionist politician and sadistic child abuser (image-Wikipedia)

Joss Cardwell

Joss Cardwell was an Ulster Unionist politician and paedophile who was Chairman of Belfast Corporation Welfare Committee that was in charge of Kincora boy’s home, amongst others. Cardwell was a friend of Joseph Mains and it was Cardwell who sent the Kincora victims to England to be abused there.

Cardwell committed suicide when he was being investigated by the RUC.

Willie Mullan

Willie Mullan was a pastor who was allegedly abusing boys at Kincora. He was close friends with William McGrath and Joss Cardwell. Like Cardwell, he committed suicide after the police began to investigate him.

Pastor Willie Mullan who committed suicide whilst being investigated regarding Kincora (image-Belfast Telegraph)

Thomas Passmore

Thomas Passmore was an Ulster Unionist politician, Justice of the Peace, and Grandmaster of the Orange Order. He was a paedophile who was friends with William McGrath and funded the printing press for McGrath’s protestant evangelical movement Tara. Like McGrath, he was a believer in British Israelism.

When another member of Tara told the Orange Order about McGrath’s paedophilia. Passmore was one of the people who blocked any investigation into him. Passmore was also an associate of suspected paedophile politician, James Molyneaux. He was suspected by some of working for MI5.

Reverend Robert Bradford.

Reverend Robert Bradford was an Ulster Unionist politician. He was a British Israelite and knew William McGrath, Alan Campbell and Ken Larmour, whose house he was known to have visited.

Reverend Robert Bradford, murdered by the IRA or, perhaps, British Intelligence agencies (image-Wikipedia)

Bradford was murdered by the IRA a few weeks before the trial of McGrath, Semple and Mains. However, the gunmen were believed to be 2 British intelligent agents working within the IRA. It has been suggested that the reason for his death was that he was going to reveal information about the Kincora scandal.

A Northern Ireland Journalist, Lyra Mckee had written a book about the murder of Robert Bradford, alleging British intelligence involvement, and was in the process of writing another book about two missing boys that may have been linked to the Kincora paedophile ring. However, before she could complete her latest book she was murdered by a group calling themselves the New IRA.

Peter Montgomery

Peter Montgomery was the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone and president of the arts Council of Northern Ireland. Montgomery, with Joseph Mains, was behind the trafficking of children from Kincora to the republic of Ireland.

He was close friends with fellow paedophiles Lord Mountbatten, for whom he also procured boys from Portora Royal College in Co. Fermanagh, and the spy Anthony Blunt. He was also associated with Clay Shaw, who was the tried but acquitted of the assassination of John F Kennedy.

Montgomery allowed William McGrath to use the grounds of his estate to train his Tara paramilitaries. Montgomery also had access to another boy’s home at the centre of abuse - Williamson House in Belfast.

Eric Witchell

Eric Witchell was a Franciscan monk and paedophile who ran Williamson House, another children’s home were very young boys were sexually abused, some of which were then sent to Kincora. Three boys abused at Williamson house committed suicide and another two, attempted suicide.

Witchell was a friend of Joseph Mains, the Kincora warden and trafficked children from Williamson house, one of which, was abused by Enoch Powell. He was also friends with William McGrath.

William Van Straubenzee

William Van Straubenzee was junior Minister of Education under Ted Heath and under Secretary of State in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet and then Northern Ireland minister. He also had his own law firm.

William Van Straubenzee, paedophile and Northern Ireland Minister under Margaret Thatcher (image-Alchetron)

Van Straubenzee was a paedophile who is believed to have visited Kincora to abuse boys. Knowledge of his paedophilia was found in cabinet office papers in 2015, that dated back to the 1980s which were passed on to the then Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher. As part of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse MI5 stated, ‘In 1982, MI5 received information that suggested that William van Straubenzee engaged in sexual activities with young boys whilst in Northern Ireland.’

The Van Straubenzee family have very closes ties with the British Royal family. Philippa van Straubenzee once employed Princess Diana as a nanny. Thomas van Straubenzee is godfather to Princess charlotte. The late Henry George van Straubenzee was best friends of Prince Harry and Charlie Van Straubenzee is godfather to Prince Archie.

John Imrie

John Imrie was an MI5 officer within the Northern Ireland Office. He was arrested in 1979 for indecent exposure whilst trying to procure sex with a man in a public lavatory. MI5 put pressure on the police not to charge him but failed. Despite his conviction for indecent exposure, his career in MI5 flourished. He was also questioned by the RUC about Kincora but was never charged. Imrie was named twice by Private Eye as being involved in Kincora but he never sued the paper.

