When pharmaceutical companies believe they can make a profit from an illness they will design a drug that tackles that illness in the most extreme fashion, irrespective of whether it works or what potentially dangerous side effects the drug will induce. To them it’s all collateral damage in their slash-and-burn attitude to a quick fix for a quick profit. If they could get away with curing a headache by recommending decapitation they would be prescribing do-it-yourself guillotines to their patients.

This was their attitude when they decided, erroneously, that high cholesterol could lead to heart attacks. Rather than taking a cautious approach and analysing what effect cutting cholesterol would have on other bodily activities they deigned statins, to stop cholesterol production altogether. Not only that, their method of doing so involved shutting down the entire pathway that led to cholesterol production irrespective of the fact that that pathway was also vital for other important biological functions.

See may article – The Cholesterol Myth is Endangering People’s Health.

Big Pharma opted for the same approach when it came to acid reflux. They decided the stomach was too acidic so the only solution was to create Protein Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) and drastically reduce the production of stomach acid. Unsurprisingly, this has led to a myriad other health issues.

PPIs can reduce stomach acid between 80 and 100%. They do this by irreversibly blocking the H+/K+ ATPase enzyme. This can have serious adverse health effects.

Hydrochloric acid in the stomach is essential for breaking down food. Dramatically reducing it leads to hypochlorhydria, where there is too little acid to properly digest proteins which can lead to malnutrition.

Hydrochloric acid is also essential for the absorption of B12. B12 is necessary for DNA and myelin synthesis and for the development of red blood cells in the bone marrow. Myelin is a sheath that protects the nerves and lack of B12 can lead to symptoms similar to multiple sclerosis such as numbness, tingling and chronic fatigue. As B12 is also involved in maturation of red blood cells, B12 deficiency can also lead to anaemia due to the blood cells inability to properly transport oxygen throughout the body. This can cause muscle weakness, vision problems and cognitive issues such as problems with memory, judgement and understanding. It can also lead to depression, confusion and dementia.

Low amounts of stomach acid also restricts absorption of B6 and folic acid. B6 deficiency can lead to muscle weakness, fatigue, tremors, tingling sensation in the limbs and memory loss or difficulty concentrating. A lack of folic acid is similar to B12 deficiency in that it can cause anaemia with similar associated problems such as fatigue, muscle weakness, confusing, dementia and memory loss.

A lack of B6, folic acid and B12 in combination can lead to hyperhomocysteinemia – high homocysteine levels. In fact, an article in the National Library of Medicine specifically names proton pump inhibitors as a cause of hyperhomocysteinemia.

Homocysteine is an essential amino acid that is required for protein synthesis. At high levels, though, it can be toxic. It causes damage to the epithelial cells of arteries due to oxidative stress. It also restricts nitrous oxide production which is necessary for dilation of blood vessels. Unlike high cholesterol levels, high homocysteine levels are a genuine cause of atherosclerosis and thrombosis.

Hypochlorhydria can also lead to Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO). Because stomach acid is needed to properly digest food, insufficient hydrochloric acid results in food not being broken down properly. These undigested carbohydrates are then fed on by bacteria that multiply because the stomach acid that would normally kill them is not available. This leads to stomach pain, diarrhoea and food sensitivities. These bacteria produce hydrogen gas which forces the little acid there is into the sarcophagus, causing reflux.

This is the irony of the situation. PPIs are prescribed to stop reflux but can actually cause it. Worse still, the original cause of the reflux could have been low stomach acid to begin with and the PPIs exacerbate the problem.

Decreased stomach acid due to PPI use also drastically alters the microbiome. According to an article in the British Medical Journal, patients on PPIs showed a

65 % in cases of Clostridium difficile infection. This is due to reduction in bacterial diversity. Clostridium difficile is an opportunistic pathogen which can rapidly colonise the colon if there is an alteration the composition of bacteria in the gut.

It can lead to serious health issues such as colitis, sepsis, and toxic megacolon. Toxic megacolon occurs when infection causes the colon to dilate which could be fatal.

The BMJ article also discovered that PPI users had an increased risk of campylobacter and salmonella infection.

