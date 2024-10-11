In 1967 a document came to light, purporting to be written by a Special Study Group, commissioned by a department within the US government, to look at the problems the country would face if it transitioned to a position of permanent peace. After two and half years the group produced their findings and recommendations but decided never to release it into the public domain. However, one of the group decided the public had a right to know and leaked it. The document became known as The Report From Iron Mountain

Just like the Silent Weapons for Quite Wars document, many years later someone claimed to be the author of it and said it was meant as satire. The problem, once again, is why would an author not want to claim ownership of his work immediately? It is so prescient and believable it is hard to see how anyone, unless they are an insider, could have composed it nearly sixty years ago. Moreover, the detail in the interview with the alleged whistleblower is extraordinary, including the claim that they used computer modelling to predict the outcome of certain scenarios as part of what he referred to these as ‘peace games’. Today they are usually known as ‘tabletop exercises.’

If it is real, the conclusions and suggestions within the document are shocking. The committee decided that, even if peace was attainable, it wasn’t in the nation’s best interest. The people, they concluded, needed to be kept under tight control and their numbers restricted and there was no real substitute for war to achieve this. The document is replete with eugenics ideology and advocates population control and slavery. The group’s disdain for the general population is obvious. The document needs to be read in light of today’s western governments’ tyrannical actions with relation to the ‘pandemic’, their ongoing fearmongering over the fake climate crisis and their desire to destroy free speech.

The authors of the document view the war industry as an essential part of the economy and ‘warmaking potential as the principal structuring force in society.’

Another aspect of the war industry they see as beneficial, is its ability ensure there is enough poverty to maintain a willing workforce and as a mechanism for maintaining the power structure –

“The war system must be assured, if for no other reason, among others, than to preserve whatever quality and degree of poverty a society requires as an incentive, as well as to maintain the stability of its internal organization of power.”

It is therefore no surprise that they see conscription as useful tool to control the populace, who they clearly view as the enemy –

“As a control device over the hostile, nihilistic, and potentially unsettling elements of a society in transition, the draft can again be defended, and quite convincingly, as a "military" necessity.”

Interesting, therefore, that the concept of conscription is presently being suggested by a number of Western governments with regards to a potential war with Russia who, as usual, are being demonised by politicians and the press. They are aiming it, particularly, at the unemployed, who the government view as undesirables.

Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister of the U.K. who propsed bringing back conscription.

So concerned are the authors that if war was eradicated there would be complete societal collapse, that they promote the idea of creating a fake enemy as a substitute for war.

"Threats" against the "national interest" are usually created or accelerated to meet the changing needs of the war system.”

“It must involve risk of real personal destruction, and on a scale consistent with the size and complexity of modern social systems. Credibility is the key. Whether the substitute is ritual in nature or functionally substantive, unless it provides a believable life-and-death threat it will not serve the socially organizing function of war. The existence of an accepted external menace, then, is essential to social cohesiveness as well as to the acceptance of political authority. The menace must be believable, it must be of a magnitude consistent with the complexity of the society threatened, and it must appear, at least, to affect the entire society.”

One of the alternative enemies the group suggests is an environmental one -

“For purposes of motivating basic allegiance, as distinct from accepting political authority, the "alternate enemy" must imply a more immediate, tangible, and directly felt threat of destruction. In this respect, the possible enemies noted earlier would be insufficient. One exception might be the environmental-pollution model, if the danger to society it posed was genuinely imminent. The fictive models would have to carry the weight of extraordinary conviction, underscored with a not inconsiderable actual sacrifice of life; the construction of an up-to-date mythological or religious structure for this purpose would present difficulties in our era, but must certainly be considered.”

Now compare this to this statement by the Club of Rome, a real organisation founded by the Rockefeller Foundation, comprising government and UN officials, environmentalists and business leaders, made in a book they published in 1991. It is called, ‘The First Global Revolution.’

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill.”

The First Global Revolution in which the Club of Rome created climate change as a false enemy to control the masses.

This is almost identical to what the authors of the ‘Report from Iron Mountain’ suggested. Moreover, the ‘Iron Mountain’ document suggests creating an enemy that threatens humanity with imminent destruction and that it would be a good idea to create some sort of myth or religion around it. Is that not exactly what the fake climate crisis is - a form of environmental fundamentalism, a sort of religion built upon the myth of carbon dioxide causing the apocalypse?

Not only do the authors promote the destruction of the environment as a viable fake enemy but they also say that our food and environment are already being purposely poisoned for this purpose.

