The assassination attempt on Trump was obviously fake (no blood on his hand after he touched his ear, no blood on his nice, white shirt, absurdly allowed to stand up again and wave his fist in the air for a very photogenic and iconic photo, very odd behaviour by the crowd, including someone directly behind him that doesn’t even duck when the ‘shots’ were fired, nobody fleeing the scene and various people sitting back up and taking photos whilst the alleged event was still ongoing and now, the bandage has been removed from Trump’s ear to reveal no evidence of a wound) The reason behind the staged event has become apparent very quickly – another war.

Trump posing for the iconic photo in front of the American flag whilst his body guard looks straight into the camera to ensure the photographer gets him looking at his best. All this whilst an assasination attempt is supposedly ongoing.

Despite the disturbed, lone gunman theory they wheeled out almost instantly, as they always do, very soon afterwards the ‘intelligence services’ were saying they had intel that Iran wanted to kill Trump. For intelligence services read Mossad. Israel is forever wanting to go to war with Iran but they are too weak to do it themselves, so they try to coerce America into doing their dirty work for them. In 1996, the neocon Richard Perle, a key advisor to Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, in the Bush administration and part of the Project for the New American Century thinktank that sought to ensure global American hegemony, co-wrote a policy paper with Benjamin Netanyahu. It was called ‘A Clean Break.’ It was aimed at ensuring Israel’s dominance in the middle east by promoting the idea of instigating war with Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Iran. It was in this document that it was first proposed to remove Saddam Hussein, long before the fake claims of ‘weapons of mass destruction’ triggered the second gulf war.

Richard Perle who, with Netanyahu, drew up a list of countries that required regime change - Iraq being one of them.

Trump, owned by the Zionists, like every other western leader, just said that - ‘If Iran assassinates me, US must wipe it off the face of the Earth.’ The irony of the statement is that there is absolutely no evidence of Iran planning to assassinate him but Trump did order the assassination of Iran’s senior Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani, when he was president.

Some of Trump’s supporters, who were having doubts about him, due to him being responsible for Operation Warp Speed and the roll-out of the death jab, will now have those doubts allayed as he was clearly, miraculously saved from death by the hand of God. He will obviously be elected in a landslide victory. As the saviour and chosen one, his followers will now believe his words are the words of God himself so, despite supposedly being anti-war, after his Zionist overlords give him the go ahead, and he orders the bombing of Iran, his supporters will believe it is God’s plan and fully back him.

His choice for vice president, JD Vance, would seem to support the idea of impending military action against Iran. He recently said in a TV interview, “if you are going to punch the Iranians, punch them hard. “

The current situation in Gaza is also leading in the same direction. It is clear that the October 7th attack by Hamas was allowed to happen to give Netanyahu the excuse to start the genocide. Hamas, of course, is allegedly funded by Iran and therefore Israel and the west ultimately hold them responsible. After the attack, the atrocity propaganda was wheeled out to dehumanise the enemy, an absolute essential part of getting the public to accept the most deplorable acts carried out in the name of justice.

Stories of raped woman and beheaded babies were circulated almost immediately by the Israeli sycophants in the Western media. They were totally disproven very quickly as it transpired that the majority of Israeli’s who died where killed by the IDF themselves as they implemented the Hannibal Directive whereby it is preferable to kill their own citizens and soldiers rather than let them be taken hostages. The initial lies served their purpose though, by eliciting the unwavering support of the western media for the genocide that was to follow.

Similar atrocity propaganda was used to gain support from a sceptical public for the illegal war in Iraq to fulfil Israel’s desire for regime change in the country. A young Kuwaiti girl made the world headlines by stating she saw babies being taken out of incubators and allowed to die by Iraqi soldiers. It turned out the girl was the daughter of the Kuwaiti ambassador to the US and the story was entirley fake. It was instigated by the Kuwaiti government-in-exile's ‘Citizens for a Free Kuwait’ who wanted US militray intervenetion after Iraq invaded Kuwait and was coordinated with an American public relations firm. Her testimony was given credence due to Amnesty International backing up her story. The story was subsequently proven to be entirely false but when the war criminals want another war, the truth rarely matters.

Nayirah, the daughter of Kuwaiti ambassador to the US that lied about Iraqi soldiers removing babies form incubators. It was this lie that gained public support for the invasion fo Iraq.

Meanwhile, of course, there is the war in Ukraine, for which the USA is ultimatley responsible, due to their involvement in the 2014 Maidan coup and the strategic arming of the Ukrainian military after the US and Western leaders had pretended to support the Minsk Accords.

The constant bombing of Russian citizens in the Donbass region, the creation of bioweapons lab on the Ukrainian/Russian border and NATO’s threat to bring Ukraine under their umbrella, eventually left Russia believing they faced an existential threat which finally led to their invasion of Ukraine.

The media subsequently did what they always do and, once again, used blatant lies and atrocity propaganda to portray the Russian as evil, subhuman monsters - an essential part of the agenda if you want a reluctant population to support your warmongering ambitions against a perceived enemy. Gruesome tales of Russian soldiers extracting the organs of dead Ukrainian soldiers were disseminated by the western press without a shred of evidence to back it up whilst, ironically, evidence does exist that Ukraine has been one the main hubs for the trafficking of human organs.

Trump, the anti-war, messianic figure, was forever saying that he could bring peace to Ukraine in 24 hours. Yet he recently backed the funding of Ukraine with trillions of dollars’ worth of money to continue the war for as long as possible in an attempt to ensure that there can be no peace deal and that Russia will still be seen as the enemy.

As a new messiah he naturally has to get his followers on board and in a recent speech was calling on all Christians to vote for him. He recently said that the situation in Gaza was a case of good versus evil and Israel were obviously the good guys. Netanyahu repeated this lie when he recently spoke in congress. This is reminiscent of Bush after 9-11 when he referred to Iran, Iraq and North Korea as the axis of evil and said –

“We are in a conflict between good and evil and Americans will call evil by its name and we will lead the world in opposing it.” He even went on to use the word ‘crusade’, implying that the USA was sanctioned by God to pursue its war aims.

George Bush who constantly used religious rhetoric to imply that he was doing Gods’ work when invading Iraq.

This constant reference to good versus evil and Trump’s call for Christians to get on board seems to be a possible precursor for God’s president to declare a ‘Holy war’ against Iran. There are an estimated 30 million Christian Zionists in America, who believe that Israel must be supported at all costs and would have no qualms at all about going to war with Iran if Trump, their man of God, and Israel, deem them a threat.

As Russia have always had close ties with Iran, they would very likely back them if the US went to war with them. With Iran and Russia being completely de-humanised by the media and western politicians, it would only take a false flag attack on US soil, attributed to Iran, to act as the trigger for war, which would quickly escalate with all the western, Zionist-owned, Russian -hating governments supporting USA and China possibly joining in on the side of Russia and Iran.

One can only hope that the coming of the new fake messiah really doesn’t usher in the end times.