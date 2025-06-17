In my article, “Musk and the Mashiach” back in January, I said the following –

“With Trump about to become the US president and with he and Vice president Vance’s, overwhelming desire to bomb Iran at the behest of their Israeli overlords, they need to ensure support for their imminent barbarism. Of course, they will automatically get support from the British government, as all British governments, whether Labour or Conservative, get orgasmic pleasure in bombing other countries to smithereens on the flimsiest of pretexts, such is their post-colonial obsession with destroying countries they cannot own. To go to war with another country to please their Israeli masters gives them even more pleasure, such is their subservience to Zionist genocide machine.”

Only six months into his presidency and Trump is about to make this prediction a reality. It was always going to be so. Trump scuppered the first Iranian nuclear deal and now he has done the same again. Days before any agreement could be reached, Israel bombed Iran with Trump’s full support. We now have the two most dangerous men on the planet, Trump and Netanyahu, clearly a pair of deranged, psychopathic lunatics, both in charge of large nuclear arsenals, illegally attacking another nuclear armed country with Trump telling Iranians to get of Tehran before they obliterate it.

(image-The Guardian)The Two Most Dangerous Psychopaths in the World

The United Kingdom, run by Keir Starmer, another warmongering member of the global death cult, has sent ships to the area in case they have to defend Israel. Starmer who was pushing for conscription being reintroduced, is clearly as prepared as Trump to have his citizens killed for God’s chosen people.

I said in the article that the public are totally against a war with Iran and it would need a false flag event to draw them in. We have already had Netanyahu saying that the fake assassination attempts on Trump were the work of the Iranians but don’t rule out an actual Israeli attack on American forces in the area that they will blame on Iran and that Trump will allow to happen to protect his overlords. Israel has previous in this regard.

In 1967, during the six-day war between Israel and Egypt, Jordan and Syria, the Israelis attacked the American ship, the USS Liberty, killing 34 men. They later claimed it was an accident but the evidence is overwhelming that they knew it was an American spy ship. The Israeli air force flew over the Liberty and could clearly see the American flag. They attacked it with machine gun fire, rockets massive bombs and napalm.

(Image Wikipedia)The USS Liberty - blown apart by Israel, covered up by the US government

Unbelievably, the leaders in Washington refused to help. Instead, they wanted to sink the Liberty so as not to embarrass the Israeli’s. One of the admirals on board the navy fleet nearby that could have gone to the Liberty’s rescue said –

"President Lyndon Johnson came on with a comment that he didn't care if the ship sunk, he would not embarrass his allies."

It is claimed that Johnson needed the Jewish vote when running for re-election.

It is believed the reason why they attacked the USS Liberty is because it had been spying on the Israelis and discovered that they had committed war crimes by executing Egyptian prisoners of war and, as they always do, they wanted to play the innocent victim in the war so had to conceal their atrocities.

It is clear from this and everything that has followed that all American presidents have been owned by Israel. This time however, with Trump being the biggest pro Zionist president ever, there is nothing he won’t do that Israel demand of him. He and his government seem to have all bought into the Jewish messianic belief that the mashiach or Jewish messiah can only appear after the world turns on Israel and there is a global conflict. That is why Netanyahu and Israel are now so openly committing genocide and bombing Iran, they want a world war to fulfil Jewish prophecy and as Netanyahu and his Israeli government are clearly Jewish supremacists, believing that the gentiles are mere goyim or cattle, human lives mean nothing to them. With these two demonic, leaders in charge a nuclear war is a definite possibility.

The only positive sign I see is that, at last, some of the staunchest Trump supporters are saying it would be insane to go to war with Iran. Some have even suggested he now be impeached but with his bloodthirsty colleagues in Washington always salivating for more death and destruction how much influence anyone can have to stop this maniac is debatable.

On the Israeli side, Netanyahu was very unpopular before Oct 7th, one of the reasons, no doubt, it was allowed to happen. Unfortunately, two thirds of the Israeli population, being brainwashed from birth that they are Gods chosen people and therefore superior to everyone else, totally support the ongoing genocide in Gaza and would probably support Israel nuking every country in the Middle East if they thought it necessary.

The only thing that can prevent a world war is the UK and other countries refusing to get involved no matter what the provocation and the American people seeing through any apparent false flag event that Trump and Netanyahu are planning.

Israel is an existential threat to the entire human race. For future world peace, Israel cannot be allowed to exist in its current form. Netanyahu, his entire cabinet and every member of the IDF need to face a war crimes tribunal. All Illegal settlements must be dismantled. The descendants of the 700,000 Arabs displaced during the Nakba should be allowed to return and all restrictions of the Palestinians should be lifted. Gaza should be rebuilt at Israel and America’s expense and the homes returned to the Palestinians. Then an international peace keeping force needs to be sent in and proper, democratic elections held. All Jewish Supremacist teaching in schools should be banned. Until this happens all the nations of the world should completely isolate Israel with a total trade embargo and ban all diplomatic relations with them.

As for the US, Trump needs to be removed from office and arrested for aiding and abetting war crimes and the other countries around the world need to grow a backbone and tell America they can longer use force to get what they want. The American people need to stand up and say they have had enough of war and ensure no future president or senator has any ties or allegiances to any other country other than the US and only elect people who openly call for peace and diplomacy instead of those that constantly engage in warmongering propaganda.

The people of the UK need to make it clear to Keir Starmer that they are not prepared to die or have their sons and daughters killed for Israel anymore and all members of parliament who are signed up to the Friends of Israel should be removed from office and never allowed to serve as an MP again.

What hope is there of any of this happening? Obviously very little but we need to hold on to that tiny, sliver of hope nonetheless, otherwise we will be forever walking in darkness, with the perpetual shadow of war and death hanging over us and that is not living. Surely, sometime, the days of the lunatics and psychopaths will come to an end, the madness will be over, and the rest of us can live in peace.