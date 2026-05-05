Spotlight on the New World Order

Spotlight on the New World Order

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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
May 5

This article is superb in it's detail and scope, if profoundly depressing.

I'm 68 years old, and lived through much of what you describe. Like the Epstein saga, what happened here in Ireland was, while catering to the basest of human desires, was also an exercise in kompromat and divide and rule. It was part of the necessary infiltration and control of the paramilitary "armies" , and a tool to divide, distract and sectarianise us. Sadly, the judiciary mix in the same circles, and so justice was and is a mirage. The border is a lie, the 26 counties gold is in the Bank of England, the courts in the "Republic" are King's Inns, Sinn Fein are funding genocide from the ministry of Finance in the north, yet wave Palestinian flags purporting to abhor what they fund Monday to Friday, at the weekends. Lord Louis Mountbatten must be laughing in Hell!

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Áine's avatar
Áine
May 5Edited

Great research Stephen.

They are building new houses on the Kincora site now in Belfast. God bless the people who decide to live there. Every time I pass it, I get the most horrible sensation. The whole site needs to be exorcised.

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