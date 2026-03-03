The illegal war on Iran was allegedly instigated by the Zionist/American death cult based on the lie that Iran was close to building a nuclear weapon. Israel have been promoting this lie for over 40 years proving exactly that - that it is a lie. The other compulsive liar, Trump, stated that the US had obliterated the Iranian nuclear facilities after they attacked the country back in June 2025 despite this, they seem to have been magically rebuilt so he could use the same lie again to start a full-blown war against Iran this time around. Interestingly even the Pentagon is calling his reason for going to war a lie saying Iran was no immediate threat to the US.

Trump said that he went ahead with the strikes because he knew the Iranians weren’t going to comply with a deal. Yet, the foreign minister from Oman said the Iranians had more or less agreed to everything in the negotiations. So, the duplicitous, bloodthirsty, Zionist/American entity lured the Iranians into negotiations whilst behind the scenes they were preparing to attack them no matter what the outcome of the talks.

However, irrespective of this, the Ayatollah Khamenei had always ruled out creating nuclear weapons from both a political perspective and, more importantly, from a religious perspective saying it was incompatible with Islam and completely forbade them. He also forbade chemical and biological weapons.

This was known by the Americans, the Israelis, all Western politicians and any journalist that was a reporting on middle eastern issues. They all knew Iran had no nuclear weapons nor any ambition to building them. That makes every one of them, including the journalists that support this illegal war, which is virtually every mainstream western journalist, complicit in war crimes.

The first casualties in the war were 153 children and teachers murdered after US/Israel deliberately blew up their school. The sick Zionist sycophants at the BBC still tried to dilute the story and blame the Iranian regime by saying they couldn’t confirm the death toll because they are often refused entry into Iran and then wrote the following –

“Deep mistrust of the Iranian regime, however, makes official reports difficult for many to accept, and some Iranians directly blamed the regime for the attack.

One user wrote: “Even if the regime did not directly target schools, the deaths of children in Minab remain the responsibility of the Islamic Republic.”

This is the typical, despicable BBC, apologists for a genocidal regime, lying for their masters. There has never been a western-instigated war that the propaganda machine of the BBC hasn’t fully endorsed. If the mass murder of 153 schoolgirls and teachers doesn’t shame them into telling the truth, nothing will. The leopard will obviously never change its Star-of-David shaped spots.

We are always being told that Muslims are the extremists. There are Islamic terrorists everywhere. Hollywood movies are full of either Russians wanting to kill us all or Islamic terrorists. Strangely no movie in history that I recall has ever had a Jewish or Israeli terrorist as the bad guy. We do, of course have to remember that many of the Hollywood elite are compromised by the Epstein Mossad blackmail, paedophile operation.

It was interesting and very true what an Iranian spokesman said. He said the war was perpetrated by the Epstein elite who either want to rape kids or kill them.

Decades of lies and propaganda by journalists, politicians and Hollywood that Islamic terrorists are the great threat when the evidence suggests that all large so-called Islamic terrorists organisation are created, controlled and funded by the real terrorists Israel and Western governments. Someone posted on social media that an Al Qaeda leader in Afghanistan is supporting Israel. AL Qaeda have definitely supported them in the past. The HTS in Syria, who have mass-murdered thousands of people, are supposedly an Islamic organisation and yet they were embraced by Israel and Trump when they were given the keys to Syria. Israel is now working alongside these so-called Islamicists with the HTS leader thanking them for their support.

I believe all these supposedly Islamic extremists are just mercenaries with beards hired by Israel and the west to demonise Muslims. In fact, a former CIA agent has confirmed this saying they have used ISIS and Al Qaeda to destabilise Iran. If they were really Islamic fundamentalists, why would they support the infidels in the west to overthrow an Islamic republic? The real religious extremists are the Zionist Jewish supremacists and the Christian fundamentalist in America. They are the ones that are basically salivating when there is chance of more death, bloodshed and war.

The irony of the American fundamentalists, who actually worship Israel more than Jesus, is astounding. They support a country whose Jewish population regularly spit on Christians and assault them, desecrate their churches and graveyards and, according to the Talmud, say Jesus is suffering damnation in a pit of boiling excrement.

