Slaves of the All-Seeing Eye
Many celebrities have sold their souls in order to become famous. In return, they have to signal their allegiance to the cabal that control them. One way they do this is by displaying the one eye symbol. They appear in photos in magazines or social media with one eye covered, either blatantly, by simply putting their other hand over their eye or, more inventively, by using objects to cover their eye.
This stems from the ancient Egyptian symbol of the Eye of Horus known as the wedjat which supposedly was a sign of protection.
However, in the twisted world we live in where everything is inverted, it has been usurped by the global elite or illuminati to show that they are forever watching us and we are under total surveillance. It is now best characterised by the All Seeing Eye on the back of the dollar bill.
It allegedly depicts the eye of God overseeing and protecting the American colonies but in reality it shows that the world is controlled in a pyramidal fashion with the general population at the bottom. A small elite group of people at the very pinnacle of the pyramid control those below them by the All-Seeing Eye of total surveillance (which today could be seen as Palantir). This group is represented by the pyramidion or capstone which is detached from the rest of the pyramid, representing their belief that not only are they above us but they are completely different and separate from us. They are now the gods that oversee us and control our every movement.
Madonna wore a jacket with this symbol on the back in her movie, ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ and is featured in the list of celebrities below making the one-eye sign.
When these celebrities make the one eye symbol they are showing that their success has been bought at a price. They are now slaves to the film, music and fashion industries, which are, in truth, ultimately controlled by the same elite group. As such, they will frequently promote the cabal’s agendas such as transgenderism, transhumanism, climate change, paedophilia and Satanism.
Below are some of those who have become slaves of the All Seeing Eye.
Notice above, that Watson, Dua Lipa, Minogue, Zendaya, Ford, Spacey, and Di Caprio are also making the 666 hand symbol, whilst Depp is doing it in reverse.
If you are interested in the Illuminati and Satanic symbolism behind music and films, I suggest you visit the excellent Vigilant Citizen website, from where some of these images were taken.
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Truth is if people would just ignore these creeps and not give in to idol worship and authority bias, it would be a positive collective action for humanity. It’s a choice.
I think the ones in the public eye (pun intended) are either from certain families, groomed for whatever role they are going to play in our LARP reality, or they have a certain talent and get a contract in which they agree to whatever is needed, play whatever role they have to in return for fame and fortune.
The issue I have with the Vigilant Citizen website is that it has not recognized that all organized religions are created by the cabal in the floating part of the pyramid. Organized religions are tools, just like the movie and music stars, the royal families (blue blood) and other certain families are tools. All these people are 'in the know' and understand the role they play in our reality.
The layer of the pyramid underneath·the floating pyramid are freemasons, top politicians, top business men (Gates, Bezos, Musk etc) they know exactly who they are working for. From there, the layers underneath (twelve layers) will feature more and more gullible, greedy people who only participate because they love money and power but have no idea of the real master in the floating pyramid and their plan.
And what about us? We are the (complicit) extras in a very sick show, one in which we are victim and villain in one. On our way to A New Order Of The Ages, Novos Ordo Seclorum.
https://invertedreality.substack.com/p/novus-ordo-seclorum?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2