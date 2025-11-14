This is another of the e-mails I sent to all the Northern Ireland MLAs highlighting the madness of the covid era, including the dangers of an untested vaccine, how people with illnesses other than covid were suffering, how the fear-mongering was causing stress and how that stress would adversely affect people’s health and severely damage children’s mental and physical health.

It was sent on 20th September 2020.

The Unscientific Rule of 6

The new ‘rule of six’ introduced in England has been almost universally condemned as arbitrary, pointless and totally unscientific. As Northern Ireland has a similar rule, the condemnation is equally applicable.

Dr John Lee in the Daily Mail, now one of many experts, is stating that government policies are causing a public health disaster worse than the disease

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8728845/Dr-JOHN-LEE-argues-coronavirus-lockdown-cause-long-term-harm-illness-itself.html,

Even Lord Sumption, former supreme court judge, a very respected person questions the legality and point of the whole lockdown and rule of 6 in particular. He is also concerned about the government’s obsession with covid at the expense of all other health conditions and is concerned with the government’s desire to use coercion to control the population.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/09/10/planet-normal-use-fear-has-brought-greatest-invasion-personal/

When is it Going to End?

I now think it is time that the executive gave us a date when all this madness is going to end. A lot of the public were probably initially supportive of a very short lockdown back in March, mostly because we were misinformed about how dangerous the virus actually was. The estimated death figures were based on the ludicrous computer modelling of Professor Neill Ferguson who predicted 500, 000 fatalities. This is the same Professor Ferguson who in 2001 predicted 150,00 people would die from foot-and-mouth disease. There were fewer than 200. In 2002 he precited 50,000 from BSE-related Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. The actual figure was 177. In 2009, he was at it again, claiming 65,000 people would succumb to swine flu but in the end it was only 457. It is not a matter of hindsight – this man’s predictions have always been wildly exaggerated so why did any government ever listen to him? But this is the typical pseudo-science our ministers seem obsessed with and, yet, when actual real statistics are provided, they ignore them completely because it doesn’t suit their fear-mongering, doom and gloom, end-of-the world scenario they have mysteriously bought into.

But the public’s good faith has been abused. We were misled by being told the lockdown was only until the curve was flattened and the NHS wasn’t going to be overwhelmed. This happened back in April. Six months later and we still find ourselves under constant threat of new restrictions. There is no end in sight. First it was deaths, then it was the ‘R’ number, now it’s cases. Absolutely any excuse will do to keep certain members of this government from relinquishing power.

As I have highlighted previously and now, almost every respectable scientist is in agreement, case numbers are largely irrelevant, particularly since the PCR is so wildly inaccurate. The latest estimate is that almost 90-99% of all positive’ test results are false.

https://lockdownsceptics.org/radical-uncertainty-and-government-innumeracy/

Please let that sink in for a minute. Almost all ‘positive’ tests are false positives. Clearly, basing any strategy on this is clearly not ‘following the science,’ it is utter madness. The government can’t continue to ignore the insurmountable, incontrovertible evidence that positive tests are meaningless at this point. The only real figures one should go on are deaths and, as I mentioned a few weeks, they have been reduced by 96.5 % since April (keeping in mind, of course, that even a lot of ‘covid’ deaths weren’t actually caused by covid due to false positives, covid only being present but not being the cause of death, and people that died where covid was assumed but never actually tested for).

So, the question that the people now need an answer to is when will it end, what criteria are you going to use to let the long-suffering public loose from the shackles of this overbearing government. If you use positive cases, then the lockdown will never end, because even if the virus was eradicated tomorrow thousands will still test positive due to false positives. Sage have estimated that Boris’s Moonshot project would result in 28 million false positives in 6 months!

https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/09/14/zero-covid-makes-zero-sense/

The whole idea of any policy based on positive cases is totally an utterly insane.

Are you going to wait for vaccine?

