I just finished watching the last episode of The Handmaid’s Tale - one of the best programmes ever. It was hard to watch more than one episode at a time, though, because it was so tense. You get so immersed in the story and empathise so much with June Osborne, the main character played by Elisabeth Moss, you can almost feel her pain, fear and desire for retribution.

Elisabeth Moss is terrific in the Handmaid’s Tale

With falling fertility rates the world over combined with an increase in mass surveillance, a penchant for tyranny and in our world’s leaders and the sexual crimes of the elite in the real world, The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian nightmare that isn’t too far removed from a future reality.

Interestingly, the name of the place where the story takes place is Gilead, a region mentioned in the bible but also a company that makes vaccines. Vaccines are, of course, one of the contributors to infertility. Another interesting aspect was the fact that in certain scenes the handmaids were forced to wear masks to silence them , humiliate them and also to destroy their identity. Sound familiar?

Vaccines and masks - two key ingredients of the covid dystopia we had to endure at the hands of our tyrannical leaders.

If you can survive the roller-coaster of emotion, I highly recommend it. Elisabeth Moss is sensational.