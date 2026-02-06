Millions more Epstein files have been released. Most are meaningless or have no real relevance to Epstein’s sex trafficking or abuse. Amidst the mountains of useless information though there are allegations and evidence of the depravity of the cabal of psychopaths that run the world.

There is testimony from a victim in 2016 that Donald Trump forced her to perform oral sex on him, made her engage in lesbian sex with a minor, tied her to a bed and raped her and when she pleaded to him to at least wear a condom, he slapped her, threw money at her and told her to get an abortion if needed.

In an FBI document another witness claimed Trump used to have ‘calendar girl’ parties when he would invite children as young as 13 in and molest them to measure their genitals for ‘tightness’ before they were raped by Trump and others. Elon Musk, Don Jnr, Eric Trump, Ivanka and Alan Dershowittz were all at these parties according to the victim. She said a lot of other girls that had been raped had committed suicide or been murdered. A note at the end says other girls from Miss Teen USA had also claimed to be raped by Trump.

There is a heavily redacted document from a former American Ambassador to Slovakia highlighting and discussing an article entitled - The MOSSAD Connection Trump Epstein Clinton Exposed Murder Child Sex Abuse.

There is an e-mail from a British business man to presumably someone in the intelligence services or law enforcement although their name has been redacted asking why Bill Clinton hasn’t been charged after making 32 flights to Epstein island.

As an example of the ongoing trauma of the victims there is a letter from one of the victims to an unknown person saying how she had to go into hiding because Epstein was trying to track her down and that she tried to commit suicide (she says in the letter that the medical records were provided).

She accuses her own lawyers of betraying her because she had named Bill Clinton as a co-conspirator but she then found out her lawyers was friends with the Clintons. She claims Clinton was directly involved with trafficking girls. She also names Sergey Brin, founder of Google as being on the island.

She said –

“Why have other Senior Politicians, Heads of State, Commercial Billionaires, past presidents, ex-prime ministers, senior scientists, owners of the most significant software and search mediums on the planet etc, not been pursued, even if only to understand why they watched and said nothing?”

The letter is also interesting because she names other people as being involved but these have been redacted.

Another document is what appears to be an internal FBI e-mail. After stating that they ahd interviewed Epstein’s cell mate, they then list names they want added into a spreadsheet – these included Trump, prince Andrew, Alan Dreshowitz, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair among others. The list is clearly related to the Epstein case as it also includes Willam Barr, former United States Attorney general. Beside his name it says, ‘for being present when a girl was raped.’

Endre Rosjo, a Norwegian banker, is mentioned by a victim in an FBI document who said he raped a girl and threatened to kill her family if she said anything. Rosjo said Bill Clinton and Tony Blair were coming to town for an orgy. This occurred on a yacht guarded by ex- Mossad agents according to the witness. She supposedly told Scotland Yard who said Rosjo was too powerful a figure and they couldn’t do anything.

Author Francis Richard Connolly wrote to the FBI about the case. At the bottom of the letter, it says -

“P.S. I’d still like to know what Alison made of the Satanic child-murder evidence provided by Ronald Bernard and Alissa Dearman??”

Alison is Alison Natham a judge dealing with the case.

Ronald Bernard is a Dutch financier who made a video claiming he was invited to partake in child sacrifice rituals with the financial elite.

Alissa Dearman is now notorious for reporting an alleged massive paedophile ring in Hampsted England involving, police, religious leaders, teachers and other members of the local community. It was dismissed a ‘satanic Panic’ hoax by the media and authorities but people involved still insist it was true.

There is a message at the start of the e-mail from District Attorney’s office showing clearly that they are not going to take any mention of satanic rituals seriously and therefore there was never going to be any proper investigation into any allegations of a similar nature–

“Just so you get a flavor of what some of the nuttier conspiracy theorists are saying. This guy is a real nut. In prior emails he “demanded” that you “put Maxwell on the stand” at her arraignment and ask her about the killing of babies and drinking of their blood in Zionist satanic rituals covered up by Mossad, MI5, and the CIA!”

Another alleged male victim said he was raped by bill Clinton, George Bush senior and Epstein on his yacht where he also witnessed babies being dismembered and eaten. The initial FBI interviewer dismissed his claims as unsubstantiated due to him being on drugs. However, another agent says ‘I didn’t know Bush raped him as well’ in a manner which suggests he does believe it.

