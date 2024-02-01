The Government’s Grand PSYOP to Usher in the Great Reset

It is now well established that the U.K. government’s SPI B, behavioural insights team used psychology to terrify people into accepting covid lockdowns. Now, there is direct evidence that the government is using the very same tactics they utilized during covid to coerce us all into believing the climate crisis narrative.

On the 12th October, 2022, The House of Lords, Environment and Climate Change Committee published a report entitled, “In our hands: Behaviour Change for Climate and Environmental Goals.”

It is a very sinister document where the government openly state that all aspects of our life need to be managed to lessen the impact of climate change and that mind control techniques, very similar to the ones used to force the public into acquiescing to covid lockdowns, need to be used against the population. In fact, Chris Whitty, one of the main instigators of the disastrous covid policy is on the committee that produced the document and another of them, Patrick Vallance, says in the document, “The reality is that behaviour change is a part of reaching net zero. It is unarguable.”

In their opening summary the committee says –

“Behavioural science evidence and best practice show that a combination of policy levers, including regulation and fiscal incentives, must be used by Government, alongside clear communication, as part of a joined-up approach to overcome the barriers to making low-carbon choices. A behavioural lens must be applied consistently across all government departments, as too many policies, from planning and building standards to advertising regulations, are still encouraging high carbon and low nature choices.”

So, every government department will be required to use psychology as a weapon against the public to ensure we behave in line with what the climate alarmists demand.

Further in the summary it states -

“Businesses are in a position to enable behaviour change through increasing the affordability and availability of greener products and services and engaging customers and employees but need direction from government if they are to act against their immediate financial interests.”

It is clear from this that not only are all government departments to be targeted but the private business sector as well –even if it is not in their financial interest to do so.

They then cite their covid PSYOP as a blueprint to follow and say it would be a missed opportunity if they don’t use the lessons learned from this. This sounds suspiciously like Klaus Schwab’s infamous statement that covid offered a window of opportunity to bring about the Great Reset.

“It will be a major missed opportunity if the Government does not seize the chance to evaluate behaviour change interventions implemented during the pandemic and apply lessons learned.”

To emphasise just how much they want to control the minutiae of everyone’s daily life, one of the key points they make is -

“Priority behaviour change policies are needed in the areas of travel, heating, diet and consumption to enable the public to adopt and use green technologies and products and reduce carbon-intensive consumption.”

Therefore, you will be told what to eat, where you are allowed to go and how you are allowed to get there. Another key point clearly states that they will tax and legislate you into compliance –

“Information is not enough to change behaviour; the Government needs to play a stronger role in shaping the environment in which the public acts, through appropriately sequenced measures including regulation, taxation and development of infrastructure.”

But it is not just businesses they are trying to use to make you change your behaviour. They also want to use charities and religious institutions to control the minds of the masses –

“Government should also support and celebrate civil society organisations, faith communities and local authorities delivering local behaviour change projects.”

When referring to the various levers of change the government could use, they

say the following –

“Regulatory and financial (dis)incentives which alter the availability and affordability of options.”

By this statement it would appear the government want to deliberately create scarcity and make certain things unaffordable. Does that sound familiar with relation to the current energy crisis?

Worryingly it appears they really want to replicate the covid SPI-B methodology by saying -

“The Government should seize the opportunity to evaluate behaviour change which took place during the COVID-19 pandemic to understand the theory, drivers, and levers behind the changes, with a view to applying lessons learned to other critical policy areas, including climate change and the environment. The evaluation should include an assessment of the effectiveness of principles behind COVID-19 behaviour change interventions, such as open information, clear messaging about personal action, delivery of messages by both politicians and scientists, clarity about the role of government in relation to the role of individual action, and the use of an independent advisory structure through SAGE and SPI-B.”

They appear to have no sense of irony when they talk of clear messaging an open information during the pandemic and actually seem to think that propaganda, lies, data manipulation and censoring people is actually truth and transparency.

It is evident that the climate alarmists, with the backing of billionaires, psychologists and the government, are waging a war on the minds of the people to bring about the Great Reset dystopia. They have the power and the money on their side, but clearly, due to having to resort to mind control techniques, they don’t have the truth. As George Orwell is reputed to have said -

“In the time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

It’s time we all became revolutionaries because the truth is, it is not the climate crisis that is the biggest threat to our wellbeing, but the climate crisis alarmists who want to remove the last vestiges of our freedom and plunge us into a never-ending Dark Age.

