Fiona Rose Diamond, an activist who was at the forefront of fighting against the covid scam in the UK, is now under investigation for a ‘Racially Aggravated Public Order Offence’. She was on a train having a conversation about the holocaust when a passenger overheard her, allegedly became distressed, and contacted the police who confronted Fiona when leaving the train, questioning her about making statements denying the holocaust.

This encapsulates the pitiful state of free speech which has now reached its nadir in the United Kingdom. This incident reflects everything that is wrong with this country.

It epitomises the pathetic insecurity and mental frailty of members of the public and their susceptibility, even bizarre predilection, for being offended by every trivial thing. Fiona was not talking about hating Jews. Her grandfather was Jewish. She was simply discussing the holocaust. She even refutes the allegation that she was denying the holocaust.

It highlights this distasteful, Orwellian trend where members of the public get a perverse kick out of reporting other people to the police for things that they personally dislike or because they think they are morally superior because they concur with the manufactured general consensus on a particular subject and can’t comprehend the audacity of anyone who disagrees with them.

This desire to inform on others, was promoted by the government during the covid era, almost making it obligatory, in an attempt to make life as difficult as possible for covid heretics who didn’t fall for the scam and now that mindset has been ingrained in those people whose only contribution to society is to complain about other members of society because their own lives are so sad and meaningless.

It shows how certain topics are totally taboo. Holocaust denial is not even a crime in the United Kingdom and shouldn’t be a crime anywhere. Every historical event should be open to scrutiny, discussion and debate. It is not anti-Semitic to question aspects of the holocaust. It is a sign of intellectual curiosity. The facts of the Bolshevik takeover of Russia, the Red Terror that it entailed and the subsequent decades of suppression including the Great Terror and the Gulag system resulted in a death toll of approximately 20 million people, a number far in excess of those quoted for the holocaust, yet these figures and the facts behind them are debated all the time with nobody ever being threatened with imprisonment or subjected to a barrage of abuse in the media.

The incident highlights the pettiness and prejudice of the police. It has become ever more obvious that law enforcement officers are not there to protect members of the public or prevent or solve crimes. They exist merely to ensure the official narrative is upheld at all costs, which means curtailing free speech whenever it deviates from the accepted government approved version of truth. It became obvious during the fake pandemic when police zealously harassed and abused anyone not following the ludicrous rules and has continued with police spending their entire day scanning social media for the merest hint of a thought crime.

If Fiona had been robbed on the train the police would be nowhere to be seen. If she was lucky, she may get a call a few days later, given a crime number and then the report would be tossed into the blackhole of crimes not deemed worthy of the police’s time. The police are not there to protect the public. They are there to protect the elite. The public, for the most part, are viewed as the enemy.

What the incident shows above all, though, is that the United Kingdom is a Zionist-controlled occupied territory. Questioning an event which happened 80 years ago will have the police accosting you getting off a train yet denying an ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing as it happens live in Gaza with the perpetrators of that genocide openly admitting their war crimes as they illegally invade and bomb their neighbours is not deemed worthy of attention. Supporting organisations like Palestine Action that are against genocide will have you incarcerated yet openly declaring your love for the murderous Zionist maniacs and even raising funds for them is considered perfectly acceptable. Breaking into arms manufacturers to prevent people from being murdered is a heinous crime whilst supplying arms to aid the genocide is government policy.

To highlight even more how the Zionist entity has infiltrated and now controls our justice system one needs only to look at the treatment of Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, an NHS Palestinian doctor who has been struck off by the medical council and arrested five times for simply criticising Israel and attending pro-Palestinian marches. In contrast, NHS Jewish doctor, Eastland Staveley, who went and joined the IDF in Gaza and stated on social media that he hadn’t killed enough babies, is back working for the NHS in Leicester. So next time you visit an NHS hospital with your child just remember they don’t want people who are against mass murder, they want baby killers in their ranks.

Staveley isn’t the only British citizen that joined the IDF. At least 2000 have went to partake in the genocide, none of which have been arrested on their return, yet pensioners protesting the genocide have been manhandled and dragged off to jail.

I mentioned in a previous post that 6 pro-Palestinian activists were in court on terrorist charges for simply damaging property but were prohibited by the judge for giving their reason for doing so i.e. to help prevent genocide.

In a follow up to this, their barrister Rajiv Menon is facing a contempt of court proceedings charge for informing the jury in the trial about ‘jury equity’ - the principle that jurors may acquit a defendant according to conscience, even where no formal legal defence is available, which juries are legally entitled to do but are totally unaware of because the justice system does not want the public to know their rights. It is believed to be the first time in history that this has happened to a barrister in a UK court.

One section of the community should not get preferential treatment when there is any alleged incident of a social media post, speech or conversation that can be construed, however remotely, as being critical of them. The mainstream media and social media are full of anti-Muslim tirades every day with right wing pundits and their followers saying that they should all be removed from the country. You never see police showing up on the doorsteps of these people yet, if anyone was even to merely suggest that Jews be removed from the country they would be condemned throughout the land, they would lose their jobs, have a lifetime of opprobrium heaped upon them and would without any doubt whatsoever end up in prison.

The only redress for those committed to free speech is to go to the Free Speech Union which claims – “The Free Speech Union is a non-partisan, mass membership public interest body that stands up for the speech rights of its members and campaigns for free speech more widely.”

Sounds good, doesn’t it. There is only one small problem. Toby Young, the founder of the union, is definitely not non-partisan. He is a rabid Zionist who founded British Friends of Israel after the Hamas October 7th attacks.

This what this organisation says –

“The people of Israel have been subjected to a near constant bombardment of rockets from Gaza and Lebanon. Civilians of all kinds – including the elderly, disabled, women, children and babies – have been targeted in a direct breach of the rules of war. “

“Following the terrorist attack on Israel, antisemitism is surging in the UK. The Community Security Trust (CST) recorded at least 533 antisemitic incidents across the UK between 7-20 October 2023, representing an increase of 651% compared to the same period in 2022. “

“Children have not been spared. Four Jewish schools in Britain felt compelled to close. One school was vandalised. It is abominable that British children should now live in fear just because they are Jews. All children should be able to attend school without fear.”

“British Jews should not live in fear because of actions taken by the state of Israel to defend itself. The British state must do everything in its power to protect them.”

“Hamas, whose actions have led directly and indirectly to the tragic deaths of many Palestinian civilians as well as Israelis, is a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK as well as in many other states.”

Notice how Young and his buddies are very concerned about the rules of war when it comes to Hamas but have nothing to say when it comes to the mass starvation, torture, rape and slaughter of Gazans by Israeli forces.

They are very concerned about British Jewish school children not being able to attend school because they were closed but not remotely concerned with thousands of Gazan children who can’t go to school because they are dead and their schools have been blown up.

Notice too, how, like all good Zionists, Israel is never to blame for anything. All Palestinian deaths are caused by Hamas not by the murdering psychopaths of the IDF.

It is now clear that free speech is dead in the UK. The Zionists have killed it because killing is what they do best.