No vaccine for any corona virus has ever been made. Even if it was, it is believed it would only lessen the symptoms and would take years to develop. It will not offer immunity and may be only 50% effective. Experts admit the virus is here to stay with or without a vaccine

https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2020/07/covid-19-vaccine-reality-check/614566/

You could, of course, rush it through without proper testing but that would be highly unethical and dangerous. The AstraZeneca covid vaccine trial was recently put on hold due to a participant getting transverse myelitis, inflammation of the spinal cord, due to the vaccine. In another phase of the trials 60% of participants had adverse reactions.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/nih-very-concerned-about-serious-side-effect-in-coronavirus-vaccine-trial/

It should also be noted that transverse myelitis is a known side effect of other vaccines -

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0961203309345730

Due to the growing public scepticism with the government’s covid ‘strategy’ many people will not want to take a vaccine that will be rushed through development. The government have just finished a public consultation over changes to the medicine act that would rush a vaccine using novel technology through without licensing, and exempt the manufacturers, distributers and those that administer the vaccine from any liability if you happen to suffer any adverse reaction or die, whilst also allowing possibly allowing non-health professionals to administer it. What could possibly go wrong? You could see why people may not volunteer for it and any idea of making it mandatory would be highly unethical and a breach of human rights and even the WHO’s own guideline that insist on informed consent, even during a pandemic.



Also remember that if you are still obsessed with testing, even vaccinated people could still test positive. A vaccine, even if it worked, would not shield the body from the virus, it would only stop it multiplying to some extent so the PCR test would still give a positive reading. In fact, because the vaccine itself would contain viral particles and the PCR test are so sensitive, virtually every vaccinated person would test positive using the same test that is in use at the moment.

You could hope the virus vanishes altogether on its own. However, other than smallpox, no other infectious disease has ever been eradicated.

The bottom line is Covid 19 will never vanish, but like virtually all other diseases, it will weaken over time with the occasional sporadic outbreak now and again and there is very little any government can do about it despite their belief in their god-like omnipotence.

The indefinite detention of prisoners is considered a breach of international law and yet what is the constant threat of lockdown and curtailment of human rights with no end date in sight but the same thing.

No Transparency and the Folly of Masks

Transparency in decision making and production of all the scientific evidence in that decision-making process is a paramount but it is completely ignored. I mentioned in a previous e-mail my FOI request asking for minutes of meetings and documents that led to the lockdown was rejected because the executive supposedly don’t have any documentation whatsoever on the lockdown. I sent a further FOI request asking for the scientific evidence used to justify face masks. I was referred to SAGE documents that made certain recommendations but no scientific references were cited. However, I was told one document wouldn’t be released as the public interest would be better served by non-disclosure. How Orwellian can you get? The compulsory use of face masks affect virtually every single person in this country. How on earth is it not in the public interest to reveal the reasons for this? How is it better for the public to be kept in the dark over this issue? Is it because this document is one of many that says facemasks are useless and potentially dangerous so the government will only let us see the one that agrees with their narrative.

If there are any MLA’s that still believe in transparency maybe you could find out what this document actually says and get it released to the public. Even those SAGE documents say the evidence for wearing masks is ‘weak and it would be unreasonable to claim a large benefit form wearing them,’ and yet we have posters everywhere basically telling us we will kill our grannies and friends if we don’t wear them. By the way, SAGE only recommended they be worn, they didn’t say they should be mandatory and only in places where social distancing wasn’t possible. Since when has it not been possible to socially distance in most shops? Before the mask mandate was introduced it was accepted by the government that we were all socially distancing in shops otherwise they would have scolded us like naughty children and closed them all immediately.

On the subject of masks, please see this video from 36 minutes in. It will show graph after graph of countries and when they mandated masks and how they have no effect whatsoever on the spread of the disease.

As for the absolute hysteria around an increase in cases, which, almost every proper scientist agrees is an artefact of more testing combined with false positives, here is a question. If the government truly believe that, contrary to all the evidence, there is a real increase in cases, how could this be? We went into total lockdown for three months, the most draconian, liberty-dismantling measures ever taken. There should not be any way that corona should be increasing if lockdown had worked as planned. Of, course, as already shown previously, lockdown had no effect at all. It was a monumental mistake which even SAGE admitted back in April was likely to result in 200,000 excess deaths not related to covid at all.