An e-mail from Epstein’s assistant asks for a painting called Massacre of Innocents depicting babies being killed, to be delivered to his ranch to be put on display.

There are also very disturbing mentions of torture. One email, the sender and recipient of which have been redacted says – “do you want me to try to do her.. or just torture her?”

Another one from Epstein himself reads – ‘priority is finding the 20m with joslin. first step=to torture.’

Another one from Epstein to a redacted recipient says – ‘where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video.’

An FBI document has a witness claiming members of his family were involved with Epstines’s ex trafficking and murdering someone whose name has been redacted. The witness claims to have been arrested by the police and forced into a psychiatric ward. They claim to have been stalked and harassed by the police and that one police officer may have been involved in murder.

An email from an Eddy Aragon to an unknown person says that he has been told from someone who worked at Epstein’s Zorro ranch that two girls were strangled and buried on the ranch. The email says videos of Epstein having sex with children are included. It also mentions a video of sex with a minor entitled the Matthew Mellon video. Matthew Mellon was a member of the billionaire Mellon family and was the chairman of the New York Republican State Committee’s finance committee. He was addicted to opioids and allegedly died of a heart attack just before he checked into a rehab clinic. (There is a Republican politician called Eddy Aragon who may or may not be the person who sent the e-mail.)

There are a number of odd references to Pizza reminiscent of Pizzagate. One e-mail is entitled U9 Red pizza party. (Under 9 years old perhaps) -

‘Wanted to check and see if you might be available for a pizza party next sat after the friendly Darien game we are having. Ifs been difficult trying to find a time the most people are available to participate BUT, it seems next sat is the best for most. Please let me know!’

The word participate sounds odd for a party.

Other emails asking people to order pizza for people start with the word ‘Alert’ which is extremely strange if you just want to supply a pizza to someone and why can they not just order their own pizza?

Then there is a very unusual document related to crimes committed by Australian government ministers and police that is obviously an official document perhaps from the federal authorities. It is absolutely terrifying the extent of the criminal activity involving 5 Australin prime ministers and the lengths they go to target this individual.

It is titled – ‘SPECIFIC TARGETING OF AN INDIVIDUAL 27 YEARS 1993- 2021 ORGANISED TARGETED CRIME - ORGANISED CRIME - GOVERNMENT AND POLICE’.

It outlines how government ministers and police are money laundering through various departments and organisations and then goes on to name individuals –

Robert Ramsey, a former Australian politician is named as being involved in organised crime and the police of sexually targeting a 15-year-old girl. The girl is spied on illegally.

Someone from the American Police Academy threatens a woman named Ruby saying,’ “I will come to your home and rape you, your children and your dog and take you all out in the back yard and shoot you”. Horrifically, the dog is later taken to the vet where it was discovered that it was raped by a human. Ramsey is also accused of organising paedophile parties.

Former Prime mister Bob Hawke and wife and another politician are accused of intellectual property theft.

John Howard, former Prime minister is accused of intellectual property theft, organised crime, sexual targeting, organised crime and money laundering.

Mike Rann, another government minster is accused of intellectual property theft, organised crime and illegal targeting of an individual.

Paul Keating former prime minster is Involved in Organised Crime, government targeting of an Individual, Intellectual Property Theft, paedophilia connected to religion, prostitution connected to American sources / sexual targeting.

Tony Abbot former prime minister is blamed for getting a paedophile priest released as he was his friend and vouched for him.

A person named Jonnie Weston, son of a pastor is accused of human trafficking children to American VIPS.

Another former prime minister, Julia Gillard, is named with 2 other politicians as being involved in money laundering and grooming children for government - run prostitution rings.

Steve Marshal premier of South Australia and Vicki Chapman, attorney general are named as being involved in - Organised Crime - Specific Government Targeting of an Individual 27 years Money laundering, Identity Theft, Sexual Targeting, Government Prostitution, Police Targeting, Multiple Intellectual property Theft, Illegal detainment of the targeted victim and pre meditated Murder to appear as Suicide of the targeted victim.

27 police officers are also named as being involved in organised crime and police corruption.