John Imrie MI5 charged with indecent exposure in a public toilet (image-The Village magazine)

Ken Livingston, the former Labour MP actually asked questions in the House of Commons as to why Margaret Thatcher did not take action against Imrie – a question she failed to answer. Also mentioned by Ken Livingstone was Peter England, another Northern Ireland Office official thought to be responsible for abusing boys at Kincora.

Peter England

Peter England was another Northern Ireland Officer and an MI6 agent who was accused by one of the boys at Kincora of abusing him. Like John Imrie, he was also charged with public decency offences relating to an incident in a public toilet.

England was friends with Alfred Arnold, the alleged architect of the so-called Anglo-Irish Paedophile ring.

Alfred Arnold

Alfred Arnold was once the private secretary to Northern Ireland Prime Minister, Basil Brookes. Arnold was the chairman of the BBC programme The Arts in Ulster, a position he used to lure young actors into his circle. It is stated by the author Robert Bryans, who personally knew a lot of the people involved, that Arnold was the man behind the creation of the Anglo-Irish paedophile ring.

Arnold helped Sir Knox Cunningham get John McKeague off his charge of abusing two boys from the YMCA. He was also a friend of paedophile and spy, Anthony Blunt.

Maurice Oldfield

Maurice Oldfield was head of MI6, and later Ulster Security Co-ordinator under Margaret Thatcher. He had a close relationship with Joseph Mains, the warden of Kincora and was known to use ‘rent boys.’ According to his Special Branch protection officers, he was seen associating with boys from Kincora.

Maurice Oldfield, head of MI6 who was friends with the warden if Kincora (image-Wikipedia)

In his role in MI6, he was behind an operation to assassinate IRA leaders, rob banks and attack Garda stations to coerce the Irish government into introducing stricter anti-IRA legislation.

Peter Hayman

Peter Hayman was deputy director of MI6 and had various other high-level roles in the British Government. He was also a member of the infamous Paedophile Information Exchange which sought to legalise paedophilia and provide a platform for paedophiles to contact each other. The group received funding from the British Home Office. Harriett Harman, who later became deputy leader of the Labour Party, acted at one time as their legal representative. The Human Rights organisation, ‘Liberty’ has also been affiliated with the paedophile group.

Peter Hayman deputy Director of MI6 who abused boys at Elm Guest House (image-The Guardian)

One of the Kincora victims has accused Hayman as being one of the paedophiles that abused him when he was trafficked to the notorious Elm Guest House in England.

Lord Mountbatten

Lord Mountbatten, great uncle to King Charles, was a paedophile who abused boys from Kincora and other boys’ homes in Northern Ireland, at his summer house in Classiebawn, County Sligo, in the Republic of Ireland. The FBI had known as far back as the 1940s that he was paedophile with a file stating he had “a perversion for young boys.” His former driver confirmed this by saying that he had taken boys as young as 8-years-old to his house. A rent boy who worked in London in the 1970s said “Mountbatten had something of a fetish for uniforms — handsome young men in military uniforms (with high boots) and beautiful boys in school uniform.”

Mountbatten also allegedly abused many boys when he was stationed in Sri Lanka, Malta and India.

Lord Mountbatten who abused boys from Kincora and was friends with notorious paedophile and necrophiliac, Jimmy Saville (image-Wikipedia)

It was Mountbatten who introduced the vicious paedophile and necrophiliac, TV celebrity, Jimmy Saville to the then Prince Charles. He was also close friends with paedophiles Peter Montgomery, Joseph Mains and Anthony Blunt.

Anthony Blunt

Anthony Blunt was surveyor of the Queens Pictures, responsible for the royal collection of paintings. He was a member of MI5 but in 1979 it was announced that he had been a soviet spy since the second world war although this had been known from 1964. Despite this, he served no jail time.

Whilst at Cambridge University he was part of a group called the Cambridge Apostles who believed they were the intellectual elite of society. Another member of the group was Victor Rothschild, another M15 agent.

Blunt was a paedophile who abused young boys in the toilets around Hyde Park, London. He was a close friend of Arthur Arnold, the creator of the Anglo-Irish paedophile ring and fellow paedophile Knox Cunningham, who stayed with him when he was in London. He was also friends with Peter Montgomery, one of the men who trafficked boys from Kincora to people like Mountbatten. Like Cunningham, Montgomery often stayed in Blunt’s residences.

