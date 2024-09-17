Keir Starmer, the Labour Prime Minister of the UK, has recently announced the scrapping of the Winter Fuel payment for a vast number of pensioners which paid up to £300 to help the elderly cover their heating costs. If you are not familiar with energy costs in the U.K, they are exorbitant. £300 would not even cover the cost of a full tank of oil.

As usual, of course, it is not the government’s fault who, only months before the general election, had accused the Conservatives of planning to scrap the Winter Fuel Payment. Starmer blamed it on a ‘black hole’ in the county’s finances caused by the previous Conservative government. Apparently the 4000 elderly people that would die, according to Labour’s own estimates, was a price worth paying to allegedly balance to books.

To Keir Starmer, the death of 4000 pensioners is totally acceptable.

Whilst this deadly ‘black hole’ was sucking in the 1.5 billion pounds savings from the Winter Fuel Payment fund, it miraculously had no effect on the fund put aside for heating MP’S second homes. I suppose pensioners are expendable whilst politicians are very important people. After all, we need someone to destroy the country, it’s not going to do it all by itself. The black hole also had no effect on the 3 billion pounds being given to Ukraine. Of course, the rules that determine whether you qualify for the benefit here are much more stringent than in Ukraine.

In the UK you must be over 66 years old and the money gets distributed equally amongst millions of pensioners. In the Ukraine, you only have to be 46, and the entire 3 billion will be given solely to you. In the UK the money is expected to be spent on fuel. In Ukraine it is permissible to buy as many ten-bedroom mansions as you like, a luxury yacht or two or any other expensive plaything you fancy. The only rule that must be adhered to is that you must hate Russia at all times and allow hundreds of thousands of your fellow citizens to be slaughtered for the benefit of the globalists.

The 5 million dollar luxury villa in Egypt owned by Zelensky’s mother-in-law.

So, whilst our elderly are wrapped in layers of blankets, sipping tea and drinking soup in an effort to survive the winter, Mr Zelensky and his Nazi buddies will be in their Jacuzzis, sipping Dom Perignon and eating caviar. Obviously, it makes sense from an economic perspective. The pensioners may have donated millions in taxes to the country over their lifetime but the amount of money the politicians will get from their shares in the arms industry and bonuses from the globalists for trying to ignite world war three will make it all worthwhile, not to mention anyone invested in the company that makes olive green t-shirts for Zelensky. They are, after all, the only item of clothing he wears to make himself look like a battle-hardened soldier when giving press interviews. Obviously, when he is in a swanky restaurant with his Nazi mates, he will be wearing UK tax-funded Armani suits and when he is relaxing at home he probably resorts to his old cross-dressing ways like he used to when he was officially a comedian. Obviously, he still is a comedian, because he is certainly a joke, but is now officially playing the role of dictator. Although the joke will be on him when Russia eventually takes Kiev.

3 biilon pounds of UK tax payers money to fund his collection of green t-shirts -

Whilst UK pensioners have to buy their own blankets to keep warm.

It is also vital for our National Security. Three billion pounds is money well spent so that the elite Ukrainian army of elderly, disabled and young boys can thwart the pathetic Russian forces and stop them attacking the UK. If you think about it, it makes sense. If Russia were to invade the UK, thousands of Pensioners might die so we may as well kill them off in advance. That would really stick it to Putin. To be fair, in this instance, the Labour government is demonstrating its inclusivity and equality credentials. 4000 UK pensioners will perish but that 3 billion pounds will also ensure tens of thousands of Ukrainian pensioners will also die when they are rounded up by Nazi goons and dropped into the front lines to be killed by the Russians.

Apparently, Starmer is also contemplating scrapping free bus passes for pensioners. Again, this would make sense. One can hardly expect Zelensky, hero, freedom fighter and leader of the least corrupt nation on earth to use public transport to attend his many TV appearances to be praised by fawning presenters or to visit all the Western parliaments to be idolised by sycophantic, mindless, warmongering, politicians whilst begging for more handouts like some pathetic Oliver Twist. No, a man of Zelensky’s stature must travel in a mode of transport in keeping with his importance , like a private jet and a sports car. Mrs Bigglesworth’s inability to afford to get the number 10 bus to the high street to buy a loaf of bread is a sacrifice worth making to ensure Vlodymyr and his entourage can get to Westminster in a Ferrari to scold our MPs for not launching nuclear missiles at Russia.

To be fair, it isn’t just the Labour party that hate pensioners, so do the Tories. They consistently rose the retirement age. It will now rise in 2026 to 67. By the time today’s children grow up, the retirement age will be twenty years above life expectancy. Instead of getting the customary birthday card from the reigning monarch when they reach 100, they will be sent a state pension application explaining that are entitled to £1.50 a month providing that when they die they will agree to having their body turned into fertiliser so as to comply with the UN sustainability goals.

Centenarian gets birthday card from King and is overjoyed at finding her application to apply for her state pension inside.

The plan would appear to be that if they can get the cost of living to reach high enough levels most pensioners would have starved or frozen to death by the time they qualify for a pension so the parasites that call themselves politicians can keep all that lovely dosh in the retirement fund for themselves. It could also be that there is no money left in the coffers as it has all been syphoned off by the MPS via their expense accounts to pay for their second home, second car, second wife and second illegitimate child. Alternatively, maybe they have given all the money to their mates in the private sector like the 200 million pounds contract for PPE equipment during the fake pandemic that the Tory government awarded to a company linked to Tory peer, Michelle Mone or the 50 million pound contact for hand gel and gowns awarded to a company recommended by Tory peer Lord Chadlington who just happened to be a director of that company’s parent company. The contract was for twice what the goods were actually worth, most of which were never used because they weren’t suitable.

