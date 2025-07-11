Spotlight on the New World Order

Spotlight on the New World Order

Stephen McMurray
1d

No- I emailed the MLAs every few weeks during the entire covid era. 90% of the time they ignored my e-mails. Some times their secretaries would respond saying they would pass it on but then I heard nothing further. When I did get a response it was mostly of the ' we are following the science' variety. Occasionally they would be very defensive saying that the virus was deadly and they must do everything to prevent it spreading. They didn't provide any evidence because, of course, there was no evidence. They even ignored the government's own statistics when they said the 'pandemic' was on the wane. They simply weren't interested- they just went along with the narrative without question like 90% of the public, unfortunately.

Ionedery2
1d

You did your homework and presented it diligently. Did they offer any evidence to refute it?

A huge disconnect and cognitive dissonance was happening then as they rolled out the fear porn. It was unprecedented how they were able to manipulate public assumptions and discourse to allow their agenda to proceed.

I couldn't believe how few people questioned and resisted the idiot policies. That's what really bothered me, not the fearsome virus.

