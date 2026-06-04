Spotlight on the New World Order

Spotlight on the New World Order

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
Jun 15

Truth is if people would just ignore these creeps and not give in to idol worship and authority bias, it would be a positive collective action for humanity. It’s a choice.

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Inverted Reality's avatar
Inverted Reality
Jun 5Edited

I think the ones in the public eye (pun intended) are either from certain families, groomed for whatever role they are going to play in our LARP reality, or they have a certain talent and get a contract in which they agree to whatever is needed, play whatever role they have to in return for fame and fortune.

The issue I have with the Vigilant Citizen website is that it has not recognized that all organized religions are created by the cabal in the floating part of the pyramid. Organized religions are tools, just like the movie and music stars, the royal families (blue blood) and other certain families are tools. All these people are 'in the know' and understand the role they play in our reality.

The layer of the pyramid underneath·the floating pyramid are freemasons, top politicians, top business men (Gates, Bezos, Musk etc) they know exactly who they are working for. From there, the layers underneath (twelve layers) will feature more and more gullible, greedy people who only participate because they love money and power but have no idea of the real master in the floating pyramid and their plan.

And what about us? We are the (complicit) extras in a very sick show, one in which we are victim and villain in one. On our way to A New Order Of The Ages, Novos Ordo Seclorum.

https://invertedreality.substack.com/p/novus-ordo-seclorum?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

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