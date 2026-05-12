Spotlight on the New World Order

Spotlight on the New World Order

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Anthony Zappia's avatar
Anthony Zappia
6h

Australia is not far behind Stephen. Activists in Queensland can be charged for uttering "from the river to the sea ".

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currer's avatar
currer
8hEdited

It is possible that Fiona was followed with the intention of entrapment in this way.

Spontaneous events occur far too often in support of the government agenda to be trusted.

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