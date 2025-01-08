Britain’s grooming gangs’ scandal has completely taken over the news cycle thanks to Elon Musk. However, the gangs, mostly consisting of Pakistani men, have been raping young girls all over the U.K. for decades. Although the mainstream press were always reluctant to report it, Mark Steyn, when he worked for GB News, highlighted it on daily basis, before the channel got rid of him and became the right-wing version of the BBC, spewing out a relentless stream of propaganda. That was two years ago. So, the question must be asked, why has Musk decided to bring this to the fore now, particularly since he has owned X (formerly Twitter) for over 2 years?

In two weeks, Donald Trump will, once again, be the president of the USA and Musk will be part of his government. What has become obvious over the last few months with Trump’s appointments is that this will be the most pro-Zionist government in American history. It will basically be the Knesset on Capitol Hill. What has also become apparent, is the new administration’s total hatred of the Palestinians and Iran. Trump’s sickening obsequiousness where Israel is concerned and his absolute loathing of the Palestinians has led him to state anyone guilty of antisemitism will be jailed or deported. In this case antisemitic means anyone critical of Israel or anyone supporting the Palestinian cause. To Trump and his Israeli puppet government, all Palestinians are terrorists and, as Palestinians are Muslims, Muslims are therefore terrorists and, as Iran is a Muslim country, Iranians are all terrorists. This, of course, has been the attitude of the Terrorist State of Israel since its inception.

I believe this is where Musk’s continuing comments about grooming gangs is coming from. With Trump about to become the US president and with he and Vice president Vance’s, overwhelming desire to bomb Iran at the behest of their Israeli overlords, they need to ensure support for their imminent barbarism. Of course, they will automatically get support from the British government, as all British governments, whether Labour or Conservative, get orgasmic pleasure in bombing other countries to smithereens on the flimsiest of pretexts, such is their post-colonial obsession with destroying countries they cannot own. To go to war with another country to please their Israeli masters gives them even more pleasure, such is their subservience to Zionist genocide machine.

The problem is the British public. The vast majority of the population do not want to go to war with anyone. So, as has always been the case, the bloodthirsty psychopaths in charge have to dehumanise the enemy. This usually takes the form of atrocity propaganda. In the case of Iraq, it was the fake story of babies being thrown out of incubators and left to die, combined with the fake weapons of destruction narrative. With Syria it was the lies about Assad attacking his own people with chemical weapons. With the Hamas attack on Israel, that we now know was allowed to happen, it was the fake stories about babies being beheaded that were circulated to justify the subsequent and ongoing genocide. In the case of the grooming gangs, though, the horrific stories are true, which, of course, gives them more power to influence the public.

In selecting Starmer and the Labour party for criticism and eulogising about the Reform party, Musk is clearly catering to the right who are also, of course, devoted, pro- Israeli genocide deniers. They already hate Starmer and also Muslims, who they see as terrorists, not only due to the propaganda around alleged atrocities carried out on October the 7th by Hamas, even though, as has been confirmed, the majority of casualties were caused by Israeli forces implementing the Hannibal directive. They, like the rest of us, have been endlessly bombarded with tales of Islamic terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al Qaeda. However, where many of will question the nature of these groups, knowing now that they were created and funded by the west and more akin to mercenaries hired to partake in proxy wars than actual Islamic terrorists, those on the right wholeheartedly believe the mainstream narrative, despite the obvious fact that these allegedly religious fanatics never ever attack Israel which, due to their treatment of their fellow Muslims in Gaza, you would imagine would be their prime target.

Musk could also have attacked the Tories. After all, they were also in power during the grooming gangs reign of terror. The Tories have a long history of alleged paedophiles in their party. Their idol, Margaret Thatcher, even had one of Britain’s’ worst paedophiles, Jimmy Saville, as a best friend who she regularly invited to her Christmas parties. H e was also best friends with Prince, now King, Charles. Saville was also allegedly a suspect in one the Yorkshire ripper killings and supposedly was asked to give a dental impression as one of the victims had bite marks on her. There is no way the intelligence services did not know about Saville and so one would imagine Thatcher and the Royals must also have known. But to mention that would upset those on the right of the political spectrum and it is those Musk wants on his side.

The reason why their was no desire to bring the grooming gangs to justice, not just by Starmer but by the Conservatives as well, is not because of the fake reason that they didn’t want to highlight the failures of multiculturism or upset the Muslim community, it is because those in charge of the country not only believe paedophilia is not a crime but actively support it and practice it. Paedophiles have infiltrated every institution in Britain, that is why there is no enthusiasm when it comes to locking them up.

