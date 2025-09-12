This is the third in my series of publishing e-mails I sent to all the Northern Ireland MLAs during the scamdemic. I sent this on September the 10th 2020.

Unfortunately some of the articles in the links no longer exist. Two of them were form Russia Today and, obviously in our freedom-loving country, banning news reports from foreign countries we don’t like is the only way to protect our freedoms and western values. Another one was from YouTube, who, no doubt, banned it themselves because any deviation from the globalist’s false narrative during the covid tyranny was strictly forbidden.

I find it interesting, reading this e-mail now, that what I said about the fact they would redesignate flu deaths as covid deaths, is exactly what they did. Unfortunately my warning over the effect lockdowns would have on people’s mental health also came true.

I am sending you all more evidence that the epidemic is all but over and all the draconian measures taken were and are absolutely pointless.

Firstly, an article by a doctor that shows how a simple mathematical mistake made authorities completely overestimate the dangers of covid.

In light of how this government seems obsessed with any apparent rise in cases , this article shows that 90% of positive tests in the US were false positives. This is due to oversensitivity of the PCR tests which can detect minute traces of even dead viral particles which could never cause disease. This has been known from the very outset as the PCR test was never meant as a diagnostic tool.

In Italy 90% of new cases are asymptomatic

In this article three top scientists go so far as to say nearly all cases could be false positives and dismiss any talk of a second wave, saying the epidemic is more or less over as we have reached herd immunity. This excellent article should be read in full

Here is an article from two university lecturers condemning the use of masks

Finally, for the best overview of the epidemic please watch this video. It is excellent. It will explain how the curves of disease progression and fatalities follow exactly the same pattern irrespective of lockdowns or mandatory masks and how the curve patterns are exactly the same for other respiratory illnesses. It will show the ludicrous modelling that initiated lockdown and how widely exaggerated it was. Interestingly, it also shows lockdowns and mandatory masks had no impact on the flu either. In other words trying to play god and hold back a virus is simply playing King Canute trying to hold back the waves. The virus came and has virtually went like all other viruses in history.

Another interesting point is the effect of opening up society again. It shows that opening up the pubs in England almost 10 weeks ago has not increased the fatality rate at all. The virus has mostly gone. It is time to open up society completely and let us live our lives and assess our own risk.

My fear is that those who want to perpetuate this crisis will now use the flu season to ‘manufacture’ a second wave by simply ensuring that flu deaths are re-designated as covid deaths. Respiratory illnesses and deaths will increase every winter as they do every year with every virus – this is natural. It would be pretty despicable and unethical to use this situation to keep the fear-mongering going. The only way I can see to prevent this is to compare the total respiratory deaths from all viruses this year to previous years, also ensuring that deaths are not counted twice as they were in England where deaths could be registered as a covid death if the person was positive but also as, say heart disease, if that was the real cause.

Any further restrictions would be catastrophic particularly over Christmas as the impact on the mental health on pensioners, single and lonely people would be unimaginable. Basically, it would be a death sentence. Considering last year everyone was concerned with the rise in people with mental health issues and that Northern Ireland has one of the worst rates of suicide in young people it is very disturbing to see that politicians no longer seem to care at all about these people. To cause them anymore suffering further restrictions would be unforgiveable.

One final point, I lodged a Freedom of Information request many months ago asking questions regarding what experts the government talked to that made them instigate a lockdown, if they had talked to employment experts and mental health experts and other epidemiologists etc and was requesting minutes of the meetings. I was told the executive have no information on any of these issues. Am I to believe that we went into lockdown without any discussion at all with any expert in any field and that there were no meeting with any one or that, or, that if there was, no records or minutes were ever kept of these meetings? Surely the government should be transparent over the decision that led to the most fundamental erosion of human rights in history.