Spotlight on the New World Order

Spotlight on the New World Order

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
currer's avatar
currer
4d

Well said. But I find awareness is abysmally low. I have just been talking to a student who was canvassing for the communist party. He knew northing about the pandemic, believed all vaccines are life saving with no ill effects, and had obediently taken two "vaccines" as demanded by the very ruling class he is supposed to be wise to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Stephen McMurray and others
Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
4d

Different coloured rosette, same agenda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen McMurray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture