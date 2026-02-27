Tommy Robinson, the racist mouthpiece who pretends he is an English patriot yet holds and Irish passport and lives in Spain, is currently meeting the Trump administration. Tommy, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (he changed it to Tommy Robinson in honour of a notorious football thug in Britain) is a convicted criminal and yet he manages to gain entry into the US and get invited to Washington!

Robinson is always going on about Pakistani grooming gangs in Britain raping young girls and yet, here is, meeting Trump’s team when Trump himself has been accused in the Epstein files of raping young girls.

The idea that Tel-Aviv Tommy cares about young kids being abused is laughable. The fact that he supports the Israeli regime who has slaughtered tens of thousands of kids in Gaza and also clearly supports the US regime that funded the mass killing and is just about to start a war with Iran to murder even more children, shows he couldn’t care less about dead kids. His sole aim is to spread hatred of Muslims on behalf of his Israeli paymasters.

This is really just case of one hate-filled, criminal, Zionist puppet meeting up with another hate-filled, criminal, Zionist puppet and his blood thirsty, war-mongering ghouls to discuss how best to serve their masters in Tel-Aviv.

Robinson is a virus spreading hate like a contagion wherever he goes. Obviously, he won’t be able to infect anyone in the Trump regime as they are all already diseased, soulless, corpses animated only by their zombie-like desire to worship their satanic overlords in Tel-Aviv by causing as much death and devastation as possible.

Robinson and Trump are grotesque, cartoonish characters that are worthy of nothing more than mockery and derision but, unfortunately, they have a lot of mindless followers who treat them like they are some sort of heroic cult leaders that are going to save their countries instead of the controlled buffoons that have orders to cause chaos.

The irony is, neither of them care about their followers any more than they care about the dead kids. All they care about is their own egos and their Zionist mission to spread hatred.