“It may be, for instance, that gross pollution of the environment can eventually replace the possibility of mass destruction by nuclear weapons as the principal apparent threat to the survival of the species. Poisoning of the air, and of the principal sources of food and water supply, is already well advanced, and at first glance would seem promising in this respect; it constitutes a threat that can be dealt with only through social organization and political power.”

Our skies are being poisoned on a daily basis.

The idea that our air is being deliberately poisoned is becoming more obvious by the day as an increasing number of people are noticing the ubiquitous chemtrails. As for our water supply, authorities are contaminating it with fluoride, which causes dental and skeletal fluorosis, cancer, liver damage, heart problems and lower I.Q. Various parts of the world have had fluoridated water for decades but the United Kingdom government are currently trying to introduce it to every region of the U.K. Where the food supply is concerned, of course, we have all the food colourings and additives like aspartame and MSG causing numerous health issues. So, it is clear, that this part of the document is not fictitious.

Fluoride, in the form of fluorosilicic acid, when added to the water supply causes cancer, arthritis, fluorosis, infertility and lowers the I.Q.

No plan for an enforced tyranny would ever be complete without the concept of eugenics and population control. It is one of the global elite’s main obsessions. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that the study group are annoyed that people are living longer due to medical advancements. This is clearly not good for population control or their eugenics ideology-

“The problem of increased life expectancy has been aggravated. These advances also pose a potentially more sinister problem, in that undesirable genetic traits that were formerly self- liquidating are now medically maintained. Many diseases that were once fatal at pre-procreational ages are now cured; the effect of this development is to perpetuate undesirable susceptibilities and mutations. It seems clear that a new quasi-eugenic function of war is now in process of formation that will have to be taken into account in any transition plan.”

The problem of increased life expectancy, as they phrase it, would appear to have been addressed. The culling of the elderly by putting them on ventilators during the fake covid pandemic and then overdosing them on midazolam was one of their answers. Another one is the increasing number of countries introducing ‘assisted dying’ bills, with the U.K. being the latest. Inevitably this will lead to more and more elderly being euthanised.

The UK Prime Minster, Keir Stramer, who has already consigned thousands of pensioners to a freezing death this winter, is now pushing through the’ assisted dying’ bill in case any of them survive.

The cult’s hatred for the elderly has always been apparent, but a document published in 2022 in the Lancet, showed their true level of disdain. It is called, ‘The Report of the Lancet Commission on the Value of Death: Bringing Death back to Life,’ where medical professionals openly support the idea of letting people die rather than providing with palliative care.

In the introduction, it states in frighteningly Orwellian terms, ‘The commission believes it is healthy to die.’ The go on to say’ In this report we will explore the many values of death.’

They openly encourage patients who are supposedly terminally ill to give up hope and stop fighting.

“There is evidence that the will to live can keep people alive. It is highly likely that emotions, positive and negative, can influence a prognosis but the tyranny of positive thinking can lead to ambivalence, guilt and bad decisions.”

They state that a person’s life has no more worth than that of a lizard or a potato –

“We are embodied creatures who are ultimately no more important than lizards or potatoes.”

The Lancet commission on the Value of Death - where medical professionals state you are no more worthy of life than a potato.

With such sentiments, it is easy to see how an ‘assisted dying’ bill will be used by the ghouls in the health profession, to coerce the elderly into being euthanised. That, combined with Prime Minister Starmer’s withdrawal of the Winter Fuel payment for pensioners, will result in numerous senior citizens dying prematurely and would, no doubt, greatly please the authors of the ‘Iron Mountain, document.

One of the groups’ other methods to reduce the population is controlling who should be allowed to have children -

“There is no question but that a universal requirement that procreation be limited to the products of artificial insemination would provide a fully adequate substitute control for population levels. Such a reproductive system would, of course, have the added advantage of being susceptible of direct eugenic management.”

The group then admits plans for forced sterilisation are already underway -

“The indicated intermediate step--total control of conception with a variant of the ubiquitous "pill," via water supplies or certain essential foodstuffs, offset by a controlled "antidote"---is already under development.”

This very idea was put forward by David Brower, the founder of Friends of the Earth -

“Childbearing [should be] a punishable crime against society, unless the parents hold a government licence . . . All potential parents [should be] required to use contraceptive chemicals, the government issuing antidotes to citizens chosen for childbearing.”

Is this why fertility rates are plummeting in countries around the world? Have the globalists been covertly adding anti-infertility agents to our water or food? We know fluoride can lower fertility and so can chemicals in our food supply. MSG, used as a flavour enhancer, is actually used to induce infertility in lab rats. There is aspartame, which can cause numerous health issues including infertility and miscarriages. Then there is the preservative, sodium benzoate which is used in spermicides. Carrageenan, an ingredient in the same spermicide, is also used as an emulsifier in food, causing inflammation which can also lead to fertility issues.

