There are more disturbing claims in the Epstein files that Trump was involved in running paedophile parties with Ghislaine Maxwell at his Rancho Palos Verdes golf club in California. A witness said she was a victim of a sex trafficking ring controlled by an escort service in Hermosa Bay and was involved in under-age sex parties at the golf club, funded by Trump and organised by Maxwell. Trump was also mentioned as a participant. She also says some girls went missing and were believed to have been murdered and buried on the grounds of the course. She claims she was threatened by Trump’s head of security that if she ever said anything she would end up as fertiliser like the other dead girls. Robin Leach, a British reporter and writer from London, was also said to take part in the orgies.

In another FBI report, another person speaking on behalf of an unnamed male victim recounted a similar story. They said the victim witnessed Robin Leach murder a girl and she and two others were buried in the grounds of the golf course. He was also told he would end up being killed if he said anything. The statement also claims that Maxwell was trying to work out the best way to ‘market’ the girls to a Mexican drug cartel. This victim supposedly had recordings of Trump discussing how to use income from the golf club to fund the parties.

In another document, the first witness had said Bill Clinton also attended the orgies at the golf club. She also names three brothers who raped her at Epstein’s New York Apartment. They were called Oren, Allen and Tal. The note by the FBI beside the statement says she was not a credible witness, which is odd because this statement was made in August last year, and in January of this year Oren, Alon and Tal Alexander, from a wealthy Florida family were charged with sex trafficking and rape in a New York court. Two of the brothers own a real estate company and the other runs his family’s private security firm. So, if she was telling the truth about them is it not logical she could be telling the truth about Trump and Clinton?

It is probably just a coincidence that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, used Oren Alexander’s company when they bought their Florida mansion in 2021.

In this document another person claimed his ex-girlfriend was raped by Trump. The FBI allegedly left a voicemail message with the caller but got no response. Another victim said Trump was present when her uncle murdered her new born child but in this instance the FBI didn’t bother to call the person back at all.

This document also mentions the ‘calendar girl’ parties were Trump allegedly measured under-ages girls’ genitals for tightness. The FBI said no valid phone number was left so there was no follow up which is, of course, ludicrous as they could easily find the correct number of the phone on which the victim reported the incident.

What is evident from the files is that the FBI never properly investigated any of the alleged crimes and instead simply dismissed or disparaged the victims. If the truth ever comes out, those agents should be prosecuted along with the perpetrators they protected.