The Israeli’s ooze racism and always have –

“Spirit the penniless population across the frontier by denying it employment... Both the process of expropriation and the removal of the poor must be carried out discreetly and circumspectly.” Theodore Herzl, founder of the World Zionist Organization, speaking of the Arabs of Palestine, Complete Diaries, June 12, 1895

“Between ourselves it must be clear that there is no room for both people in this country…there is no other way than to transfer the Arabs to the neighbouring countries, to transfer all of them; not one village, not one tribe should be left.” Yosef Weitz of the Jewish National Fund, diary entry, 1940

“We must use terror, assassination, intimidation, land confiscation, and the cutting of all social services to rid the Galilee of its Arab population.” Israel Koenig, “The Koenig Memorandum”

“I vow that if I was just an Israeli civilian and I met a Palestinian I would burn him and I would make him suffer before killing him. With one hit I’ve killed 750 Palestinians (in Rafah in 1956). I wanted to encourage my soldiers by raping Arabic girls as the Palestinian women is a slave for Jews, and we do whatever we want to her and nobody tells us what we shall do but we tell others what they shall do.” Ariel Sharon, In an interview with General Ouze Merham, 1956.

“I don’t know something called International Principles. I vow that I’ll burn every Palestinian child (that) will be born in this area. The Palestinian woman and child is more dangerous than the man, because the Palestinian child’s existence infers that generations will go on, but the man causes limited danger.” Ariel Sharon, In an interview with General Ouze Merham, 1956.

“The Palestinians are beasts walking on two legs.” Menachim Begin, speech to the Knesset, quoted in Amnon Kapeliouk, “Begin and the Beasts”. New Statesman, 25 June 1982.

“We have to kill all the Palestinians unless they are resigned to live here as slaves.” Chairman Heilbrun of the Committee for the Re-election of General Shlomo Lahat, the mayor of Tel Aviv, October 1983.

“The Palestinians” would be crushed like grasshoppers ... heads smashed against the boulders and walls.” “ Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir in a speech to Jewish settlers New York Times April 1, 1988.

“Palestinians are beasts. They are not human.” Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan, Israeli Deputy defence Minister in 2013.

“They should go, as should the physical homes that raised the snakes. Otherwise more little snakes will be raised there.” Ayelet Shaked, Israeli Minister of Justice speaking about the Palestinians in 2014.

“Those who are against us, there is nothing to be done. We need to pick up an axe and cut off his head.” Avigdor Leiberman, Israeli Defence Minister speaking about Arabs 2015.

“We must defend ourselves against the wild beasts,” Benjamin Netanyahu talking about Arabs, 2016.

“My right, my wife’s, my children’s, to roam the roads of Judea and Samaria are more important than the right of movement of the Arabs,” Mr Ben Gvir, National Security Minister, Aug 2023.

Isarel was founded on terrorism and continues to be a terrorist state.

Menachim Begin, former Israeli prime minister was a member of the terrorist group Irgun who was responsible for the bombing of the King David hotel, killing 91 people including Arabs, British and jews.

David Ben Gurion Israel’s first prime minister was a leading figure behind the Nakba when 750,000 Arabs were ethnically cleansed from Palestine. With 15000 being butchered and the IDF using biological weapons poisoning the water supply of the Arabs.

It isn’t just Arabs or Muslims, though, that will be targeted. All goyim are potential victims of this depraved cult.

The famous Jewish and Zionist novelist, Maurice Samuel, who won multiple awards for promoting Jewish culture said –

“We Jews, we, the destroyers, will remain the destroyers for ever. Nothing that you will do will meet our needs and demands. We will for ever destroy because we need a world of our own, a God-world, which it is not in your nature to build.”

Rabbi Abraham Kook, Israel’s first chief rabbi, preached Jewish supremacy and said: “The difference between a Jewish soul and souls of non-Jews -- all of them in all different levels -- is greater and deeper than the difference between a human soul and the souls of cattle.”

Rabbi Saadya Grama, said non-Jews are, “completely evil.”

Rabbi Dov Lior, chairman of the Jewish Rabbinic Council: “There is no such thing as enemy civilians in war time. The law of our Torah is to have mercy on our soldiers and to save them... A thousand non-Jewish lives are not worth a Jew’s fingernail.”