Anthony Blunt, paedophile, spy and friend of Lord Mountbatten (image-Wikipedia)

Also amongst his friends was Lord Mountbatten and Lord Rosse. Blunt was known to enjoy coming to Northern Ireland to abuse boys, some of which came from Kincora.

Dr Morris Fraser

Dr Morris Fraser is a psychiatrist who worked with traumatised children in Northern Ireland whilst being a paedophile, even though he was convicted of sexually abusing a boy whilst he worked in a hospital in 1972. He was also arrested a part of paedophile ring in New York in 1973 and convicted of raping three young boys. He was also a member of the Paedophile Information Exchange.

Despite this, he was allowed to continue to work as a psychiatrist for a further 24 years. Even after he was convicted again in 1992 for possessing child pornography, he was not struck off. It was only three years later, when he voluntarily stopped practising, that his career came to end.

Dr Morris Fraser, the paedophile psychiatrist who worked with traumatised children (image-Islington Survivors)

Fraser abused boys at Williamson House and Kincora. A Freedom of Information request made to the Police Service of Northern Ireland about Fraser’s paedophile activities was rejected on national security grounds.

Reverend Ian Paisley

Reverend Ian Paisley was the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, First Minister of Northern Ireland and a British Israelite. He founded the loyalist paramilitary organisation, the Ulster Protestant Volunteers (UPV) who were involved in a number of murders and also in bombing a Catholic primary school, the bombings of electricity stations and the water supply infrastructure, which they blamed on the IRA.

Reverend Ian Paisley, former First Minister of Northern Ireland who helped cover up abuse because he was friends with some of the abusers at Kincora (image-Wikipedia)

Paisley’s bodyguard was the sadistic killer and paedophile, John Mckeague. Paisley was also an associate of Alan Campbell, the man suspected of killing and dismembering the schoolboy, Brian McDermott. Campbell became one of his followers after listening to one of Paisley’s sermons and was part of Paisley’s Ulster Constitution Defence Committee, linked to the UPV. Campbell was a founding member, with Paisley, of the Protestant Ulster Party, the forerunner of the Democratic Unionist Party. Paisley was also a friend of William McGrath, even officiating at the wedding of two of his children. Another of Paisley’s friends was the pastor Willie Mullan who committed suicide after being investigated for his links to Kincora.

Paisley was involved in the Kincora cover-up after being informed by a member of his congregation, Valerie Shaw, in 1973 that his friend McGrath was a paedophile. Not only did he not report McGrath, he went to visit him numerous times at Kincora after he was made aware of this. Moreover, he visited one of the victim Whistle-blowers, Richard Kerr who was going to give evidence against McGrath at his trial and told him to keep silent.

Colin Wallace

Colin Wallace worked for British army in Northern Ireland as psychological operations officer. Whilst investigating Tara in 1973, the loyalist paramilitary group, he discovered its leader may have been involved in abusing boys at Kincora. He passed this information to his superiors but nothing was done about it.

In 1975 he was removed from his post and subsequently spent 6 years in jail after being framed by the intelligence services for manslaughter. The conviction was later quashed.

Colin Wallace, army intelligence officer who tried to expose Kincora and was framed for manslaughter (image-Declassified UK)

Wallace also knew about the Kincora boys being trafficked across the Irish border to Birr castle and reported it to a social worker but nothing came of it. He even wrote an official memorandum in 1974 claiming that abuse was taking place in Kincora but was ignored.

Wallace also discovered that many atrocities carried out by loyalists during ‘The Troubles’ in Northern Ireland were committed by or at the behest of British intelligence using agents embedded within the terrorist organisations. These loyalist terrorist gangs were founded by some of the paedophiles involved in Kincora. It has since been established that members of the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the Ulster Defence Regiment carried out numerous bombings and murders throughout ‘The Troubles.’

Brian Gemmell

Brian Gemmell was an intelligence officer in Northern Ireland who also discovered abuse at Kincora in 1975 but was ordered not to investigate by MI5. He also claimed to be in a meeting with MI5 where they had compromising videos of John McKeague and were going to blackmail him into working for them, proving he did indeed work for MI5.

