Spotlight on the New World Order

Spotlight on the New World Order

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currer's avatar
currer
2h

Of course the "riots" are instigated by the parasitical Epstein regime in power.

They need to bring about chaos to implement the next step in their control grid. I believe that many of the "rioters" were bought and paid for by the deep state.

My sympathies lie with the decent people of Ireland.

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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
33m

Agree totally. The gullible do the enemy's work. Most are useful idiots, but as you rightly point out the ringleaders are likely to have more nefarious motivations. The violence and vandalism are then are used to preclude any consideration of the real agenda driving the migration, and the indigenous population's justifiable concerns regarding their safety and welfare. The politicians and their funders are once again off the hook. One ring to rule them all.....

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