The overgrowth of bacteria due to lack of gastric acid also leads to increased risk of pneumonia as the bacteria is aspirated into the lungs. The World Journal of Gastrointestinal Pharmacology and Therapeutics says –

“The mechanism behind PPI-associated pneumonia may be multifactorial, but is thought to stem from compromising the stomach’s “acid mantle” against gastric colonization of acid-labile pathogenic bacteria which then may be aspirated.”

A 2024 study showed that using PPIs regularly, significantly increased the risk of cardiovascular problems. The study concluded –

“We found that regular PPIs use was significantly associated with higher risk of CVD outcomes, including the incidence of CVD, CHD, stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and venous thromboembolism.”

PPIs also inhibits zinc absorption. Zinc deficiency can result in cataract formation and retinal damage, digestive issues, impaired immune system leading to greater risk of infections and mental disturbances.

Magnesium levels are also affected by protein pump inhibitors which can lead to magnesium deficiency. This would appear to be because enzyme H+/K+ ATPase is also present in the colon and the effect of the inhibition of this enzyme by PPIs results in less magnesium absorption. Magnesium deficiency can result in muscle spasms, irregular heartbeat and seizures. Magnesium is also essential for bone integrity and if the body is deficient in the mineral, it is pulled from the bones to be used elsewhere. It is also required for the absorption of calcium into the bones so any deficiency can lead to brittle bones or osteoporosis. As PPIs also inhibit calcium absorption, this increases the risk even more.

PPIs have also been shown to cause numerous neurological effects such as depression, disturbed sleep, insomnia, nervousness, hallucinations and delirium which, it has been suggested mya be caused by magnesium or B12 deficiency.

Although PPIs are designed to block the H+/K+ ATPase enzyme in the stomach, the enzyme also exists in the kidneys where it serves to maintain the acid-base balance and potassium homeostasis. PPIs also inhibit the renal version of the enzyme. This can have very serious consequences.

Renal tubules filtrate waste products out through urine and absorb water, nutrients and electrolytes back into the bloodstream. PPIs like Omeprazole damage these by causing tubulointerstitial nephritis which results in tubular cell death by oxidative stress. This can lead to acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

There are numerous cases of PPIs causing tubulointerstitial nephritis. There are also numerous studies highlighting the increased risk of patients on PPIs getting chronic kidney disease.

Not only do proton pump inhibitors block the action of renal H+/K+ ATPase, they also damage the mitochondria that produces the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) necessary for the enzyme to work, thus exacerbating the problem. As one of the main functions of the H+/K+ ATPase in the kidneys is the reabsorption of potassium , inhibiting it, can result in low potassium levels known as hypokalaemia. This can cause symptoms such as muscle pain, tremors, paralysis and respiratory failure.

As the renal enzyme is responsible for controlling the base/acid balance, inhibiting it can lead to distal renal tubular acidosis as this Japanese study clearly states –

“PPIs may cause metabolic acidosis or hypokalemia, probably due to an inhibitory action on the proton pump that contributes to H(+) and K(+) homeostasis in the kidney.”

This can cause symptoms such as brittle bones, kidney stones and hearing loss and can result in metabolic acidosis. Metabolic acidosis can result in palpitations, headaches, muscle pain, and in extreme cases, seizures and coma. It is also believed to be a contributing factor to dementia. A German study showed that patients over 75 using PPIs had a 44% increased chance of getting dementia than non-PPI users.

In relation to dementia, there are various mechanisms mentioned above by which PPIs can lead to dementia. Statins also lead to dementia. In one study it was discovered that 21% of people with dementia were on PPIs and in another study 69% of dementia patients used statins. Is it possible, therefore, that simply by removing these two dangerous drugs from the market, we could drastically reduce the number of people who end up with dementia or even reverse the cognitive decline of those who already have it?

One thing seems clear, though, when Big Pharma want to get a highly profitable drug on the market, they either don’t bother researching all the possible mechanisms that could lead to adverse side effects or they know but simply don’t care. Either way, their negligence results in devastating health effects, some of which could be fatal, for large numbers of people that use their products.