Supposedly the cases have been rising over the last month. If that is genuinely true there can only be one reason – the mandatory face mask legislation. That is the only thing that has really changed. There is no point in blaming pubs opening, that was way before the increase and forget about blaming it on schools as no child has ever been shown to have passed on the virus to an adult. I e-mailed the executive at the time saying making people wear face masks would increase infection due to nobody wearing them correctly and constantly touching them, and their faces. Then, of course, there are the hundreds that are just being thrown away in streets every day. So, this has to be the only reason.

The Obsession with Covid and How Everyone Else is Left to Suffer

The absolute obsession with covid at the expense of all other ailments is perverse. There are over 300,000 people on NHS waiting lists and nobody cares because they are not covid related. Well, some people do care about other illnesses so let’s have a look at the statistics

In 2018 (the last date figures available)

2053 people died of Dementia – 3.5 times the amount of covid deaths

3630 people died heart attacks and strokes – 6.3 times the amount of covid deaths

4442 people died of cancer - 7.7 times the amount of covid deaths.

Covid is currently 5% of all deaths

*remember though that a lot of these covid deaths won’t actually be covid deaths at all due to false positives and how deaths are registered as covid deaths even if it has no bearing on the actual cause of deaths, so the numbers will be substantially lower.

In 2018 there were 307 suicides, 284 alcohol related deaths and 189 drug related deaths – giving a total of 780 – 1.3 times more than has died of covid. The lockdown, of course, will have vastly increased this.

According to a research appear the Assembly prepared in 2017 there were 87,000 people living with cancer and 45% of cancers are detected in the later more dangerous stages.

According to Chest, Heart and Stroke there are 335,171 people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

According to Alzheimer’s Society there are currently 20,000 people with dementia in the country.

There have only been 8964 people that have tested positive for covid since the epidemic began and the vast majority of those will have fully recovered by now, leaving a tiny amount of people that currently have covid.

Apart from totally ignoring all these people that vastly outnumber covid-related illness, the current government strategy is only going to add to these numbers. Aside from the fact the constant fear-mongering is stopping people going to hospital, the fear-related stress and the stress caused by constant threats of lockdowns and restrictions and the despair at believing we are never going to be allowed to go back to normal, will inevitably lead to more health problems. The physical damage down by stress cannot be ignored.

How Fear Mongering Induced Stress is Making People Sick

Stress increases risk of cancer and other ailments including susceptibility to infection

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18040814/

Here is an extract from the Cancer Treatment Centre of America stating that stress is a factor in up to 90% of all diseases.

“when stress stimuli are prolonged or over exaggerated, in another word, chronically increased allostasis lead to pathophysiology. In the last two decades, accumulating evidence indicated that severe or prolonged (chronic) stress resulted in increased risk for physical and psychiatric disorders, which is called stress-related disease. Stress is the common risk factor of 75%–90% diseases, including the diseases which cause the foremost morbidity and mortality. According to the former review, the most common stress-related diseases are cardiovascular diseases (CVD, i.e., hypertension and atherosclerosis), metabolic diseases (i.e., diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, NAFLD), psychotic and neurodegenerative disorders (i.e., depression, Alzheimer’s disease, AD and Parkinson’s disease, PD), cancer”

https://www.cancercenter.com/community/blog/2019/07/what-is-the-relationship-between-stress-and-cancer

Here is another article that shows how fear and stress cause cancer – here is an extract

“chronic stress, chronic fear and anxiety increase the possibility of cancer incidence basically in the brain. These three chronic disorder cause hypocapnia as well which leads to the hypoxia in body tissues through the Bohr Effect and increases the possibility of cancer incidence in the whole body tissues.”

*Also note -“Stressed individuals produce lower levels of antibodies when exposed to pathogens.”

So, fear and stress will also make one more susceptible to covid!”

https://biomedgrid.com/fulltext/volume3/the-impact-of-stress-anxiety-fear-and-depression-in-the-cause-of-cancer-in-humans.000696.php

Here is another scientific paper showing how chronic stress is related to host of diseases.



https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnhum.2017.00316/full

And other linking stress to heart problems and auto-immune disease.



https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/04/120402162546.htm

Stress causes Alzheimer’s/dementia

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5991350/

And the higher-risk groups for severe coronavirus illness include almost everyone with dementia,



https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-support/coronavirus/about-coronavirus

So fear-mongering causes dementia which makes people more susceptible to covid!

