Donald Trump has already shown his tyrannical tendencies when he vowed to arrest and deport any foreign students protesting on behalf of Palestine on university campuses, even if the protests are totally peaceful. He has also threatened to withdraw funding from those universities if they let protests occur.

He has recently made a speech where he said he will endeavour to bring in a law that would result in 1 year in prison for burning an American flag in direct contravention of the 1st amendment. Worse still, he ordered the National Guard into California to quell the riots that are allegedly a result of ICE operatives arresting and removing illegal immigrants. This is a breach of the Posse Comitatus act which prohibits the military from carrying out civil law enforcement duties that should come under the remit of the police. The National Guard can not be used for this unless authorised by the state governor, in this case Gavin Newsome. Newsome has now filed a lawsuit against this illegal act as he did not consent to it. On Monday he then sent in the marines, in an even more flagrant breach of the act.

He then made a speech referring to a military parade taking place on his birthday at the weekend. He said, “protesters will be met with very great force. They will me met with very heavy force.” Note, he wasn’t referring to rioters or troublemakers, just normal American citizens exercising their first amendment right to peacefully protest.

Trump has become a full-blown dictator, eviscerating the constitution as he goes. What is more worrying is that he has all the Big Tech boys behind him like Peter Theil creator of Palantir, the data collecting, surveillance company funded by the CIA. Thiel and his Big Tech buddies have invested heavily in AI weaponry and surveillance systems which can now be used to enforce the diktats of an increasingly tyrannical and unhinged president.

You would imagine that all those on the right who used to vociferously support the constitution and claim to be part of a freedom movement would vehemently oppose these actions but unfortunately not. Not only do they not criticise this lunge into tyranny, they openly support it. Those that railed against government overreach and the curtailment of free speech under Biden are now more than happy to curtail speech as long as it’s someone’s with whom they disagree. They protested bitterly about the overreaction of law enforcement and the prison sentences handed out in relation to January 6th but are more than happy to see the military on the streets threatening American citizens and slamming them in jail for burning a piece of cloth when it’s ‘the other side’ doing it.

They don’t mind tyranny as long as it’s their tyrant imposing it.

They have been blinded, as always, by the whole left /right divide. They have fallen into the perpetual ‘us’ verses ‘them’ trap. Biden and Trump are part of the same globalist team. The riots have been orchestrated to give Trump the justification for ushering in martial law and an AI- controlled dystopia, just like October 7th in Israel was orchestrated to usher in the total destruction of Gaza. In the UK, successive governments have allowed massive, unchecked immigration and now, almost overnight, the government allegedly want to quell it and what is their solution - digital IDs? Of course, this will be supported by the right who used to vehemently oppose them because it is being used against immigrants but they haven’t got the intelligence to see it will be used against everyone. Now in Northern Ireland every night there are riots supposedly due to anger at immigration but the initial protests were peaceful until masked thugs arrived, no doubt agent provocateurs hired by the state, to cause mayhem.

It is the age-old agenda of divide and conquer and problem-reaction-solution. They are trying to cause chaos, having us fight each other, whilst they usher in a totalitarian, AI-driven prison. It is amazing and depressing in equal measure how many people for it.

If people don’t start waking up very soon, we are going to find ourselves imprisoned in a totalitarian nightmare from which we cannot escape. There is no right and left, just right and wrong. Choose the former. Your enemy is not your fellow citizen, your enemies are those that seek to control and manipulate you from on high. Don’t fall for it. A tyrant is a tyrant. No matter what mask he wears, he will never be on your side.