Many celebrities have sold their souls in order to become famous. In return, they have to signal their allegiance to the cabal that control them. One way they do this is by displaying the one eye symbol. They appear in photos in magazines or social media with one eye covered, either blatantly, by simply putting their other hand over their eye or, more inventively, by using objects to cover their eye.

This stems from the ancient Egyptian symbol of the Eye of Horus known as the wedjat which supposedly was a sign of protection.

However, in the twisted world we live in where everything is inverted, it has been usurped by the global elite or illuminati to show that they are forever watching us and we are under total surveillance. It is now best characterised by the All Seeing Eye on the back of the dollar bill.

It allegedly depicts the eye of God overseeing and protecting the American colonies but in reality it shows that the world is controlled in a pyramidal fashion with the general population at the bottom. A small elite group of people at the very pinnacle of the pyramid control those below them by the All-Seeing Eye of total surveillance (which today could be seen as Palantir). This group is represented by the pyramidion or capstone which is detached from the rest of the pyramid, representing their belief that not only are they above us but they are completely different and separate from us. They are now the gods that oversee us and control our every movement.

Madonna wore a jacket with this symbol on the back in her movie, ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ and is featured in the list of celebrities below making the one-eye sign.

Madonna with her pyramid and All-Seeing Eye jacket.

When these celebrities make the one eye symbol they are showing that their success has been bought at a price. They are now slaves to the film, music and fashion industries, which are, in truth, ultimately controlled by the same elite group. As such, they will frequently promote the cabal’s agendas such as transgenderism, transhumanism, climate change, paedophilia and Satanism.

Below are some of those who have become slaves of the All Seeing Eye.

Adele, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry (with actual eye of Horus prop), Celine Dion, Madonna, Beyonce, Rihanna

Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Uma Thurman (with butterfly as a symbol of the Monarch mind control program- an offshoot of MK Ultra), Emma Watson, Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Taylor Swift, Greta Thunberg

Milly Bobby Brown, Kylie Minogue, Jenna Ortega, Minka Kelly, Deva Cassel, Jorja Smith, Mabel Cadena, Jennifer Collidge, Bella Ramsey

Dolly Parton, Demi Lavato, Bomi Youn, Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett , Michelle Yeoh (using a symbol of the All Seeing Eye), Maye Musk - Elon's mother, Sophie Rain, Kylie Jenner

Utada, Bono, Mike Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Eminem (going the whole way with the devil horn symbol), Marilyn Manson, Pharell Williams, Justin Beiber, Tom Hanks

K-Pop band Cortis, Mel Gibson, Johnny Depp, Harisson Ford, Kevin Spacey, Justin Timberlake, Harry Styles, Leonardo Di Caprio, Robert De Niro.

Notice above, that Watson, Dua Lipa, Minogue, Zendaya, Ford, Spacey, and Di Caprio are also making the 666 hand symbol, whilst Depp is doing it in reverse.

If you are interested in the Illuminati and Satanic symbolism behind music and films, I suggest you visit the excellent Vigilant Citizen website, from where some of these images were taken.