Elm Guest House Paedophile Ring

Elm Guest house was a notorious guest house for gay men in London. Many accusations have been made claiming it was the centre of paedophile ring involving politicians and high-profile people. One of the abuse victims from Kincora was trafficked there and abused. When it was raided by police in 1982, a young ten-year-old boy who had been sexually abused was rescued from it. The editor of a local newspaper said that when his journalist tried to investigate what was going on at Elm Guest House he was issued with a D-Notice to prevent him from reporting it.

The notorious Elm Guest House where VIPs abused children (image-the Guardian)

Despite this, the mainstream press continually deny that a high-profile paedophile ring operated from it. This is due mainly to a man named Carl Beech who, between 2012 and 2016, made a serious of allegations that he was abused by politicians and other high-profile people at Elm Guest House and had witnessed boys being murdered. The problem was that he was lying and was eventually convicted himself. The mainstream press then decided because Beech had lied, all allegations from anyone else about Elm House and any of the people named must be false.

However, other people have concluded that Beech was deliberately encouraged to make false accusations by the intelligence services or others involved in the paedophile ring because it would be easy to find out he was lying and then, as happened, all allegations about what went on in Elm Guest House would be ignored and anyone pursuing the stories would be ridiculed by the press.

Among those named by Beech was Maurice Oldfield, Peter Hayman, Jimmy Saville, Ted Heath, Leon Brittan, Cyril Smith and Lord Janner

Oldfield and Hayman have already been discussed, let’s look at the others.

Jimmy Saville

Jimmy Saville, TV presenter and DJ, is Britain’s most notorious paedophile and necrophiliac. He sexually abused hundreds of children and adults, including patients in hospitals where he was given free rein to come and go as he pleased. There were numerous allegations made against him when he worked for the BBC but they were never investigated.

Jimmy Saville, the sadistic paedophile and necrophiliac who was friends with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Prince (now King) Charles and the Yorkshire Ripper (image- The Art Newspaper)

Lord Mountbatten introduced him to the then Prince Charles who he became very friendly with. He was also friendly with the Prime Minister Margret Thatcher with whom he would often visit for Christmas dinner. It was Thatcher that insisted he got a knighthood. He was once questioned about the Yorkshire Ripper murders, even having a dental impression taken by the police. The ripper murders were carried out by Peter Sutcliffe who Saville later befriended in Broadmoor psychiatric hospital, to which he also had access.

Saville also visited Haut de la Garenne children’s home on Jersey numerous times where he was accused of sexual assault. Initially five children’s, charred skeletal remains were found buried in the cellar but, because they allegedly could not be dated accurately, no murder inquiry ensued.

Despite widespread media coverage of this, with the bones being identified as human, and staff at the home being convicted of child abuse, stories of the skeletal remains of five children were mysteriously replaced by stories of animal bones not human bones and then of only one fragment of skull being found which turned out to be a piece of coconut shell or wood. The police chief in charge of the investigation was later removed. All claims of murders and dead bodies were subsequently dismissed despite statements that the skeletal remains had been forensically examined at the time and said to be human.

Accompanying Jimmy Saville on these trips to the Jersey home was said to be the former British Prime Minister, Ted Heath, who stayed in the same hotel as Saville.

Ted Heath

Ted Heath, the former British Prime Minister was said by witnesses to have taken young boys from Haut de la Garenne on his yacht were he allegedly abused them. This is also what Carl Beech alleges happened to him. One witness claimed that she saw 11 children boarding his yacht but only ten returned. She reported it to the police but they were allegedly told not to investigate it.

Paedophile former Prime Minister of the UK, Ted Heath (image-wikipedia)

Numerous police forces launched enquires into Ted Heath a decade after his death. Wiltshire police admitted that if Heath was still alive, he would have been questioned about 1 incident of rape of male aged 16, 3 incidents of indecent assault on a male under 16, 4 indecent assaults on a male under 14 and 2 indecent assaults on a male over 16.

Ted Heath was Prime Minister when army intelligence officer Colin Wallace first brought the abuse to light.

Leon Brittan

Leon Brittan was a Conservative MP and Home Secretary under Margaret Thatcher. Brittan was first linked the Elm Guest House when the police raided it and interviewed a 10-year-old boy who had been sexually abused. According to a social worker who was present the boy referred to an ‘Uncle Leon for the big house’ but this was apparently removed from the boy’s official statement. Shortly after his death, an MP said he had spoken to several people who alleged they had been raped by Brittan, one of which was a child at the time.

