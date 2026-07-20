In my last article, ‘All Hail the New King,’ I said that censorship would increase under an Andy Burnham Government. This will likely happen far quicker than even I anticipated.

It has just recently been announced that Burnham will be hiring the Ex-director of Hope not Hate, Matthew McGregor, as his Political Strategy Chief. As mentioned in my last article, Hope not Hate was founded by Josh Simons, the MP who gave up his seat to allow Burnham to run for prime minister and who will be a part of Burnham’s cabinet.

Matthew McGregor of Hope not Hate, who hope to censor every word they hate. (Image: Linked in)

Hope not Hate is an organisation whose true aim is to promote censorship of anything that contradicts the approved narrative but seems to be particularly focused on antisemitism and anything that questions vaccine safety.

This is a link to McGregor interviewing the Mike Katz, Chair of the Jewish Labour Movement for Hope not Hate discussing the horrors of antisemitism within the Labour party, the fake accusation that deliberately ousted Jeremy Corbyn. Katz, who was given a life peerage by Keir Starmer, once said –

“No objective viewer can doubt that Labour is institutionally racist against Jews”

Here is another where McGregor interviews Ruth Smeeth, the deputy chair of the Jewish Labour Movement on the same subject. Smeeth was once deputy director of Hope not Hate and worked on the Board of Deputies for British Jews. The board of Deputies claims to be the voice of the Jewish population in the UK. Lord Rothschild was on the board when the British government illegally handed over Palestine to the Zionists so they could initiate their 78-year campaign of ethnic cleansing of the Arab population. Smeeth was also employed by the Community Security Trust which is a charity whose mission is “to provide safety, security, and advice to the Jewish community in the UK but, in reality, is an organisation set up to promote fake statistics about antisemitic incidents. She is also a member of British Israel Communications and Research Centre which is a propaganda outfit to promote the interests of Israel.

Hope not Hate have succeeded in getting booksellers to remove books they deem offensive such as any that question the holocaust narrative. They said companies should not profit from “extreme hate content” and making offensive books available to buy gave them “dangerous” legitimacy.

When it comes to vaccines, Hope not Hate will not tolerate anyone that questions vaccine orthodoxy. Here is a link where the organisation compares anti-vaxxers to people who support Hitler.

McGregor is also CEO of 38 Degrees, an organisation that encourages people to create petitions on various topics related to social justice. Back in October 2024, the Northern Irish Health Minster tried to push through an extremely authoritarian health bill that lawyers called ‘spine-chilling’ and ‘wholly illegal, unlawful, immoral and unethical’, that included powers to physically restrain you and force you into quarantine if you were ‘suspected’ of having a contagious disease and forcibly vaccinate you and even kill your pet if they were suspected of being infected.

38 degrees, the organisation that bans anything that questions Big Pharma

A petition was set up that received 6000 signatures in 24 hours. Those great lovers of social justice, 38 degrees, removed it from their site because they obviously don’t see such draconian legislation and violation of basic human rights as unjust.

Apparently Petitions making what they claim are serious, unverified medical or legal allegations regarding vaccines are routinely disabled. One that was opposing COVID-19 vaccinations for children without parental consent was completely disabled by the platform, which cited “inappropriate content” as the justification.

McGregor is also a trustee of the think tank/charity the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) that, as I mentioned in my last article, promotes the fake climate change narrative and targets any article that questions vaccine safety. The IPPR is heavily funded by pharmaceutical companies. They even used the term ‘new world order’ in one of their recent articles- ‘A new world order: Navigating the UK’s place in the world’

To emphasise the extent to which Burnham’s new government will support draconian, freedom-destroying health legislation, he has also hired Hayden Munro, who was campaign director of former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as political director. Ardern is a censorship zealot and was the worst of the tyrannical leaders during the covid scam, even banning New Zealand citizens that were overseas from returning to their home country. She introduced vaccine passports and forced all staff working in any business to be vaccinated before they could open.

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s tyrannical covid dictator. Burnham’s new political director, Hayden Munro, was her campaign director (Image: The Australian)

When it comes to free speech she views it as dangerous, seeing it as a ‘weapon of war’ and was obsessed with preventing any social media post or article that questioned vaccine safety.

Another of Burnham’s new hires is Alison Phillips, the former editor of the Daily Mirror. Unsurprisingly under her leadership, the newspaper targeted anti-vaxx stories. The Mirror also played a big part in ramping up the fearporn with their front-page articles.

Alison Philips - the self-confessed former biased editor of the Daily Mirror, the newspaper that produced frontpage like those below, under her leadership, during the covid scam era. (image: Press Gazette.)

Phillips was also part of a forum of newspaper editors who attending an online seminar entitled – ‘How social media’s ‘toxic wave’ became the new enemy of trusted journalism.’ In this forum the editors decried the fact the public was turning to social media instead of ‘trusted’ mainstream media for their news. Whilst trying to say that the legacy media could be trusted, Philips said, without a hint of irony, “Mirror readers know our biases, where we stand, but on social media there is no backstory of why these stories are being said.” So, she admits her own newspaper’s reports are biased but they should still be trusted anyway because you know they are biased but you can’t trust social media posts because you don’t really know what biases they have!

She is Chief Executive of Labour Together (ThinkLabour).

Burnham has also hired Graeme Cooke as director of no 10 policy unit. Cooke is yet another employee linked to the IPPR and is a friend of James Purnell, the new chief of staff and the ex-chair of the Labour Friends of Israel. The IPPR has also been funded by Bill Gates. Cooke was also former Director of Insight & Policy at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

Graeme Cooke - Part of the influential IPPR and former director at the Joseph Rowntree foundation, whose associated charity funds anyone that want to censor information they don’t like.(Image: X)

The Rowntree Foundation is supposed to be focused on poverty but is strangely obsessed with the fake climate crisis. The foundation also funds the IPPR, Hope not Hate and Labour Together, the shadowy group that really controls the Labour party. The Joseph Rowntree Foundations associated charity, the Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust is particularly concerned with preventing ‘disinformation’ (i.e. anything that deviates from the official narrative) via social media. They will fund organisations that support ‘Regulation of social media platforms with effective penalties, updating the Online Safety Act,’ or the ‘Strengthening of regulator powers including their ability to support the public to discern what is fake news’ or ‘Longer-term solutions to support information integrity.’ Censorship, in other words.

It is clear that Burnham’s new government will be pushing the censorship agenda as rapidly as possible, particularly in relation to climate change, anything they can label antisemitic and anything that criticises vaccines and big pharma. If you thought Starmer was bad, it is about to get a whole lot worse.