In the following article, it shows how stress can lead to premature death amongst other things. Please note the very significant extract with regards to prolonged stress that can’t be solved (covid-fear and threats of lockdown)

“Vital exhaustion describes “a mental state of psychological distress” that manifests as irritability and a feeling of demoralization.”

“As the researchers explain, vital exhaustion may be a reaction to “unsolvable problems” in one’s life, especially when the person has been exposed to stressors for a prolonged period. So, vital exhaustion can be seen as a sign of psychological distress.”

“Previous studies have noted that vital exhaustion may raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, premature death, and obesity among other conditions.”

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324224

Here is a paper stating that fear and stress exacerbates autism –



“Anxiety was also strongly correlated with behavior and learning disabilities in children with ASD. ASD patients are prone to stress, and considerable evidence indicates that patients with ASD have exaggerated responses to threatening images”

“It becomes imperative to address any anxiety-producing environment, as well as reduce the effect of stress, as much as possible

Note it says ‘address an anxiety-producing environment’ not perpetually create one like the government is doing.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6589959/

Stress also effects pregnant women and can lead to future severe depression and behavioural problems in their children

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165032720325799

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/09/parenting/mental-health-parents-coronavirus.html

How the Fear Mongering is Destroying the Children

All of the above shows explicitly how this government’s policies regarding covid will cause wide-spread health issues but the following Harvard University paper talks specifically about the effect fear and stress have on children. Please read it all and think for just one minute the untold damage you are doing to young children with this perverse obsession with covid. Read it before you make any more statements in the press about how covid is getting out of control or how we may all be faced with lockdowns again. I am sure many of you have children or grandchildren. Do you really want to be personally responsible for creating a world where they will suffer in the ways listed below.

Here are some of the more salient points from the Harvard paper -

“threatening circumstances that persistently elicit fear and anxi­ety predict significant risk for adverse long-term outcomes from which children do not recover eas­ily.”

“Many policymakers, educators, and even medical professionals are unaware of the poten­tially significant, long-term risks of exposure to fear-provoking circumstances in children.”

“For young children who perceive the world as a threatening place, a wide range of conditions can trigger anxious behaviors that then impair their ability to learn and to interact socially with others.”

“The extent to which these problems affect physical and mental health is influenced by the frequency of the stressful exposure and/or the emotional intensity of the fear-eliciting event.”

“children who have had chronic and intense fearful experiences often lose the capacity to differentiate between threat and safety. This impairs their ability to learn and interact with others, because they fre­quently perceive threat in familiar social circum­stances, such as on the playground or in school. These responses inhibit their ability to learn and often lead to serious anxiety disorders.”

“However, if young children are exposed to persistent fear and excessive threat during particularly sensitive periods in the develop­mental process, they may not develop healthy patterns of threat/stress regulation. “

https://developingchild.harvard.edu/wp-content/uploads/2010/05/Persistent-Fear-and-Anxiety-Can-Affect-Young-Childrens-Learning-and-Development.pdf

But it’s not just the fear and uncertainty that effects the children, it is also the increased stress the parents feel.

“Overall, parents reported high levels of psychological and physical punishment of children. Twenty percent reported having spanked or slapped children at least once over the past 2 weeks, researchers reported. Eleven percent had done so several times. Meanwhile, 41% of parents said they shouted, yelled, or screamed at children a few times or more in the past 2 weeks.

“Given that these data were collected relatively early in the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, we can expect these rates to increase over time as economic conditions worsen and parents’ stress levels increase,” the report concluded. “Advocates for children should be concerned about whether these conditions will contribute to higher rates of child physical abuse and emotional abuse.”

https://www.psychcongress.com/article/covid-19-stress-taking-toll-parent-child-relationships

The Executive is not only ignoring the 300,000 people on the waiting list but is creating more people for that waiting list with every day they churn out the fear. Worse still, they are destroying the lives of our children. It is reprehensible.



Someone, somewhere in government needs to take control of this situation urgently and start applying real science and common sense before vast numbers of people’s lives in this country are ruined forever. You have lost any trust the public had in you. In order to regain it, you need to let us all move on with our lives without issuing us with constant threats. This is the only way forward.