Leon Brittan, former U.K. Home Secretary and suspected paedophile who ‘lost’ a dossier of paedophile MPs (image-Wikipedia)

In 1983 MP Geoffrey Dickens gave a dossier of alleged paedophile politicians to Brittan as Home Secretary. The file was never seen again and nothing was ever done about the allegations, with Brittan claiming he couldn’t remember ever having received it. A copy of the file was also given to the editor of a local newspaper but was seized by special branch and he was handed a D-Notice to prevent him from publishing anything that was in it.

In 2015 a man living in Australia came forward and named Brittan as his abuser at an apartment in Dolphin Square, Pimlico. Dolphin square has a similar reputation as Elm Guest House. Also, in 2015 the government admitted there was files on Leon Brittan relating to sexual abuse claims but would not reveal their contents.

Cyril Smith

Cyril Smith was a Liberal Party MP who sexually abused children for decades at a school and boy’s home in his Rochdale constituency. He has also been confirmed as being a visitor to Elm Guest House. He was never prosecuted because the police deliberately covered up his crimes.

Smith was once arrested at a house where boys were being sexually abused. However, he was immediately released without charge. Police officers were then told to hand over all the evidence and never speak of the incident again or they could face prosecution themselves.

MP Cyril Smith, paedophile at Elm Guest House whose crimes against children were covered-up by the police (image-The National Portrait Gallery)

Despite all the allegations about Smith, his one-time Liberal party leader David Steel still put him forward for a knighthood.

Smith abused the Kincora victim, Richard Kerr, in Manchester after he was trafficked to England.

Greville Janner

Lord Greville Janner was a barrister and Labour Party MP. When Carl Beech was discovered to have made false accusations, it was assumed that Janner must therefore be innocent. However, in the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse report published in 2022, it stated that 34 people claimed they were sexually assaulted by Janner. Some of them were as young as 5-years-old.

Lord Janner, whom 34 children said sexually assaulted them. some of the crimes happening in Houses of Parliament (image-the Guardian)

The alleged assaults and rapes took place in numerous locations including children’s homes, schools, a flat in Dolphin Square, a hotel, Janner’s car and even the Houses of Parliament.

The Chief Constable of Derbyshire said that whilst he was a detective sergeant at the time and despite credible evidence against Janner, Senior Officers hindered any investigation into Janner.

A 17-year-old male, a long-term victim of sexual abuse, who stayed with Janner for a week in his flat, said he was taken by Janner to Earls Court where he was introduced to prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew being a very good friend of Janner’s. The former Prince Andrew is, of course, also a very good friend of Jeffrey Epstein.

Peter Morrison

Peter Morrison was Margaret Thatcher’s private secretary and was alleged to have visited Elm Guest House. Carl Beech did not specifically link him to Elm Guest House but he did accuse him of sexually abusing him.

Thatcher knew about the rumours of Morrison’s paedophilia but promoted him to private secretary anyway. He was cautioned for cottaging for young boys in public toilets and was alleged to have been removed from a train for molesting a boy on board.

Peter Morrison, paedophile and private secretary to UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who was a suspect in the murder of an 8-year-old boy.(image-Wikipedia)

Edwina Curry, former Conservative party minister said in her dairy that Morrison was ‘what they call ‘a noted pederast with a liking for young boys.’ Another Tory MP, whilst out canvassing was told by a number of constituents that Morison was a ‘disgusting pervert’ and ‘a monster.’

Thatcher’s own bodyguard told her that Morrison had sex parties with underage boys and a former director of MI5 said, ‘he had a penchant for small boys.’

He was also linked to abuse in care homes in Wales.

Despite this the police, MI5, and both the Labour and Conservative parties covered up his crimes. A decade after his death the police suspected him of being involved in a child’s murder. 8-year-old Vishal Mehrotra disappeared in July 1981. In February 1982 his body was found buried in a bog. A few months later, the boy’s father received an anonymous call telling him his son had been murdered by a VIP paedophile ring linked to Elm guest House. He recorded the call and told the police but they did not investigate it.

Carl Beech may have been a fantasist but he clearly named people who many others have also accused of sexually abusing them. Was the idea behind his accusations to name some genuine suspects and others that could easily be proven to be wrong so as to get the whole idea of a Westminster paedophile ring dismissed? Was the idea to ridicule anyone that ever accused any of the real perpetrators by simply saying it was a fantasy created by Beech? If so, who encouraged or forced him into making the allegations? Was it British Intelligence or Influential members of the paedophile ring itself or both?

