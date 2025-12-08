Governments like playing games with us. One of their favourites is – “They haven’t got a Cluedo.” This involves trying to kill us off in various ways because they think we are stupid. The crime scenes and weapons are different but they always follow a pattern.

It was the government in the care home with DNR notices. Then it was the government in the hospital with midazolam. Then it was the government in the doctor’s surgery with covid lethal injection. Not satisfied with killing off a large swathe of the population with their covid scam, they are now planning a new crime. The culprit will still, of course, be the same, the government. This time the crime will be committed in your own home and the weapon of choice will be Ozempic, the alleged fat-reducing drug.

British prime minster Keir Starmer was promoting it on the pretence that giving it to the unemployed who are overweight will help them lose weight and get them back into work. On the other side of the Atlantic, Donald Trump was pushing it by reducing the cost to the consumer to encourage them to take it. Elon Musk is another big name promoting the drug.

Starmer, who said it was perfectly reasonable for Israel to starve Gazans and withhold water to defend itself. Trump, who openly funds the genocide, is almost orgasmic when every new bomb is dropped and now wants to slaughter some Venezuelans for fun. Musk, who is a good friend of psychopathic mass murder Netanyahu and is a transhumanist zealot who wants to turn us all into cyborg slaves.

With these three shining examples of loving, caring human beings regaling us with tales of how wonderful Ozempic is, anyone with an I.Q. above that of a dead halibut, should be avoiding this drug like a turkey avoiding Christmas.

Ozempic works by mimicking a natural hormone in the body - GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1). GLP1 is released after eating and slows down digestion and makes you feel full. The synthetic form is known as a GLP1 receptor agonist as it binds to the GLP1 receptors in the body instead of the natural hormone. The major problem is that the natural version is released and is then broken down within a few minutes whereas the synthetic version in Ozempic last for 7 days. This means your digestion system is artificially slowed down for a week. This is then of course repeated for months on end.

This assault on your digestion system leads to gastroparesis, which is when the gut motility is too slow and your stomach can’t empty properly leading to constipation, nausea and stomach pain. Gastroparesis can lead to more serious conditions like colitis and Chron’s disease. Ironically, the main cause of gastroparesis is diabetes, the very disease for which Ozempic was originally designed to treat.

Because the patient’s appetite is suppressed so much, it can lead to nutrient deficiencies. This is true for 22% of all people on GLP1 agonists. The main nutrient they lack is vitamin D. Lack of this essential vitamin can result in muscle weakness, bone pain, osteoporosis, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular disease, infections and tumours.

Another issue is the fact that when people stop taking Ozempic they immediately start putting on weight again which means it has to be taken long term. This, of course, is good for Big Pharma’s profit margins but not for your health. Apart from gastroparesis, Ozempic users have a 9.09 times greater risk of developing pancreatitis and 4.22 times greater risk of getting a bowel obstruction than people taking other weight loss drugs.

However, these are not the only physical symptoms associated with Ozempic use. The drug can also cause kidney damage and thyroid cancer and, if you are diabetic, can seriously affect your vision by worsening diabetic retinopathy.

Ozempic-type drugs are designed to increase insulin to lower blood sugar levels. After insulin levels drop, glucagon, would normally be activated to increase blood sugar levels again to balance the system. However, because GLP1 agonists like Ozempic are designed to keep releasing the GLP1 agonist for long periods of time, glucagon activity is suppressed which can lead to hypoglycaemia. This could result in dizziness, confusion, heart palpitations and possible unconsciousness.

According to the British Medical Journal 82 deaths have already been caused by GLP1 receptor agonist drugs, 29 of which were linked to Ozempic.

There are also serious implications for the mental health of people taking Ozempic. GLP1 receptors are not just in the pancreas, which releases insulin. They are also in the brain as part of the mesolimbic pathway. This is the reward pathway which releases the pleasure hormone dopamine. GLP1 agonists, like Ozempic, decrease dopamine production which results in the person feeling less pleasure when eating, helping to reduce food intake. However, because Ozempic releases the synthetic GLP1 substitute continually, it results in consistently low dopamine levels. This dopamine deficiency can lead to serious mental issues. One study showed a 195% higher risk of major depression, a 108% increased risk for anxiety, and a 106% elevated risk for suicidal behaviour in patients on GLP1 agonists.

Of course, if patients started showing these symptoms they would probably be prescribed more drugs to counteract them, making them even worse. It is also interesting to note that suicidal behaviour is a symptom of Ozempic, another drug on the ever-increasing list that causes suicidal thoughts. It is therefore no surprise that countries all over the world are bringing in legislation that promotes assisted dying. Kier Starmer is a supporter of one such bill going through the British parliament at the moment.

Clearly Starmer pushing Ozempic is not about creating more jobs, it’s about creating more corpses. People will either die by the side effects such as cancer, pancreatitis or kidney damage or will want to kill themselves due to the effect the drug has on their mental wellbeing.

Killing people is all just one big game to these psychopaths.