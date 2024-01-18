Climate Psychologists and Their Campaign of Fear

The most disturbing finding though comes when looking at the current Executive Director of Climate Emergency Fund, Margaret Klein Salamon . Salamon is a clinical psychologist and therefore has been responsible for treating very vulnerable people who have suffered from high levels of stress and anxiety. In that role, you would assume her job would be to try to alleviate that stress and help her patients cope with their anxieties. However, when examining her role in climate activism she appears to be using her experience to actually traumatise vulnerable people.

She is the founder of Climate Awakening which, according to her, is “a project to unleash the power of climate emotions through scalable small group conversations.” However, if you go on to the Climate Awakening website, on the first page, it says, ‘Share your climate terror, grief, and rage with people who understand. Join a Climate Emotions Conversation - a small group sharing & listening session about the climate emergency.” Below that there is a screen with images of three children and above it, it says “What are you FEELING about climate emergency? Make sure to name the emotions (fear, grief, anger, despair, isolation).

Clearly this site is being used to tell children that they should be terrified by the climate crisis and to make sure they spread that terror to other children. For a clinical psychologist to use children, who are clearly suffering from mental turmoil, in this way is despicable. As a climate alarmist, her rhetoric is what is causing them to feel frightened and anxious in the first place. She is then instructing those traumatised children to spread the fear to others and then uses all that pent-up fear to manipulate them into further promoting the climate alarmist agenda. It’s totally unethical.

Salamon also has an article in Psychology Today where she gives ‘relationship advice for the Climate Emergency’. A member of the public allegedly asked her, “How can I tell my partner I am afraid to have children?” and goes on to say, “Why would I want to bring a child into this world, right now? Imagining the future they would grow up in fills me with terror.”

Part of Salamon’s reply reads as follows –

“Let me be clear; despite widespread denial of the Climate Emergency and how it will affect our society, your worries are in fact based in the reality of what the global scientific community is telling us, and you have every right to feel that way.

“You are already in touch with your fear about the Climate Emergency, but it’s always important to explore, express, and process more emotions. You haven’t been able to successfully communicate about these feelings with your partner, so make sure you are articulating them to others. Consider joining a discussion hosted by Good Grief Network or Conceivable Future. Also, consider joining the Climate Emergency Movement—this will not only help protect humanity and the living world, it will also help you by finding other people who share your alarm about the future.”

So again, she has a woman saying she is terrified and Salamon, rather than relieving her terror, says she is right to feel that way. She then tries to get her involved in climate action groups to indoctrinate her instead of talking to her partner. Then, when she has subsequently been indoctrinated, she says –

“After you have had some practice talking about the emotional and personal parts of the climate emergency, try to bring the Climate Emergency conversation to your partner in a new way.”

“Invite your partner to attend a meeting of a climate emergency organization with you”

This is the behaviour of a typical member of a cult. Feed on the person’s fear, tell them the fear is real and not to listen to what their family say and ultimately try to get them into the cult as well.

One of the sites she advises people who are terrified of climate change to go to is the Good Grief Network. Here it states 4 goals to help people, which are classic mind control techniques

1. Root- We help individuals be with and care for themselves and others as tumult grows.

2. Rise- We invest in relational actions to help folks build strong and emergent communities of mutual care.

3. Prune – We work to dissect and deconstruct cultural messages so that we can see reality as it really is.

4. Bloom – We practice opening ideas and trying on perspectives we haven’t considered before.

They introduce themselves as a group who only want to care for you amid the chaos all around. They will then get you in group of like-minded people to expose you to Groupthink. When you have all bonded together, they will then basically strip you of all your preconceived ideas and mould you into their reality. They will then fill the void left by destroying any prior belief system you had, with their own worldview.

In their 10-step facilitation program, the first step is, yet again, to tell you to be very afraid and ‘accept the severity of the predicament.’ However, it is step 8 that is most disturbing when it says, “Grieve the harm I have caused.” Here, they tell you how terrible the world is and that you are really to blame for some of it to increase your trauma by making you feel guilty. If you feel guilt then you will desperately want to make up for your actions and will do whatever you are told to do to achieve that, which, of course, is to go on and traumatise other people by telling them the world is about to end.

Another group Salamon advises her readers to visit is Conceivable Future which, according to their website, is “a woman-led network of Americans bringing awareness to the threat climate change poses to reproductive justice and demanding an end to US fossil fuels.”

The following is a sample of this confused message.

“Our elected officials must stop giving away our tax dollars to the industry that is attacking us (the fossil fuel industry) and must stop attacking our reproductive sovereignty.”

Again, this organisation supports Black Lives Matter. It is strange that this Marxist organisation appears intimately linked to climate change alarmists.

In case you think Margaret Klein Salamon is an oddity amongst psychologists, think again. Numerous psychologists are now boarding the climate crisis gravy train.

Dr Gareth Morgan, a clinical psychologist, from University of Leicester is an Extinction Rebellion supporter because “as many professionals have observed, climate activism should be seen as central to our professional identities if we truly take on board the science that indicates climate breakdown presents the biggest threat to human health worldwide.” Once again extreme left-wing bias clouds appear to cloud his judgement. He opines, “while the same colonial and neoliberal ideologies that support racism and inequity also prop up the unfettered capitalism that is threatening all life on Earth .”

Part 3 - will examine a group using their expertise in the field of psychology to nudge the population into believing their worldview of climate-induced doom.

