A total tyrannical dictatorship is now forming in the USA before our very eyes. It is being achieved by the oldest PSYOP in the books - divide and rule. The murder of the Minnesota woman, Renee Good, portrayed as a ‘leftist’, by an ICE agent should have been greeted by outage by ever American citizen. Instead it is condoned by those on the right. Trump and his administration blatantly lied about what happened. They claim the woman deliberately tried to run over an ICE agent and she deserved what she got. Trump said it was amazing that that the agent only survived with cuts and bruises.

Even a cursory glance at the video footage shows the woman parked across the road, blocking the ICE agent’s vehicle. A masked agent then comes up to the window and she drives off, turning to avoid the agent in front of her who goes up to the window and shoots and kills her. At no point does she even touch the agent with her car or endanger his life. When a doctor on the scene tries to get give her medical aid, he is prevented from doing so until she bleeds out.

If we go back into time to the January 6 incident when MAGA supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was unarmed, was murdered by a guard when she was part of the crowd that took over the Capitol building, those on the right were outraged but those on the left condoned it because she was an ‘insurrectionist.’

Two incidents that should have been universally condemned were condoned by certain sections of the public. If all sides had been universal in their condemnation they would have put pressure on the government and law enforcement to curtail their violence. However, because the ‘left’ and ‘right’ have been brainwashed into hating each other so much, the state can murder anyone on either side and they will always get enough support from the other side to keep their murderous campaign going.

When are people going to grow up and realise the left-right divide is all a PSYOP? The US government and, in fact, most governments are not left or right, they only pretend to be. They are all globalists working for the same global cabal of psychopathic criminals. They are just actors who, before they go on the world stage, are told by their overlords which part they have to play to divide the audience and make them think they have a choice of who to put back into government when they are all on the same side - and it is not the side of the people.

A great example of this is when Trump, when running for president, said he was going to arrest Barack Obama for spying on his campaign. Then we see them laughing and joking with each other at Jimmy Carters funeral. They are laughing at our expense. It wouldn’t surprise me if Biden and Trump had a few glasses of wine at Bohemian Grove whilst discussing how Biden would play ‘senile guy’ whilst Trump would play ‘America First’ guy in their next production of ‘Divide and Rule.’

At the end of the day ,EVERY government is pro-war, pro-death, pro-corporations, pro-surveillance and pro-curtailment of free speech whenever they don’t like what is being said. The government is NEVER on your side. To them, whether you are on the left, right or apolitical, you will always be the enemy. They just play both sides off against each other to keep you distracted whilst their tyrannical grip tightens ever more around your throat.

It is not left v right. It is us v them. Until people start to realise this, the tyranny will continue.