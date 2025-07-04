Hi

I have just created a new publication - Planet Arcana. If you have an open mind and an unchained brain, this is the site for you.

If you don’t follow the crowd or adhere to the mainstream narrative, if you dive below the surface of a story to see what secrets lie beneath or want to reveal what’s concealed between the lines, if you see wondrous mysteries where others see the mere trappings of a boring world, then come and visit Planet Arcana and set your imagination free.

Planet Arcana will feature articles on subjects such as UFOs, cryptids, ancient mysteries, the paranormal and basically anything anomalous or strange. So treat yourself to a world of weirdness and subscribe for free.

My first post Enoch’s Encounter’s with Extraterrestrials is now live. It is one of the world’s first alien abduction cases!