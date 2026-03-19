Donald Trump is a deranged, delusional, psychopathic, megalomaniac, tyrannical, despotic, Zionist puppet clown. Unfortunately, unlike traditional clowns that see kids as young people who need to be entertained, he sees them as young people that need to be slaughtered in a vast human sacrifice to whichever malignant demon that spawned him. If Stephen King was writing his novel ‘It’ today, Pennywise would fail to get the role as the chief villain as he would be usurped by the blood-crazed, lunatic, president of the United States of the Apocalypse. Compared to that raving lunatic, Pennywise is a just a misunderstood jester with a balloon fetish that is full of jolly japes, and oversized teeth.

Donald Trump is a deranged, delusional, psychopathic, megalomaniac, tyrannical, despotic, Zionist puppet clown. Unfortunately, unlike traditional clowns that see kids as young people who need to be entertained, he sees them as young people that need to be slaughtered in a vast human sacrifice to whichever malignant demon that spawned him. If Stephen King was writing his novel ‘It’ today, Pennywise would fail to get the role as the chief villain as he would be usurped by the blood-crazed, lunatic, president of the United States of the Apocalypse. Compared to that raving lunatic, Pennywise is a just a misunderstood jester with a balloon fetish that is full of jolly japes, and oversized teeth.

Pennywise is nowhere near as frightening as …….

This Killer Clown

John Wayne Gacey, the serial killer clown, who murdered 33 people, got the death penalty and yet this killer clown who has killed tens of thousands of people was nominated for the peace prize. If ever there was a valid reason for suffering from coulrophobia Trump, is it. Simply seeing him on screen would be enough to terrify any child knowing his murderous record. I was going to say ‘put the fear of God’ into them but then Trump doesn’t work for him. He works for Molech, the god the ancient Israelites sacrificed children too, a ritual that the modern Israeli government obviously still perform on a daily basis.

The United States of Armageddon would be better off with Donald Duck than Donald Trump. He would make more sense than the nonsensical ramblings of the latter and would be a lot less genocidal. Interestingly, ‘Donald, duck,’ is what his security team said when that fake assassination attempt took place when Donald ducked down to avoid a non- existent bullet and emerged triumphantly punching the air, with fake blood tricking down his ear like a real American hero. Must have been a superhero, in fact, with miraculous powers of re-healing because when he removed his plaster a short while later his ear had totally regenerated and he was worshipped as the new messiah to make America great again. Although, as we all know, he is a disciple of the Greater Israel project not the great American one.

What of the latest utterances from this clown messiah? Well, in a recent speech he has declared he is going to invade Cuba.

“I do believe I’ll be the honor of – have the honor of taking Cuba. That would be good. That’s a big honor, taking Cuba. In some form, yeah, taking Cuba. I mean, whether I free it, or take it... I think I can do anything I want with it, to tell you the truth.”

Obviously, he hasn’t attained the requisite quota of murders of innocent people to qualify him for next year’s peace prize so he started early with slaughtering Iranian school children and is now gleefully moving on with his plan to increase his kill count by murdering some Cuban kids.

Trump was called the ‘Peace President’ by his deluded followers before he got into office. He certainly lived up to that moniker as he wants a piece of Gaza, a piece of Greenland, a piece of Venezuela and now a piece of Cuba.

There is a Turkish proverb –

“When a clown moves into a palace, the clown does not become a king. Instead, the palace becomes a circus”.

That is what the White House has become. The clown prince Donald, strutting about demanding countries like an unloved, spoilt, bullying child stealing other kids toys, with an entourage of mentally deficient, morally bereft, blood-crazed sycophants, suffering from the same malady of madness as their master, gushing with praise at his every ridiculous rant and deranged diatribe, salivating like rabid dogs at the thought of more death and destruction.

The Trump regime is a freak show run by a killer clown. A circus of death bringing bloodshed and mayhem wherever it goes.