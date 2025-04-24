It has just been revealed that the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has approved plans to dim the sun. Many people may think that just highlights how dim he is. After all, he needed a court ruling last week to tell him that a woman was actually an adult, biological female. Up until then he believed a man could have a cervix and a woman could have a penis.

Keir human-hating Starmer - the face of evil (image by Wikipmedia Commons)

Don’t be fooled. He isn’t stupid, he is evil. His stance on what a woman was just part of the plan to eradicate a woman’s identity. His real plan is to eradicate humans.

He didn’t just arrive at the idea to block out the sun to halt the fake anthropogenic global warming on his own. Shortly after becoming Prime Minster, he had a meeting with Bill Gates, the details of which have never been made public. A freedom of information request was submitted but refused on the grounds that it was not in the public interest.

As we know, Bill Gates has a long interest in schemes to block the sun and is a promoter of depopulation and his father was a eugenicist. It is not hard, therefore, to understand the real reason for this plan. It is just another step in is anti-human, depopulation agenda.

Less sun equals less food equals less humans.

Less sun equals less vitamin D equals weak immune system equals less humans.

Less sun equals colder temperatures equals less humans.

Less sun but more chemicals in the air equals less humans.

The idea that these sun-dimming experiments are being done to counteract the non-existent threat of climate change is pure nonsense. The most widely used substances in these Stratospheric Aerosol Intervention (SAI) schemes are sulphates. They have been chosen because they are the most studied due to them being emitted naturally from volcanoes. The other substance that volcanoes emit in large quantities is Co2. You would think, therefore, that volcanoes would lead to global warming since Co2 is the gas of death and destruction but volcanoes actually produce a cooling effect, supposedly due to sulphates’ ability to block sunlight.

Sulphates in the atmosphere also cause acid rain and the depletion of the ozone layer. These were two of the previous environmental catastrophes that were predicted to blight humanity but apparently now are totally acceptable as our infallible climate experts just follow the science.

Apart from volcanoes the other big producer of sulphates is man due to his use of fossil fuels. Yes, that’s right, the net-zero lunatics want to ban fossil fuels because they allegedly warm the planet but want to reproduce the effects of fossil fuels because it helps cool the planet.

So, when volcanoes produce both high quantities of both Co2 and sulphates it will lead to a cooling effect but when fossil fuels produce high quantities of sulphates and Co2 it will lead to warming effect. However, it has also been claimed that Injecting sulphates into the atmosphere will cause reginal warming on scale similar to Co2 emissions including warming of the ice caps.

In an article in Advancing Earth and Space Sciences it states -

“We found that some detrimental effects of this injection are of a similar magnitude to those from climate change itself in some regions. This includes a strong warming 15 km above the tropics, which alters large-scale weather patterns in the atmosphere. In comparison to the mid-emission scenario, we find enhanced surface warming in the polar regions and modification in regional precipitation patterns over land, therefore not completely alleviating the warming of the high-emission scenario in high northern latitudes. “

Such is the level of pseudo-science from the self-proclaimed ‘climate experts.’

Sulphates can also cause health issues such as reduced lung function and aggravated asthmatic symptoms. Other substances being considered in these types of experiments can also cause health issue. The two main ones are aluminium oxide and calcite. Aluminium oxide’ like sulphates, can also cause respiratory problems such as coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. Chronic exposure can cause - “pneumoconiosis with cough and exertional dyspnoea, diffuse reticulonodular shadowing on chest X-ray and a restrictive pattern of pulmonary function. In severe cases death may result from respiratory failure or corpulmonale.”

It can also cause brain damage by affecting the hippocampus, cortex, and cognitive function and aluminium can adversely affect fertility by lowering testosterone and sperm levels.

Calcium carbonate can also cause damage to the eyes and respiratory system. Inhaling calcium carbonate particles can also lead to COPD

So, no doubt, when any or all of these particles are released into the atmosphere and people start to have respiratory illnesses, the health officials will declare that a new virus has been found and will push to re-instate all the draconian covid measures and, of course, vaccines. Interestingly both calcium carbonate and aluminium are already in a lot of vaccines.

On the subject of vaccines, Keir Starmer was an ardent supporter of lockdowns and covid vaccines – another major part of the depopulation agenda. He also scrapped the winter fuel allowance for pensioners. Combined with the colder climate this new sun-dimming enterprise will create and the fact that less sun will mean less efficient solar energy of which he is a zealot supporter, and the lack of fossil fuels which he plans to ban, the inevitable higher energy bills will lead to the death of tens of thousands of pensioners.

He is also, of course, a supporter of the Assisted Dying bill which is really a method to get rid of more humans and he introduced the new farm inheritance tax which means many farms will be cease to exist, adversely affecting the food supply which, will, as planned, lead to food shortages and more death.

Moreover, he also supports the bombing of Yemen, Israeli genocide and a prolonged Ukrainian/Russian war all of which have him and his fellow human-hating depopulation-loving freaks slavering with anticipation.

Keir Starmer is neither mad nor stupid. He is evil and his new idea of blocking out the sun should be considered an act of terrorism and he should be removed from office and put in a very dark prison cell where he can obtain his wish and never see sunlight again.