I have recently noticed on social media people commenting that it is time to move on from covid and forgive those celebrities and people in authority that insisted on the draconian lockdown measures because, although they were mistaken, they were only basing their opinions and imposing regulations on the limited knowledge we had at the time. To which I say, no bloody way!

Anyone who even looked at the information available at the time, in a rational manner, without succumbing to the incessant fearmongering, would have seen that the pandemic was a scamdemic.

The evidence was there for all to see when the fake virus was still restricted to China. Footage of people walking merrily down the street and then suddenly keeling over dead with a respiratory virus should have alerted everyone to the obvious scam but apparently our politicians and intelligentsia thought this was evidence of dangerous virus instead of evidence of dangerous propaganda.

The fact that covid was officially removed from the High Consequence Infectious Disease list by the UK government because it wasn’t dangerous enough to qualify just days before the first lockdown was announced, should have been enough to convince people that the whole thing was a con, but rather than calling for the government to be removed due to their complicity in the fraud, the country’s great minds, journalists and political commentators called for our freedoms to be removed instead.

And so it went on. When it was discovered that anyone who tested positive and died within 28 days was immediately recorded as a covid death even if they got run over by a bus, there was not a whisper of dissent. When it transpired that the average age of death of a covid patient was higher than the actual average life expectancy, there was silence. When we found out the PCR test was completely useless because it produced so many false positives due to the extremely high cycle threshold employed, the great and the good, said nothing.

So no, we should never forget what they did to us and we should never forgive because if we do, those same tyranny-loving lunatics will do it all over again.

With this in mind, my next few posts will include some of my regular e-mails with the Northern Ireland MLAs during the covid era, highlighting the madness of the lockdown regulations and conveying to them the real statistics and the actual science relating to the scamdemic.

The e-mail below was sent on Aug 30th 2020 to every MLA, highlighting the lies of the Health Minister at the time, Robin Swann.

Hello

On Friday 28 August we had more fearmongering pronouncements made by the Health Minister and his advisors, again stating that cases of people testing positive are on the rise and it has nothing to do with extra testing. As a result of this statement, I went to the official repository of official statistics in relation to covid, The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. Here is what I found –

On 27th June there were 90783 completed individual lab tests with 5694 positive tests. That is 6.27 % of tests that were positive.

On 27th July there were 122757 completed individual lab tests with 5891 positive tests. That is 4.8% of tests that were positive.

On 27th August there were 218804 completed individual lab tests with 7069 positive tests. That is 3.23% of tests that were positive.

Therefore, in the last two months, the number of positive cases to tests completed has fallen by 48%. I cannot comprehend how a 48% decrease can be misconstrued as positive cases increasing disproportionately to tests completed.

Furthermore, I discovered other very interesting statistics.

For the last 4 weeks up until weekending 21.08 .20 (the last available date the statistics cover) there were 16 covid-related deaths. In the previous 4 weeks there were 29. Therefore, in the last month there has been a 45% reduction in covid- related deaths.

On 28th August there were only 2.13% of ICU beds occupied by covid patients. Back In April it was 45%. As of 26 August, the number of covid patients occupying beds is 0.55% of the total amount occupied.

So there has been a 48% drop in positive cases compared to tests in the last 2 months and a 45% reduction in covid related deaths in the last month. Whilst there is a miniscule percentage of covid patients occupying hospital beds. How, by any standards, can this be viewed as anything other than great news? Why the doom-laden, fearmongering?

But here are the really interesting statistics –

By weekending 21 August there were 50 excess deaths compared to the 5 yearly average, only 6 of which were covid-related. Therefore, 88 % of excess deaths in the last week are a result of lockdown and the continuing promotion of fear amidst the public. The obsession with covid above everything else has led to cancelled procedures and the incessant fearmongering has led to patients being too afraid to go to their doctors or the hospitals. The excess deaths are now, not a result of covid, but of the covid-obsession policies of the government. The statistics clearly prove the covid threat is being wildly exaggerated and the more the fear is prolonged, the more deaths there will be. There is a waiting list of over 300, 000 people and yet 18% of hospital beds are currently empty. Can someone please explain this? All the Executive can talk about is covid, which affects a tiny minority of people whilst 300,000 people get ignored. Are these people’s lives not important because they are not covid patients?

It is also interesting to note that according to the NISRA, up until 27th May any suspected case of covid was treated as a positive case even after they tested negative! Thus, even more exaggerated figures.

On the subject of the threat posed by covid, a recent Stockholm University study has shown the survival rates for anyone aged under 80 without any other serious illness is over 99%! How can the government justify the constant promoting of fear with statistics like that?

You may also want to look at statistics from the Swiss Policy Research Unit https://swprs.org/facts-about-covid-19/ particularly the details of masks. Again, there is no evidence of masks being effective and the World Health Organisation have admitted their change of policy to promote their use was based on political lobbying not science. I would also like to know what ’science’ the decision to make masks mandatory in schools was based on as there is not one reported case in the world where a child has been shown to pass on the disease to an adult.

Regards

Stephen McMurray