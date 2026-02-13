Chris Wormald, the cabinet secretary and the head of the UK Civil Service, has just resigned over the Mandelson/Epstein affair. He was a major advisor to the prime minister Kier Starmer. This comes after the resignation of Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s chief of staff, for recommending Mandelson for the post of Ambassador to the US. Tim Allan, the communications director also resigned due to close ties to Peter Mandelson.

The question is, why hasn’t the head of MI5 resigned? MI5 are the ones responsible for ensuring there is no threats to national security and the official narrative is that the Mandelson story only matters because he may have been passing on secrets to a foreign power. It should, of course, be focusing solely on the paedophile aspect, but obviously as the UK aids and supports the mass genocide of children in Gaza it isn’t really going to be concerned with kids being raped and murdered by an Israeli asset paedophile and his predator mates.

Could it be, that MI5 has just too much compromising material on our politicians so that they remain untouchable? Could it be, that behind the scenes the idea of Mandelson being a threat to national security for passing on secrets to a foreign power is considered an absolute joke seeing as we don’t have any secrets because everything we say and do is already controlled by a foreign power- Israel- who have owned our government for decades? Or, could it be, that it may highlight the fact that MI5 knew all the time about Mandelson’s links to Epstein and questions will then start being asked about how much they knew about the notorious paedophile and necrophiliac, Jimmy Saville, when he was best friends with Prince Charles, hosted a Friday breakfast club at his home with officers from the West Yorkshire police and regularly attended Christmas dinner parties with, the then prime minister, Margaret Thatcher?

It seems the only person in the government not to fall on his sword, is Starmer himself, who was, after all, the person that appointed Mandelson to the post. It will be argued that the reason for this is Starmer’s desire for power means he will never relinquish it willingly. However, we must realise that Starmer, or any prime minister for that matter, has no real power. They are mere puppets for their hidden masters.

Perhaps Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t yet decided which lapdog he wishes to replace Starmer with or perhaps those with the real power, the ones that hide in the shadows and control Netanyahu as well, haven’t had time to fully groom and prepare their next place man. Perhaps the UK’s next prime minster hasn’t had time to fully read and digest the overlords’ instruction manual on how to be a good little prime minister and always do what they are told. Maybe our next leader hasn’t been shown the full dossier they have on him or her with all the blackmail material of them abusing kids. Maybe it hasn’t been fully explained to them if they stray from the script, they will get a rather unpleasant visit from Mossad or MI5 in the middle of the night after which they will mysteriously commit suicide.

Lots of people are now demanding Starmer resign as if someone new will save the good ship HMS United Kingdom from sinking under the weight of sleaze, corruption and child abuse scandals. Getting rid of him will make no difference. It is not so much replacing the head of government as replacing the head of the puppet. The same strings will still be attached, controlled by the same hidden hands. Nothing will change unless there are mass arrests of the guilty politicians, the police who work for them, the judiciary who protect them and the media who cover for them.

But don’t hold your breath. There is about as much chance of that happening as there is of the government condemning Israel for genocide instead of helping them carry it out.