Spotlight on the New World Order

Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
May 2

With so many potentially harmful threats to fertility, it's hard to know what the overall effect will be. The decline in population might destabilize countries and the economy. It might become irreversible at some point. Maybe only the elite will procreate.

I don't think they're worried though because if they were, there would be efforts to mitigate the damage. I think the elites think it won't happen to them, and it's actually a good thing (for some).

The agenda requires propaganda and deceit, which is their forte'.