Baroness Mone - linked to company who recived 200 million pounds for PPE equipment during fake pandemic.

A growing number of MPs, included Keir Starmer, are also in favour of assisted suicide which would, of course, have a greater impact on the elderly. I would imagine a number of those MPS would gleefully take a hands-on approach to the subject if they could get away with it. The bill is to be rushed through parliament so as to hasten the demise of the elderly in order to save some money from not having to pay out the generous £10 Christmas bonus pensioners on benefit receive. The money saved would, of course, be spent wisely – to hire more Israeli spies to work for the Labour party.

Inevitably, assisted suicide would rapidly become forced euthanasia in the claws of these demons. They would, no doubt, use the economy again as an excuse.

“We have just found a big, black hole in the finances so were going to bury you pensioners in that big black hole in the ground and then give the money we saved to a more worthy cause, the arms industry, so we can go and blow up some foreign pensioners too as an added bonus.”

Mind you, we have witnessed forced euthanasia already. It was euphemistically called, ‘treating covid patients’ by the NHS. By treating them, they meant, diagnosing them with a fake disease, using a POR test which is about as useful a tool to diagnose an illness as a banana is a tool for hammering in nails. Then, they put them on ventilators which invariably killed them and, just to make sure nobody accidentally survived, they overdosed them with midazolam.

To enable the politicians to get away with all this, they need to demonise the elderly, and, to that end, the climate change scam has become a very useful weapon. What better way to get everyone to hate the older generation than by telling them we are all going to die in a climate apocalypse the next time the sun manages to break though the chemtrail-ridden sky and then blaming it on the pensioners because they boiled the kettle too many times to satiate their greedy, selfish tea-drinking habits leading to the melting of a snowflake in Antarctica, a slightly breezy day in the Yorkshire Dales named Hurricane Death by the BBC and an extra millimetre of rainfall in Southend which resulted in catastrophic puddle formation on the seafront and an epidemic of casualties suffering from slightly damp feet, that inundated our heroic, overworked but underfunded NHS hospitals.

Heeeelp! A snowflake has melted in Antarctica. It’s the climate apocalypse. It must be those pesky pensioners.

Once the older generation have been successfully labelled as the instigators of climate Armageddon, and subsequently loathed by the younger ‘woke’ generation it is less politically problematic to dispose of them. The irony, completely lost on that younger generation, is that if it wasn’t for the taxes paid by a lifetime of hard grafting by our elder generation, there wouldn’t be any money to fund the universities that they went to get brainwashed into believing the climate scam was real in the first place. Whilst they sit around dying their hair every colour of the LGBT rainbow and bitching about how they are the victims of oppression because they sometimes have to get out of bed before noon and do a bit of washing up and complain about how they had to find a safe space in their cupboard for three days because somebody traumatised them by micro-aggressing against them when they said, ‘good morning’ in a threatening manner or how they are going to sue their neighbour, his wife, her unborn child, their dog and entire extended family including their auntie Joan who currently resides in a yurt on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, for allegedly misgendering them, it would never occur to them that the very people they despise are the ones that made their privileged lives possible. Without the older generation, they would never have the opportunity to complain about how they are so hard done by and have the golden opportunities to study such life-enhancing university courses as, ‘The history of Transsexualism in the Cameroonian Giraffe Population’ or “ The Impact of the dietary Habits of Neanderthal Man in the Congo Basin on Today’s Epidemic of Climate-Denying, Homophobic, Misinformation amongst 4 year olds at a Californian Nursery.”

Who knows the real reason why our government’s hate the elderly so much. Maybe it is because that generation has lived in a world that at least had the semblance of freedom and sees today’s tyranny for what it is, whereas the covid generation will only know tyranny and therefore will never recognise it as such because they have nothing to compare it to. Clearly, they don’t want the dangerous disease of freedom to contaminate the young they have so carefully indoctrinated into believing that tyranny is freedom. The best way to imprison someone is not to let them see the bars or what’s on the other side of them.

Perhaps they see themselves in the elderly, see their own mortality, knowing that they too, one day, will die and all the money and power they had accrued will be worthless trinkets. Death, after all, is the great leveller. Perhaps that’s why they resent them so much, hate them so much that they want to kill them off.

The government’s ultimate dream would be to put the film ‘Logan’s Run,’ into practice whereby it is mandatory to be killed off at a certain age. In the film it was 30 and it was introduced to so as not to overuse resources. In Starmer’s version it would probably be about 60 when they deem you useless to society and you could be killed off to meet net zero goals. By reducing you to ashes they are reducing the carbon footprint. To be honest a lot of the wokers would probably vote for that and would probably apply for the job of ‘sandman’ too – the guy who rounds up people to ensure they don’t escape their destiny.

A starmer sandman, ensuring a pensioner succumbs to ‘assised suicide’ when their time comes.

Stramer does have another solution though. He could combine his hatred for pensioners with his hatred for Russia. He could get the army’s 77th brigade who spied on UK citizens who challenged the covid narrative to say they found evidence that all the elderly are Russian spies and Putin apologists and lock them all up in prison. There should be plenty of room now that all the real criminals have gotten early release to recommence their criminal activities. Better to use precious resources to lock up the pensioners- the real enemies of the state – than actual criminals.

You never now, some pensioners may even prefer it. After all, they would at least get 3 meals day and a heated cell, better than freezing or starving to death in their own homes.