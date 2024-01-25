There is an organisation called Climate Psychology Alliance. Again, they wish to use their expertise in the field of psychology to nudge people into believing in their world view of climate–induced, impending doom.

Their website states –

“It is now widely accepted that facts and information about the risk of climate change, taken, alone, do nor promote change. There is a growing acceptance that the climate change movement could be enriched by incorporating deeper psychological perspectives. But mainstream positivist psychology is often part of the problem, especially when it reduces the human being to an object to be measured, controlled and then harnessed to the profit-making machine that now threatens our collective future. ”

This group is overtly stating that ‘facts’ aren’t really persuading people that the climate crisis is real and that they need use psychology to pressure us all to become true believers. Most telling though, is when they say it can’t be positivistic psychology, which is based on empirical evidence, but a deeper type of psychology is to be used. In other words, ignore the facts of the situation and use mind manipulation techniques and fear to convert the non-believers.

They even say that climate anxiety is a good thing. “So, deep down, climate anxiety is a good thing because it is needed to awaken people. But strong anxiety is not pleasant, and if there is not enough climate action and psychosocial support, many forms of climate anxiety becomes problematic and there will also be much more climate depression.”

So, it is beneficial to cause members of the public great distress by telling them the world is about to end, just so long as there are enough psychologists, who traumatised them in the first place, to help them cope by getting them involved in climate action where they too can traumatise others and keep the chain going. What an ingenious way to help destroy people’s lives whilst making lots of money in the process.

To re-enforce this destructive idea that ‘climate grief’ is a good thing and then to use this idea to manipulate the minds of those suffering from it, they say –

“Climate anxiety and climate grief usually co-exist, and it is elementary to see that both are fundamentally healthy phenomenon.”

“Because of the interconnections between climate anxiety and climate grief, methods of encountering climate grief also help to channel climate anxiety constructively. Indeed, many current forms of climate action integrate elements of ‘Grief work’ into public activism.”

The group offer 3 free sessions of one to one therapeutic support for people suffering ‘eco-related stress.’ How may sessions the person will then have to pay for afterwards is, of course, another matter considering the damage the therapy itself is likely to cause as they state the following -

“When we think about the climate and ecological crisis overwhelming feelings may arise such as shock, disorientation, fear or powerlessness, a sense of panic and disbelief. We can feel angry, guilty, ashamed or grief stricken. All these feelings are increasingly normal as more and more people awaken to the reality of the climate emergency.”

So rather than address the patient’s severe distress they tell them that its perfectly normal to feel grief anger and ashamed over completely fictional problem. In fact they love ramping up the anxiety levels. In their Youth Support Space they ask -

“Are you thinking, feeling or acting in the knowledge of the climate crisis and also aware that many other parts of life are in crisis? “

So not only is there a climate crisis but your entire life is a crisis! Moreover, it will never end.

“Do you wonder how to keep going in an emergency that is going on and on?”

It would be interesting to see how many young people come away from visiting this site or joining one of their groups feeling suicidal or being coerced into taking powerful medication.

It is not just individuals these groups want to target, but corporations as well. An organisation called Climate Psychologists offers consultancy courses to companies. They state-

“Now more than ever companies need to remain agile as they transition towards sustainability. Our climate psychologists deliver workshops, coaching, psychological support and behavioural change programmes to foster containment and responsiveness in uncertain times. Discover the power of ‘Ethical Nudges’ to deliver positive effects for your team, and your company - in the office and in the world.”

Notice that they aren’t just offering support to employees traumatised by the ‘climate crisis,’ but are using behavioural change programmes and ethical nudging. They are telling employers how to subtly manipulate the minds of their employees to believe in the climate emergency. This is very reminiscent of the government’s SPI B, behavioural insights team that used psychology to terrify people into accepting covid lockdowns.

Indeed, there is direct evidence that the government is using the tactics they developed during Covid to coerce us all into believing the climate crisis narrative, and this will be discussed in the concluding instalment.

