There has been more propaganda recently from Big Pharma, promoting the idea that there is a new, more dangerous, strain of monkey pox in circulation. Obviously, the original scare tactics didn’t work because it was allegedly only transmitted via gay, male sex. So, in order to embrace equality quotas and make it sound a bit scarier, the authorities have now decided that anyone can catch it, simply by being in close proximity to someone who has it. How do you know if someone has it? Well, you don’t because they have, of course, once again, spread the lie of asymptomatic spread.

I remember hearing about monkey pox many years ago, long before the covid scamdemic. It was extremely rare and the only people that ever contracted it were lab assistants who were bitten or scratched whilst torturing monkeys for Big Pharma experiments. Nowadays you don’t have to be assaulted by a monkey you just have watch a wildlife programme on Tanzanian chimpanzees to get infected or be standing next to a very hirsute person with slightly simian features or exceedingly long arms waiting for the number 10 bus and, wham, you’ve been poxxed.

Of course, it’s all about the vaccine. It always is. So, what vaccine do they recommend to protect you from an outbreak of macaque malaise, baboon boils or lemur lurgy? It is the small-pox vaccine.

The virus used in the smallpox vaccine is the vaccinia virus from which the word vaccine is derived. When the smallpox vaccine was first invented, the vaccinia virus was originally the cow pox virus but is now believed to be related to the horse pox virus. So, if you get vaccinated with the smallpox vaccine to prevent you, as a human, from getting monkey pox you will be injected with either a cowpox or horsepox virus depending on what the latest scientific opinion is because, obviously, cows and horses are so similar to monkeys and humans.

Rest assured, though, that whatever pox the vaccine is derived from, be it cow, horse, hedgehog, duckbilled platypus or unicorn, the smallpox vaccine will be very safe and very effective. It will be, right? There have been two hundred years and trillions of words of praise for the smallpox vaccine, the biggest medical breakthrough in history that saved millions of lives and eradicated the world’s most deadly disease. Well, no. All lies and propaganda. Edward Jenner’s smallpox vaccine was a complete and utter failure as many doctors at the time and those throughout the 1800s consistently stated. In fact, it was often deadly and actually caused smallpox

In 1805, the surgeon W.R. Rogers said this about the smallpox vaccine -

“I can show it proved fatal in more instances than one. That in others it has created a new and undescribed disease and that in several the small-pox has followed beyond any dispute.”

In 1891, Dr Alexander Ross said

“Vaccination (during an epidemic of smallpox) is an active and virulent factor, in propagating small-pox, by creating susceptibility to the disease.”

Jenner’s smallpox vaccine also caused syphilis. The French doctor, Professor Trousseau, said this in 1874 –

“The transmission of syphilis by vaccination appears now to be an established fact.’

The smallpox vaccine also caused leprosy as attested to by Dr William Tebb in 1893 –

“It has had no effect in diminishing either sporadic or epidemic small-pox, it has been a prolific source of the spread of inoculable maladies, such as skin disease, pyaemia, eczema, phlegmon, and, notably, leprosy and syphilis.”

Another disease caused by the smallpox vaccine was a skin disease called erysipelas which, back then, could prove fatal. In 1900 Dr J.M. Peebles said –

““Erysipelas is one of the most frequent as well as serious effects that follow vaccination.”

Tuberculosis, also known as consumption in the 1800s, was also linked to vaccination. According to Dr Pebbles –

“Consumption follows in the footsteps of vaccination as directly as an effect can follow a cause. That tuberculosis is a disease common to cattle and to human beings, and has frequently been conveyed by vaccination from the former to the latter.”

Then, as now, vaccination could also cause cancer. In 1888 Dr Denis Turnbull stated –

“I have no hesitation in stating that, in my judgment, the most frequent predisposing condition for cancerous development is infused into the blood by vaccination and re-vaccination.”

So, despite hundreds of years of lies and propaganda, the smallpox vaccine wasn’t just an unmitigated failure it was extremely hazardous to your health. Smallpox was eradicated due to improved hygiene and living conditions, not by injecting pus from a diseased cow into a person’s arm.

What about today’s smallpox vaccine. Is that any better? Here is a list of side effects according to the vaccine’s patient information leaflet -

headache, aching muscles, feeling sick, tiredness, pain, redness, swelling, hardness or itching at the injection site, chills, fever, joint pain, pain in extremities, loss of appetite, lump, discolouration, bruising or warmth at the injection site, nose and throat infection, upper respiratory tract infection, swollen lymph nodes, abnormal sleep, dizziness, abnormal skin sensations, muscle stiffness, sore throat, runny nose, cough, diarrhoea, vomiting, rash, itch, skin inflammation, bleeding, irritation, underarm swelling, feeling unwell, flushing, chest pain, pain in the armpit, increase of cardiac laboratory values (like Troponin I), liver enzyme increased, white blood cell count decreased, mean platelet volume decreased, sinus infection, influenza, redness and discomfort in the eye, hives (nettle rash), skin discolouration, sweating, skin bruising, night sweats, lump in skin, back pain, neck pain, muscle cramps, muscle pain, muscle weakness, swelling of the ankles, feet or fingers, faster heartbeat, ear and throat ache, abdominal pain, dry mouth, spinning sensation (vertigo), migraine, nerve disorder causing weakness, tingling or numbness, drowsiness, scaling, inflammation, abnormal skin sensation, reaction at the injection site, rash, numbness, dryness, movement impairment, vesicles at the injection site, weakness, influenza like illness, swelling of the face, mouth and throat, white blood cell count increased, bruising temporary one-sided facial drooping (Bell’s palsy).

However, to that list you can add myocarditis, pericarditis, encephalitis, encephalomyelitis, and encephalopathy, and even death according to the International Journal of Surgery. It also says that the vaccinated person can become a potential spreader of smallpox –

“The vaccination site should be taken care of until the scab falls off; otherwise, there is a potential chance of spreading the live virus from the vaccination site to other parts of the body or to other persons. The scab usually falls off after 2–4 weeks, so till that time period, the vaccinated person becomes a potential source of spreading the infection, particularly to the immunocompromised persons. Accidental ocular vaccinia can occur in some of the exposed persons leading to symptoms like – painful watery eyes with blurred vision, scarring of cornea, keratitis, and blindness.”

So, my advice – You are not a chimp, so don’t be a chump. Avoid this vaccine like the plague because some of its side effects are just as deadly.