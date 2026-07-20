Spotlight on the New World Order

Spotlight on the New World Order

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
4d

Brilliant article. Frying pan and fire just doesn't cut it to describe the horrors Burnham intends to inflict on us all.

Reply
Share
Áine's avatar
Áine
4d

It’s really very interesting to watch fascism unfold. They will fail though.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen McMurray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture