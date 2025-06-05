Spotlight on the New World Order

Spotlight on the New World Order

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
6d

I had the same reaction as you; shock at the fear mongering. We were being lied to, isolated and coerced against our will. What I couldn't believe was the lack of common sense and reason in favor of blind obedience. No one in the media dared to question the narrative back then. That was very unusual.

To make sense of it all I read books like "The Indoctrinated Brain" and "The psychology of Totalitarianism", which explained a lot but it still didn't quite add up. It wasn't until a few years later that I discovered darker secrets about how this epic scam was in the making many years ago with connections to powerful entities like the CIA, and DoD.

It was all planned and executed for profit and control under the guise of "for your safety", but it was more than that.

It turned out to be a cull of innocent people and a massive wealth transfer. A thinly veiled depopulation agenda.

So here we are listening to excuses and implausible explanations as to why they did it.

You're right though, we should never forget and forgive. They didn't stop, and they won't. They're planning another cull soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephen McMurray
follow the silenced's avatar
follow the silenced
6d

Most remarkable is the fact that the WHO declares a "pandemic" AT THE BEGINNING of a "pandemic". Probably with the help of a crystal ball...

It would be comparable to Germany declaring World War 2 after the first shot at a border guard during the invasion of Poland.

So much "foresight" is astonishing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen McMurray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture