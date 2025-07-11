Below is an e-mail I sent to all the member’s of the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Business Committee on July 14th 2020 with regards to their proposal to make mask wearing compulsory whilst shopping.

I am writing to you in your capacity of members of the business committee with regards to the possibility that you may extend the compulsory wearing of masks on public transport to having to wear them in shops as well. I previously raised my concerns with the Executive office by e-mail but received no response.

The decision was said to be based on evidence and yet the overwhelming evidence says masks offer no protection against the virus whatsoever and can be dangerous to one's health and can actually increase the risk of infection.

*I have included links to extensive scientific evidence and a word document that masks do not work and will actually increase the risk infection and cause other health issues.

Your government's own guidance states

"Although face coverings may not prevent you from becoming infected with the virus, they help prevent people who don’t know they have the virus spreading it to others."

Clearly this is nonsensical. Corona viral particles will be the same size whether inhaled or exhaled so if a mask does not prevent them reaching you it won't prevent the particles you exhale reaching others. Therefore there is no benefit to the wearer or those around them.

In addition to this, it has a de-humanising effect on the wearer and will clearly cause psychological problems for children who will now view every human being as a potential disease carrier and will have untold consequences on their mental health for years to come.

As health and safety issues should be based on a risk v benefit analysis and there are no benefits but plenty of risks there would appear to be no logical reason why the wearing of masks in shops should be mandatory, particularity as the wearing of masks actually increase the chances of being infected by the corona virus and make the symptoms worse for anyone already infected.

They reduce oxygen intake to dangerous levels in a very short space of time whilst, at the same time, raise carbon dioxide levels. Hypoxemia and hypercapnia can cause dizziness, confusion, headaches, shortness of breath, fatigue and rapid heart rate. Ironically, these conditions also lower immunity increasing the risk of suffering more serious side effects if you have the corona virus but are currently asymptomatic.

In May, 2 Chinese boys died whilst wearing masks during exercise due to lack of oxygen.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8283965/Two-Chinese-boys-drop-dead-run-PE-lessons-wearing-face-masks.html

In addition to this, wearing a mask can cause bacterial infections. The government’s advice to prevent increased risk of infection whilst wearing a mask is to prevent touching it! However, you only have to observe people wearing them at the moment. They are constantly fiddling with them and removing them to use their phone or eat something. I have seen people getting of the bus and then putting their masks in their pockets. I have seen others simply dangle the masks under their chin where it comes into contact with their clothing. Bacteria and viruses will be constantly building up throughout the day.

The irony is that wearing a mask increases your chances of getting an infection and passing it on to someone else. Making face coverings mandatory in shops as well, will risk spreading covid, and other infections, far and wide. The government should be discouraging mask use, not making it mandatory.

Moreover, it will have a detrimental effect on the economy which has already been destroyed. I know a lot of people who have already stated they will not now be going into shops other than when they actually need to buy essential food if they have to wear masks.

Although I assume there will be exemptions, peer pressure and the potential to be harassed by other members of the public will make a lot of people comply, even if they have health conditions or, if they become ill whilst wearing them, will be reluctant to remove them.

As the science clearly shows there is no benefit but a definite chance of harm from wearing masks. I hope you will not pursue the idea of making masks compulsory in shops.

Please find evidence for the ineffectiveness and dangers of mask below -

Please see video of worker testing face mask. It shows how quickly your oxygen levels get depleted to dangerous levels.

The Danger Of Facemasks - Canadian Worker Tests Dangerous Oxygen Deprivation

The link below quite clearly states there are no studies at all that show masks will inhibit respiratory viruses and, in fact, prove that due to the size of virus particles, could never prevent infection.

http://ocla.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Rancourt-Masks-dont-work-review-science-re-COVID19-policy.pdf



The Sage team concluded that the evidence for wearing masks was weak and inconclusive. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8392117/Government-advisers-warned-PHEs-contact-tracing-capacity-exhausted-TWO-WEEKS.html

An article in the British medical Journal highlights numerous problems and health risks associated with masks.

https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1435/rr-40

It says unless a strict hygiene regime is adhered to by not touching the masks and washing them regularly it could make the likelihood of infection worse. As exhaled air can go into the eyes it makes it more likely people will touch them. More importantly it says wearing a mask makes breathing harder meaning anyone with respiratory issues is going to be adversely affected in a serious manner. It also notes that it means the wearer would be breathing in more carbon dioxide, lowering their immune system and therefore making it more likely to catch the virus or, if you already had it, make the effects worse.

England's own Deputy chief medical officer has warned that it was not a good idea for the public to wear face masks as the virus can get trapped in the material and causes infection when the wearer breathes in.



https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200315/Wearing-masks-may-increase-your-risk-of-coronavirus-infection-expert-says.aspx



The US Surgeon General also warns that wearing a mask may raise the chances of getting infected.

Masks may actually increase your coronavirus risk if worn improperly, surgeon general warns



The Mayo clinic infectious disease specialist also notes there is no benefit for healthy people wearing a mask.

https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/covid-19-when-should-you-wear-a-face-mask/



A retired neurosurgeon says that wearing masks can cause hypoxia (lack of oxygen) leading to headaches or cause someone to pass out. A drop in oxygen levels also impairs the immune system causing more likelihood of infection.

https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/



**I have also forwarded a freedom of information request asking the following questions to which I await a reply



1. Could you please forward me the scientific papers you have studied that says masks have a significant impact on respiratory viruses.

2. Could you also confirm that a risk assessment has been carried out as to the possible adverse effects of wearing masks and could you please let me have a copy of that assessment.

3. Could you also confirm that an Equality Impact Assessment has been carried out and forward me the results.

4.Could you also let me know why this is being considered necessary now, when the virus has almost disappeared in this country but wasn't considered necessary at the height of the crisis? Please provide the scientific papers behind this change of policy.

5. Could you please explain why you don't think this potential new law will not be in breach of article 3 of the human rights act which prohibits governments from subjecting anyone to degrading treatment -

"Degrading treatment means treatment that is extremely humiliating and undignified. Whether treatment reaches a level that can be defined as degrading depends on a number of factors. These include the duration of the treatment, its physical or mental effects and the sex, age, vulnerability and health of the victim. This concept is based on the principle of dignity - the innate value of all human beings."

Thanks for your time

Stephen McMurray

*The word document mentioned included the following links to documents that proved masks were ineffective.

Use of N95, Surgical, and Cloth Masks to Prevent COVID-19 in Health Care and Community Settings: Living Practice Points From the American College of Physicians (Version 1) | Annals of Internal Medicine

Expert reaction to mandatory face masks on public transport | Science Media Centre

Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Nonhealthcare Settings—Personal Protective and Environmental Measures - Volume 26, Number 5—May 2020 - Emerging Infectious Diseases journal - CDC

Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era | New England Journal of Medicine

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.01.20088260v1.article-info

Masks Don’t Work A review of science relevant to COVID-19 social policy

Effectiveness of Surgical and Cotton Masks in Blocking SARS–CoV-2: A Controlled Comparison in 4 Patients | Annals of Internal Medicine

COMMENTARY: Masks-for-all for COVID-19 not based on sound data | CIDRAP

A cluster randomised trial of cloth masks compared with medical masks in healthcare workers | BMJ Open

Coronavirus: Face masks could increase risk of infection, medical chief warns | The Independent | The Independent

Non-pharmaceutical public health measures for mitigating the risk and impact of epidemic and pandemic influenza

Update: Why Face Masks Don’t Work: A Revealing Review - Oral Health Group

A cluster randomised trial of cloth masks compared with medical masks in healthcare workers | BMJ Open

**With regards to the FOI request, I eventually got a copy of the SAGE report saying the evidence for mask wearing was weak which, the MLAs obviously thought was a report in support of mask wearing. Oddly, I was also refused access to another paper on mask wearing as it was ‘not in the public interest. No risk assessments or Equality Impact Assessments were carried out.