Rabbi David Batsri called Arabs “a blight, a devil, a disaster... donkeys, and we have to ask ourselves why God didn’t create them to walk on all fours. Well, the answer is that they are needed to build and clean.”

Rabbi Manis Friedman “I don’t believe in Western morality, i.e. don’t kill civilians or children, don’t destroy holy sites, don’t fight during the holiday seasons, don’t bomb cemeteries, and don’t shoot until they shoot first because it is immoral. The only way to fight a moral war is the Jewish way: destroy their holy sites. Kill men, women and children (and cattle).”

Rabbis in the West bank have been teaching children the following –

“The gentiles will want to be our slaves. Being a slave to a Jew is the best. They’re glad to be slaves, they want to be slaves,”

“Instead of just walking the streets and being stupid and violent and harming each other, once they’re slaves, their lives can begin to take shape.”

“Yes, we’re racists, we believe in racism.”

“Jews are a more successful race.”

When telling students about Hitler, he said –

“He was the most correct person there ever was and was correct in every word he said… he was just on the wrong side.”

Another Jewish rabbi admitted that the goyim will be slaves for the Jews.

The late Rabbi Schneerson, worshipped by many as a Jewish messiah and followers of the Chabad Lubavitch messianic cult to which Donald Trump has links, said “It is obvious that since every Jew, (men and even women and children) brings about the existence of the entire creation, they become masters over the entire world, and thus every single creation, owes them recognition…therefore the jew is in control, particularly over physical matters.”

This is the supremacist attitude that develops when you believe you are the chosen people, when religious fundamentalism fuels hatred and violence. These Zionist and Rabbi attitudes though, should not come as a surprise. They are thousands of years old and stem directly from following the words of their Old Testament god, Yahweh, who promoted genocide and ethnic cleansing on a grand scale. The ancient Israelites stole the land of Canaan and mass-murdered its inhabitants. Thousands of years later and they are doing the same to Palestinians.

The ancient Israelites, including their hero Solomon, sacrificed children to the demon god Molech. Today they are sacrificing the children of Gaza and Iran. Nothing changes. Once a supremacist, always a supremacist.

Israel have now stated that Turkey is a threat. Are they next in line for regime change?

Israel and Zionism is an existential threat to humanity. The only solution is to rid the world of the Zionist influence and Zionist violence.

Every member of the IDF and Netanyahu’s cabinet should be charged with war crimes and an independent peace keeping force installed in Israel. Any descendants from the original families ethnically cleansed under the initial Nakba should be allowed to return and given free land and housing at Israel’s expense. Then there should be democratic elections overseen by independent human rights organisations. Gaza should be rebuilt with money from the Israeli government and all the countries that were complicit in the war and given back to the Palestinians. All Westbank settlers should be removed and any foreigners sent back to their home countries. Any settler found to have stolen land or houses from Palestinians should be charged with theft and forced to give back the land and pay compensation. Radical racist rabbis should be banned from synagogues and schools. Teaching of the crimes of the Israel state against Palestinians since its creation should be made compulsory in Israeli Schools with particular emphasis on the Gaza genocide. There should be a National Day of Remembrance for those murdered in the Gaza genocide.

Every Western leader that supplied arms or funds to Israel during the Gaza genocide should be tried for war crimes. Any leader that is aiding and abetting the current illegal war on Iran should be tried for war crimes. Any British citizen, of which there are 2000, that went to Gaza to join the IDF should be tried for war crimes. There are hate crime laws in the UK. which make it illegal to say anything that promotes violence so all the journalists and politicians that are promoting war should be arrested as calling for war is clearly an incitement to violence. Every Western politician should be investigated for ties to Israel. If they are members of Friends of Israel group or have received any funding for promoting Israeli propaganda they should be removed from office and charged with misconduct in public office. Every Jewish charity should be investigated to see if the funds are going back to the IDF. A complete sanction on trading with Israel should be instigated immediately. Any radical rabbis preaching Jewish supremacy should be arrested for hate speech.

In addition to this, the U.K. should close down all American military bases in the country and prevent any American planes from using our bases or airspace.

Zionism and Supremacist ideology are cancers in our societies and need to be removed. A radical approach is the only thing that is going to save us from their hatred and bloodlust. Maybe then, Jews, Muslims, Christians and people from other faiths, and of no faith at all, can all live in peace with each other.