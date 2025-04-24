Spotlight on the New World Order

Frances Leader
8d

Do not forget that Keir Starmer is endorsed by the royal family. He is a Knight Commander. He gets his marching orders from daily instructions at the Privy Council.

Carlo Weeks
5d

When the UN, IPCC, WMO and IMO were asked under oath for independent research to support their Climate Change agenda, not one word was produced.

If you want to know the truth from an eminently qualified scientist, then you will find this video interesting and informative.

https://youtu.be/M8iEEO2UIbA