Musk clearly hopes that by continuing highlighting the rape gangs, it won’t just stir up hatred against all Muslims, which, of course, would make Israel very happy, but would also start to perhaps persuade the majority of the UK populace to start thinking that the paedophile problem is mainly just a Muslim one and that maybe bombing Iran isn’t such a bad idea, which would make Israel even happier.

To get us into a war with Iran though, there would also need to be some sort of terrorist attack on Britain, just like the recent attacks in the US which have all the hallmarks of a false flag event. The fact that the bomber used one of Musk’s Cybertrucks, which Musk then used as a publicity stunt by saying how robust they w ere to curtail the extent of the explosion, and the explosion itself was outside a Trump hotel should be evidence enough. The fact that, in another attack, the drive r who rammed into a crowd, killing 15 people on New Year’s Eve, happened to have an ISIS flag flying on his vehicle, which, of course, the press got a wonderful photo of, should be even more convincing. It conjures memories of terrorist passports mysteriously surviving the inferno of the twin towers despite the steel melting and tapes of Osama Bin Laden admitting he carried out 9-11, being found in a cave.

So, in the coming weeks it wouldn’t be a surprise if something similar happens in the U.K., with perhaps the perpetrator having a Palestinian flag, and then the intelligence services can say he was funded by Iran to justify the inevitable attack on that country.

As for Musk, if he was so concerned about paedophiles why not mention those in his own country? Why not lambast his boss, Donald Trump, who was, after all the president, when his former friend Jeffrey Epstein was sentenced for his sex crimes against minors, yet he never authorised the release of the Epstein client list? We know the FBI had thousands of hours of recordings from Epstein’s mansion, so why the silence?

Could it be because all the evidence suggests Epstein was working for Mossad and this would become apparent if the evidence came out? There is no way Trump, or Musk for that matter, as ultra-Zionists, would want Israel to be seen as promoting paedophilia? If Musk can criticise Muslims in Britan for their sex crimes why not the numerous members of the US congress, all of whom have to plead allegiance to Israel, who for years have been involved in sex crimes? If he can criticise Islam, why not Judaism? After all, according to the Talmud, it is perfectly acceptable for a Jew to have sex with a 3 year old girl “An adult man who engaged in intercourse with a minor girl less than three years old has done nothing, as intercourse with a girl less than three years old is tantamount to poking a finger into the eye.” – ketubot 11b. Then there is the disgusting post-circumcision ritual known as Melzitzah b’peh. Why does Musk not talk about that or the well-known fact that America paedophiles flee to Israel where they don’t get prosecuted. Why not criticise Trump for not highlighting these issues. Why not condemn him for using Alan Dershowitz to defend him in his impeachment trial, as he was the lawyer who defend Epstein and is named as one of those of the Lolita Express. In fact, if Musk is so concerned about the welfare of children why does he not condemn Israel for their mass slaughter of them instead of befriending Netanyahu the mass murderer of children.

Musk has achieved his initial aim, which is to put into the public consciousness the link between Muslims and paedophilia. All he and Trump have to do now is wait for some false flag stories to be concocted by the British intelligence services and obligingly offered up by the press that link them to Iran and the British public may just start to think that Iran are full of paedophile terrorists and it would not be such a bad idea to go to war with them – even if it does kick off world war 3.

Unfortunately, a world war is what the ultra-Zionists want because they all believe in the idea of the Jewish messiah, the mashiach. The mashiach will supposedly come after a great conflict and will form a world government in Jerusalem which, of course, is the Zionists ultimate goal, to rule the entire planet. It is the Jewish version of globalism that Trump and all his religious Zionist zealots have bought into it. Many zealous believers in the mashiach state that in this new messianic era, the gentiles will either be killed or work as slaves for the Jews.

That is why, Israel, believing they are the chosen people do whatever they like, because they believe their messiah will eventually come and rule over every nation on their behalf and so killing and slaughtering people in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria is totally justified as they are the rightful rulers of the world and starting a world war is a precursor to the coming of the mashiach.

That, I believe, is the ultimate goal here. War with Iran, Israel’s most hated enemy, is the first step to the one world government – the very thing Trump supporters were supposedly fighting against and now, they are all on board because they will believe anything Musk and Trump say, because they are MAGAs own twin messiahs.