It was discovered that individual targeted and spied on was subjected to military grade technology that could affect their mental state. They suffered from –

• Nightmares • Insomnia • Extreme anxiety • Graphic imagery while suffering from nightmares and in their sleep of being attacked, raped or introduced to individuals they had not witnessed or encountered before during waking hours / everyday life or television imagery / watching television programs.

13 people linked to the health industry including 2 health ministers named as being involved in falsely detaining a victim due to falsely diagnosing them with a mental illness.

The victim had their phones and computer constantly hacked, emails altered, messages to and from their family were blocked, and debts ran up in their name.

Back to America and proof that Epstein worked for Israel and Israel control the American government.

First, we have an email from Epstein to Peter Thiel were he clearly states that he represents the Rothschilds. The Rothschilds, of course, created Israel and it is their family symbol, the Star of David, that Israel uses on their flag. He met numerous times with former Israeli prime minster and was close friends with Ehud Brak. He even had dinner with Barak and the Rothschilds together.

There is an e-mail stating how Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine’s father passed on intelligence form the British and Americans to Mossad. An FBI confidential source said Epstein trained as a spy under Ehud Brak and was a Mossad agent as was Epstein’s and Trump’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz. He also claimed Epstein also worked for American intelligence.

An email from Barak to Epstein asks him if he has been asked to recruit former Mossad agents to work for a lawyer called Boies, who was supposedly representing one of the victims but was actually friends with the Clintons.

When it comes to the American government we have an FBI confidential informant saying the Jewish Messianic cult, Chabad, are trying to control the US government and ‘Trump has been compromised by Israel. and Kushner is the real brains behind his organization and his Presidency.’

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, is a rabid Zionist.

Steve Bannon who worked under Trump as his chief strategist claimed John Bolton, Trump’s National Security Advisor, only does what Sheldon Adleson tells him to do. Adelson was not in the government. He was the biggest donor to Trump in his first campaign and his wife, Miriam is now the biggest donor to Trump. They are both extreme Zionists and supporters of Netanyahu. This is disturbing evidence that American national security decisions are not made by the American government but by Israel.

Bannon himself also has links to a Zionist organisation according to another document.

In summary there are claims that top politicians were involved in rape and sex trafficking, there are mentions of people being murdered, babies being killed and eaten and evidence that Epstein works for Mossad and the US government is compromised.

So, what do the British press give us? Some innocuous photos of Prince Andrew and reports that Peter Mandleson may have leaked secrets to foreign nations.

In the case of former Prince Andrew, no problem, go after him and try to bring him down but why are they not mentioning his brother King Charles, who was best friends with Jimmy Saville, Britains’ worst paedophile and a necrophiliac. Saville was allegedly friends with the Moors murderers and was definitely friends with the Yorkshire Ripper. He was even suspected of being the Yorkshire Ripper at one point, being brought into have his dental imprint taken because on the victims had been bitten. Charles was so friendly with him he used him as his go-between to liaise with Diana when they were having marital problems.

What’s the big deal about Mandelson leaking secrets? The UK government is totally owned by Israel as our support of the Gaza genocide proves. We don’t have any secrets. They own us. If any more proof was needed, despite the insurmountable evidence that Epstein worked for Israel all our media are now saying he worked for Russia! They would do and say anything to cover for their overlords in Tel Aviv.

One can only conclude we are owned by Israel and many of our politicians and journalist are probably paedophiles.

Unsurprisingly, despite all the evidence and allegations there has not been one arrest. Remember, it is not just the witness statements, the FBI have had thousands of hours of the actual crimes against children being committed on tape since Epstein’s arrets in 2019. It is as if those in power now don’t care if we know what they are up to because we are powerless to do anything. Covid was the first test. When virtually the whole, world complied with the nonsense they must have realised they could do whatever they wanted. When Israel committed a 2- year genocide for all the world to see and got support for doing it, they knew for definite they were untouchable. If they can kill tens of thousands of Gazan children and nobody does anything then they can certainly rape and kill thousands of unknown children and nothing will happen to them.

Even if the public really do get outraged they will simply do something to distract us, like an imminent war with Iran or, as has been stated by various sources, Trump will announce the presence of aliens which he is planning to do in July, coincidentally just after the release of Spielberg’s new film, Disclosure Day based on that very idea.

So, it would appear to be a world where we sit and watch as kids are raped and tortured or one where we are permanently locked down due to a world war or a fake alien invasion.

The future appears bleak indeed.