Dolphin Square

Dolphin Square in Pimlico, London consists of a number of luxury, private apartments. It has long been alleged that prominent people, including politicians, abused young boys there. One of the victims of Kincora was trafficked there and abused by VIPs.

Dolphin Square, the luxury apartments where VIP paedophiles sexually abused children (image-Dolphinsquare.co.uk)

According to a book, co-written by a former MP, Simon Danczuk, Jimmy Saville, and William Van Straubenzee the former Northern Ireland minister, were visitors there as was a paedophile called Roddam Twiss

Roddam Twiss

Roddam Twiss was the son of a former Black Rod. Black Rod is a senior UK Parliament officer responsible for House of Lords security, administration, and ceremonial duties.

Twiss was a convicted fraudster and, when he was a teacher, was convicted of stripping and beating five young boys. He also frequented the London rent boy scene paying money to have young men beat him. Twiss was also said to have attended a party in Notting Hill with Peter Hayman, the deputy director of MI6 where two young boys were sexually abused.

In a police investigation, Leon Brittan, Ted Heath and Cyril Smith were known visitors to Twiss’s house. When the police officers wanted to investigate further, they were told to shut it down. According to one police officer, Twiss’s previous criminal records appeared to be expunged from the system.

Gordon Dawson

Gordon Dawson was a rich landowner with high profile friends in politics, the military and the church of England. One of Dawson’s victims said he was raped at Dolphin Square by Dawson and some of his VIP friends and told the police twice but they failed to investigate it. Eventually, after a further twenty men came forward to say they had been sexually abused by Dawson, they decided to arrest him. However, the police told Dawson in advance about his imminent arrest and he shot himself before he could be apprehended.

Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher was British Prime minister from 1979 until 1990 and was involved in numerous ways in the cover-up of paedophile rings associated with MPs. IN 2014, a Conservative activist admitted supplying cabinet ministers with boys for sex. He gave a list of those MPs to Margaret Thatcher when she was Prime Minister but she failed to take any action.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who regularly invited sadistic paedophile Jimmy Saville to her Christmas parties and covered up for paedophiles in her government (image-Britannica)

In 1980, Thatcher’s Home Secretary, Willie Whitelaw, who had previously served as Northern Ireland Secretary of State under the Paedophile Prime Minister Ted Heath, ordered an inquiry into child abuse to be shut down. The inquiry involved a gang who were supplying young boys to politicians, lawyers and film stars. The journalist who uncovered the story was visited by the police who said he could be prosecuted under the Official Secrets Act if he published anything else and the policeman who was his source was fined 6 months wages.

When Whitelaw worked for Heath, William van Straubenzee, was his deputy, Straubenzee was also Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Minister under Thatcher. As already noted, Straubenzee abused boys at Kincora and Dolphin Square. Thatcher was aware of his paedophile activities since 1982 when MI5 passed on the information to her but she did nothing about it.

Leon Brittan was Thatcher’s Home Secretary when he was given a list of MP paedophiles by MP Geoffrey Dickson which Brittan then claimed to have no knowledge of when it subsequently disappeared. Brittan has also been named as an abuser at Dolphin Square.

Jim Prior, Northern Ireland Secretary of State under Thatcher in 1983, refused to order full-scale inquiry into Kincora in order ‘to halt further spread of rumour and unfounded allegations.’

Thatcher also covered up the paedophile activities of her private secretary Peter Morrison and Deputy head of MI6 Peter Hayman who abused one of the Kincora Victims at Elm Guest House.

Thatcher’s protection of paedophiles shouldn’t be a surprise as she was very friendly with Jimmy Saville the vile child abuser and necrophiliac. As the intelligence services would have vetted anyone that close to the Prime Minister both they and she must have known he was a paedophile.

Republican terrorists were also involved in paedophilia.

Although the Kincora intelligence operation specifically dealt with loyalist paedophiles, the republican side also had paedophiles within their ranks.

Liam Adams, the brother of former Sinn Fein leader, Gerry Adams was sentenced to 16 years in jail in 2013 for raping his own daughter, a crime that Gerry was previously aware off but did nothing about.