In case you may think this is all coincidence, a biotech company called Epicyte produced ‘contraceptive corn’ deliberately incorporating human antibodies that attack sperm. According to the article in the Guardian newspaper, ‘Waiving fields of maize may one day save the world from overpopulation.’

Epicyte was later bought over by Monsanto, a company in which eugenicist, Bill Gates has invested heavily.

Then, of course, we have the covid vaccines which have achieved the globalists’ aims in two different ways – by causing widespread fertility issues and by causing widespread death.

The covid kill shot. If it didn’t kill you, it killed your chances of having children.

Not satisfied with these suggestions for population control and considering conventional warfre to be inefficient in this respect, they then suggest nuclear war as an option -

“Conventional methods of warfare would almost surely prove inadequate, in this event, to reduce the consuming population to a level consistent with survival of the species.” must be remembered that the limitation of war in this function is entirely eugenic. War has not been genetically progressive. But as a system of gross population control to preserve the species it cannot fairly be faulted.”

“The second relevant factor is the efficiency of modern methods of mass destruction. Even if their use is not required to meet a world population crisis, they offer, perhaps paradoxically, the first opportunity in the history of man to halt the regressive genetic effects of natural selection by war. Nuclear weapons are indiscriminate. Their application would bring to an end the disproportionate destruction of the physically stronger members of the species (the "warriors") in periods of war.”

Perhaps this is why our Western leaders, particularly those in the U.K. and USA, will apparently stop at nothing to escalate the Ukrainian conflict. Then we have Israel, a nuclear power, decimating Gaza and attacking Syria and Lebanon and encouraging the USA to attack Iran, with soon-to-be president Trump only too eager to oblige. This could also lead to a much wider conflict, with Israe,l no doubt, prepared to use nuclear weapons if it is threatened with destruction.

Again, today’s geopolitical events clearly illustrate the accuracy of what was proposed in the ‘Iron Mountain’ documents.

The authors, though, are not finished with their inhuman suggestions for controlling the population in a post-war world. As they believe war is necessary for people to vent their aggressive tendencies they would need a substitute in a world of peace. Their suggestion is actual blood sacrifices stating, ‘such a ritual might be socialized, in the manner of the Spanish Inquisition and the less formal witch trials of other periods, for purposes of "social purification," "state security," or other rationale both acceptable and credible to postwar societies.’

Countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia carry out public executions which could be considered a blood sacrifice. Politicians in the US, including Donal Trump, have proposed televised executions, making them a more ‘socialized’ event. It is easy to see how this could happen in this modern era of reality television. Moreover, it is quite possible that public executions would not just be reserved for ‘real’ criminals. It could be expanded to include ‘subversives’ or anyone questioning the government narrative. We have already witnessed the vitriol and hatred aimed at anti-vaxxers and anyone questioning the covid scam, it wouldn’t take much for our power-crazed governments to propose literally ‘sacrificing’ them for the greater good.

Politicians in the US want to televise executions to make blood sacrifice more of a social event.

According to the document, if they can’t reduce our numbers or terrify us into submission, then the only other solution would appear to be slavery -

“Another possible surrogate for the control of potential enemies of society is the reintroduction, in some form consistent with modern technology and political processes, of slavery.”

“It is entirely possible that the development of a sophisticated form of slavery may be an absolute prerequisite for social control in a world at peace. The logical first step would be the adoption of some form of "universal" military service “

Again, conscription is mentioned but we also have the potential of a universal income being introduced. This would give governments complete control over your life because they could restrict your money if you didn’t obey their every word. They would, in effect, own you. You would be their slave, doing their bidding just to survive.

So, between ‘Silent Weapons for Quite Wars,’ and ‘The Report from Iron Mountain,’ we have two documents that show utter contempt for the human race and openly advocate for the total enslavement us all. They want to do this by destroying families, destroying the economy, impoverishing us and distributing the wealth to the wealthy, artificially raising the costs of goods, dumbing down education, drugging our children, monitoring every aspect of our lives, getting as many people on to welfare as possible, forced military service, reducing the population by poisoning our environment and covert sterilisation programmes, creating fake enemies with covid and the ‘climate crisis’ and, if all that doesn’t work, orchestrating a nuclear war or a modern day witch hunt for people who disagree with the narrative.

Is ’The Report from Iron Mountain just a satire or is it a legitimate document as a blueprint for the total control of humanity? One thing is for sure, if you look around you, what is proposed in the report is exactly the world we are currently living in. At the very least, the author must surely have had inside knowledge of the plan.