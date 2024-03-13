Imagine a time in the future, when the evil, corrupt, governments of the world have fallen and you have to decide who will guide the future of your nation. Certain basic criteria would be prerequisites for any candidates, the most basic of which would surely be how they would treat children. So, who would be the last man standing after the following questionnaire?

1. Did you find it acceptable for the children of Gaza to be slaughtered?

2. Did you support the vaccinating of children with the deadly experimental covid jab?

3. Did you support forcing dirty masks on children which could lead to severe mental and physical health problems?

4. Did you support children not being allowed to play with their friends during covid?

5. Did you support the brainwashing of children with climate change propaganda which made them live in terror that the world is going to end?

6. Did you support children being exposed to highly sexualised material in schools?

7. Did you support the use of damaging puberty blocking medicine on children?

8. Did you support the use of transitioning surgery on children that can leave them infertile, in constant pain and on lifelong medication?

I think it would be a very eye-opening and soul-destroying experience to find just how few people would even pass this basic test. I certainly don’t think there is one current politician that would pass. It is a sad reflection on the state of the world how we claim to love children but use, abuse and ignore them every day.