Liam Adams, the brother of Sinn Fein leader at the time, Gerry Adams, who was convicted of raping his own daughter (image-The Guardian)

In 2010, Mairia Cahill, a former politician and Irish journalist said she was raped by a member of the IRA. She was subsequently interrogated by the IRA but nothing was done about it.

Politician and journalist, Mairia Cahill, was raped by a member of the IRA (image-BBC)

In 2014 at least 30 Republican paedophile suspects were believed to be living in the Republic of Ireland and an ex-IRA commander has said many paedophiles joined the IRA for protection.

Another woman who had just been released from jail was raped by a prominent member of Sinn Fein. When a friend complained to Sinn Fein, he was beaten by an IRA gang and told to keep silent.

Another IRA man who raped two boys was given a 7-year sentence and in 2016, Spain extradited a former IRA commander accused of sexually abusing a child to the Republic of Ireland.

British intelligence also used blackmail to recruit Republic paedophiles. Brendan Davison was one of them. He was the head of the IRA in Belfast and was filmed by British soldiers sexually abusing a boy in a leisure centre and instead of reporting it to the police, they blackmailed him into becoming an informant.

Brendan Davidson, head of the IRA in Belfast, was recruited to work for British Intelligence after sexually abusing a boy at a leisure centre (image-Belfast Telegraph)

Another IRA chief and one of its founder', Joe Cahill, a close friend of Gerry Adams, was allegedly recruited by the Intelligence services after they revealed they had pictures of him abusing a teenage girl.

Joe Cahill, founder of the Provisional IRA allegedly became an informant for British Intelligence after being seen abusing a teenage girl (image-The Mirror)

Another two brothers in the IRA were paedophiles who were recruited by British Intelligence and had to be relocated to the Irish Republic.

As recently as November 2024, Michael McGonagle, a Sinn Fein press officer who also worked directly for Michelle O’Neill, who was the Sinn Fein deputy First Minster of Northern Ireland, was jailed for 14 sexual offences against children. When he had been suspended from the party whilst under police investigation, two Sinn Fein party members gave him references so he get a job with the British Heart Foundation.

The real reason behind the Northern Ireland conflict

In hindsight, with all the accumulated evidence, I would suggest that the Northern Ireland ‘Troubles’ had very little to do with Catholicism versus Protestantism or those who wanted to remain part of the United Kingdom versus those who wanted to be part of a United Ireland. As a number of the loyalist terror organisations, including the two main ones, the Ulster Volunteer Force and the Ulster Defence Association, had paedophiles heavily involved in their formation and the Republican IRA were also inundated with paedophiles, it looks more like the Troubles were directly orchestrating by a vicious group of paedophiles to facilitate their crimes, aided and abetted by the intelligence services, Northern Irish politicians and the British government to cover for the paedophiles within their own ranks.

If the British intelligence agencies allowed young children to be abused in order to blackmail terrorist organisations into ending their campaigns that would have been despicable enough. The fact that, despite having a multitude of agents within both the Republican and Unionist paramilitaries from at least the mid-70s, the Troubles were allowed to continue until the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 clearly shows that allowing paedophiles to operate without consequence had nothing to do with intelligence gathering to end the conflict. The British government would have known everybody involved in all the terrorist organisations and every crime they had ever committed but chose to do nothing. Instead, their agents committed atrocities alongside the terrorists and they and politicians abused children alongside them. The conflict was just one big sick, criminal enterprise created and run by paedophiles for the benefit of paedophiles.

Not only were the lives of the abused children ruined by these vile predators but thousands of innocent Catholics and Protestants lost their lives because the paedophile terrorists and their associates were never brought to justice because those who could have done so, were also paedophiles or covering for them.

In fact, every citizen of Northern Ireland who lived through the conflict was a victim of their depravity. Many had their loved ones killed or injured but everyone had to live through decades of living in fear. Protestants and Catholics were taught to hate each other by politicians and Republic and Loyalist criminals whilst, in reality, those in control were all working for the same side, the cabal of paedophiles that ran Northern Ireland for decades and possibly still do.

It was never Catholics versus Protestants, or nationalists versus unionists. It was always the paedophiles versus the people.

*When I was a young boy I was in a cafe with my mother when she started talking to the woman opposite. After she left, I asked her why the woman looked so sick. My mother told me because her son had been found murdered and dumped in the Lagan. It turned out she was the mother of Brian McDermott. I remember her looking extremely pale as though she had no life in her.

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