On Tuesday evening in Belfast, masked thugs, laughingly calling themselves patriots, took to the streets of Belfast to cause mayhem. They rioted, burned vehicles and, in scenes reminiscent of 1969 when loyalist hate gangs, with assistance of the RUC, set Catholic homes alight, forcing thousands of families to flee, they set fire to a number of homes of innocent immigrant families, who had to be rescued from the flames.

The riots happened after protests were organised as a reaction to the attempted beheading of a man by a Sudanese immigrant in Belfast. Illegal and unchecked immigration is, of course, a contentious issue in most European countries. In this case, though, the perpetrator of this barbaric crime was here ‘legitimately’ on an extended visa via the ‘fast track’ scheme where immigrants only fill in a questionnaire without being interviewed.

This incident and ensuing riots highlight three things. Firstly, it is clear that people have a legitimate concern regarding immigration procedures which are clearly not fit for purpose allowing potential criminals and dangerous individuals into the country. Secondly, race-hatred has been used successfully to hijack the immigrant conversation in order to shift the focus away from those legitimate concerns. Thirdly, those concerns will never be addressed because it is the policy of the globalists that control us to not only allow, but to actively promote unchecked immigration to cause division and incite hatred amongst the populace.

It was the Tony Blair government that instigated the policy of allowing large numbers of immigrants into the country, a policy that has continued with every successive British government. The government’s complicity in the problem is obvious. What may not be obvious and, in fact, would seem counterintuitive, is the role played by the self-proclaimed ‘patriots’ in aiding this agenda.

For a few hours after news broke of the attack by the Sudanese immigrant, it looked as if all political parties were beginning to at least address the issue of immigration. It wasn’t because they had any desire to, but because the incident was filmed and the horrific scene was circulated widely on social media, they could no longer pretend there wasn’t a problem. For the first time it appeared as if some form of constructive discussion could take place. The along came the ‘patriots’ to wreck any chance of that happening.

The riots did not occur out of anger or frustration or any legitimate concern for the victim of the attack. They did not occur due to some rogue elements within the crowds of protestors. They were deliberately orchestrated from the outset.

Within hours of the vicious knife attack, a poster was put out on social media detailing where protests and road closures would be occurring. It also said, ‘All business to close by 5.30 – No Excuses.’ At the bottom, it asked for men over 18 to attend, wear dark clothing and prepare to fight or be arrested.

So, these ‘patriots’ were intimidating shop owners and businesses, forcing them to close, many of which in certain areas already have to pay ‘protection money’ to the criminal gangs that really run the country behind the scenes. In effect, they were imposing ‘lockdowns’ just as the government had under covid. They were also, clearly, inciting people to violence.

What was the result of all this violence? Within 24 hours of the knife attack, it was barley mentioned. The original victim was all but forgotten about. Now, the focus was on the immigrants who were targeted by these racist thugs. The news stories were now about the real threat posed to all immigrants in the country by these gangs of marauding gangsters. Any chance of a proper conversation about totally inadequate immigration policies had gone. People with legitimate concerns, including those ethnic minorities who have lived in the country for years, are valuable members of the community and are equally opposed to dangerous foreign criminals being allowed into their neighbourhoods, were to be ignored again. This, I suggest, was the intention of those that organised these protests.

The low-life thugs who carried out the violence and the attacks on the immigrant family homes are just low I.Q. pawns with racism running through their veins. They are the same sort of people recruited via the loyalist paramilitaries who rioted and caused chaos during the Troubles. The reason for this is simple. It is the same paramilitary organisations that are behind these protests. The terrorist gangs that caused the troubles never went away. They are still there extorting money, drug running and intimidating people. The government leave them alone, because their actions are not as overt as during the Troubles. They even give government funding to community groups suspected of raising money for terrorist groups just to deter them from carrying out any more obvious acts of terrorism.

During the troubles, the Catholics were the enemy. Now it is immigrants. Without a perceived enemy, they can’t exist, so they have hijacked the immigration issue and used it to their advantage. However, I would suggest they are not working alone. If you read my article on Kincora, you would know that the British and Northern Irish governments, the RUC, and British intelligence worked together with loyalist paramilitaries to organise and cover for paedophile rings operating in Northern Ireland. The state and the terrorists had a symbiotic relationship. I suggest they still do.

The aim of most governments, including that of the UK, are aligned with the aims of most terrorist organisations - to cause division, hatred and chaos amongst the people. They want us to be divided, to hate each other and to fight each other because then we are easier to control. Then we cannot identify the real enemy. Ultimately those that control us, the government or the terrorists, are one and the same. They answer to the same globalist cabal that control them, higher up the pyramidal command structure.

It was also no surprise to see the ‘English’ plastic patriot, Tommy Robinson, the IDF and Mossad-loving, pseudo-Christian, football thug previously known as Steven Yaxley-Lennon, who is actually Irish, lives in Spain, is funded by Israel, has his legal expenses paid for by American Elon Musk, and spends most of his time travelling around the globe spreading hatred, revelling in the chaos. He has been at the forefront of spreading anti-Muslim hatred for years at the behest of his paymasters in Israel.

It is because of people like Tommy Robinson that those thugs on Tuesday night thought it was acceptable to try to burn immigrants to death. It is people like him and his ilk, who have usurped the voices of the general public that have legitimate concerns about immigration, making it easy for the government and media to label anyone that has genuine worries about unchecked immigration as right-wing racists and it is because of people like him that the Immigration issue will never be properly addressed. The very thing he proclaims to be against is the thing his actions are actually supporting. The more the racists control the debate, the more determined the government are to continue with the same policy to show they will not give into racism.

Moreover, since when does a low-life, violent, criminal, football hooligan gain such a high profile? It does not happen organically. I would suggest that Robinson is not only being paid by Israel but is also a British intelligence asset as the intelligence services of the UK, Israel and the USA are more or less one entity working for the global elite.

Robinson and the government appear to be opposed to each other but they are two players on the same team, two actors on the political stage who have been given their roles in this real-life play called ‘Divide and Conquer.’

The outcome of recent events will ultimately be more draconian legislation, as it always is. Despite the fact that the posters advertising the protests were clearly illegal under current legislation, as they explicitly incited violence and the protests, by extension, must also have been illegal, Starmer has already announced new laws will soon be introduced, giving Ofcom more powers to restrict social media during ‘times of crises’. Quelle surprise!

So, in other words, if there is another case where an immigrant attacks a member of the public, you will be prevented from posting about it. But, of course, it won’t be restricted to immigration. If there is a supposed terrorist attack, you will be prohibited from posting that it is perhaps a ‘false flag, attack. If another fake pandemic is declared all posts questioning it will be banned. Basically, there will only be one version of events permitted, that of the government’s Ministry of Truth.

Whatever this new legislation entails it will have undoubtedly been written long before the events of Tuesday evening in much the same way the Patriot Act was clearly composed long before 9-11. The laws are written in advance and then the ‘actors’ come in and play their role to cause the crisis that instigates its implementation.

So what we will see will be more unchecked immigration, more hate-filled speeches by racists, more vile attacks on innocent immigrants, more tension and fear across the community, more draconian and freedom-destroying legislation, including digital IDs, whilst the decent people of Northern Ireland are totally ignored, Tommy Robinson rakes in some more shekels, Elon Musk tortures a few more monkeys whilst trying to get his Neuralink brain chip working so he can transform us all into cyborg slaves, the paramilitaries strut around extorting money from local shopkeepers so they won’t kneecap them and Starmer and the Northern Ireland ministers all sit down to glass of champagne at the next meeting of the World Economic Forum.