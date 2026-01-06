The allied powers allegedly went to war with Germany because Hitler was a tyrant who wanted to invade the whole of Europe. In reality, we went to war to stop Germany from becoming an economic power, as was happening under Hitler’s rule, and Hitler’s opposition to the global banking system. However, assuming it was for the former reason, why has the world not condemned the most obviously tyrannical regime in history – the current United States of Israel, that rabid, mongrel of the two most bloodthirsty, rogue nations on earth.

Hitler and the Third Reich are considered the most evil regime in history and yet we have the U.S.I. slaughtering hundreds of thousands of men, women and children in Gaza, raping and torturing political prisoners, starving the population to death, illegally removing the organs of those they murder, and ethnically cleansing them from their homeland. Now they have illegally invaded Venezuela and kidnapped their legitimately elected president, although the BBC, the habitual supporters of war and regime change when carried out by the west, have told their reporters to never use the word ‘kidnapped’ but only ‘captured’ to legitimise the crime.

Meanwhile they are trying to gaslight us all into believing the Venezuelans are happy with their country being invaded by tyrannical lunatics by inundating social media with scenes of Venezuelans allegedly celebrating Madura’s capture when, in actual fact, some are from football supporters celebrating a Venezuelan victory, and others are from protests in other countries. They even put out a video of Madura’s army allegedly torturing prisoners when the scene is actually from a movie.

The idea that Madura was kidnapped because he was responsible for trafficking drugs into the USA is laughable considering at the beginning of December, Trump actually pardoned the former president of Honduras, Juan Hernandez, who had been convicted in a US court of drug trafficking. Trump, without a hint of irony said it was a Hernandez was a victim of political persecution and had been “treated very harshly and unfairly”.

Meanwhile Trump, Israel’s deranged, megalomaniac, psycho puppet, has threatened Colombia, Cuba and Iran and also wants to take over Greenland but no Western leader wants to condemn his actions.

The UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, refused to say if Trump’s despicable actions in Venezuela were against international law. Then again, why would he when the UK illegally froze £2bn of Venezuelan gold to facilitate the American takeover. We also have British Government minister Mike Tapp, who, in an extraordinary interview, absolutely refused to say it would be wrong for Trump to attack Greenland or Denmark, despite being repeatedly asked by a journalist to do so. Both these countries are in NATO. What happened to the mantra ‘an attack on one NATO county is an attack on all NATO countries’ when the West wants to instigate a war with Russia?

It’s not just politicians, of course, who refuse to condemn these criminal acts, our journalists are also complicit. The British ‘journalist’, Nana Akua, who works for the right wing GB News praised Trump’s, murderous and illegal actions in Venezuela saying ‘ Madura had to go and it was a long time coming’ and actually quipped –

‘I’m sure there are many in this country who would like to see a Trump style coup against Keir Starmer!’

With the United States of Israel’s rapacious appetite for stealing other people’s countries and resources, this isn’t a joke. It could become a reality in the not- too- distant future.

Nigel Farage, another GB news host and leader of the Reform party said –

“The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law — but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing.”

So, a man who is thought to be the frontrunner to become the next prime minster of Great Britian is saying it is ok to break international law if and when it suits you.

He then pushed for regime change in Iran –

“I wish the forces of freedom in Iran well, as I have done for years. This evil regime must go.”

Then in America we have war whores who call themselves journalists like Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire, saying the following –

“I’m as reflexively non-interventionist as anyone can possibly be, but Venezuela appears to be a resounding victory and one of the most brilliant military operations in American history. As an unapologetic American Chauvinist, I want America to rule over this hemisphere and exert its power for the good of our people. If some shitty little tinpot third world dictator is harming our country or interfering with our national interests, we should do exactly what Trump did to Maduro. Why not? “International law” is fake and gay. The only international law is that big and powerful countries get to do what they want. It has been that way since the dawn of civilization. It will always be that way. And we are the most powerful country on the planet. It’s about time that we start acting like it.”

Laura ‘lunatic’ Loomer, another deranged warmongering psychopath slavers with excitement at the thought of more dead foreigners and more regime change -

“Maduro is out. Cuba and Colombia are on high alert. Khamenei is next to fall. The sound of freedom is ringing all around the world thanks to President Trump, which means many of the immigrants living in America will soon go back to where they came from. We are about to see full regime toppling in Venezuela, Cuba, Columbia, and Iran. We will likely also see an end to the Russia-Ukraine war as a result of shadow fleet oil supply being cut off from Venezuela to Russia now that the United States, under President Trump’s phenomenal leadership, has taken over control of Venezuela and Venezuela’s oil reserves. We will never have a better President.”

Then there is this from New York author, Matt Forney, who is simply ecstatic at the thought of the rest of humanity living under the threat of an Orwellian, American dictatorship -

“The American Empire rises. No more pretense. If you have something we want, we’re just going to kick your door down and take it. And there is no country on planet Earth who can stop us. Everyone on the planet is America’s slave.”

And this from this the same very sick and depraved individual –

“Good morning. Nicolas Maduro is being violently raped in a federal prison while the U.S. is violently dismantling his regime and taking back all the assets he sold. It’s a great day to be an American.”

This repulsive, pro-colonial pro-war mindset has always been there in some Americans, and, indeed British, pseudo patriots, but it was usually not so blatant. The fact that the United States of Israel has got away with genocide whilst it was filmed for all the world to see, with virtually no reproachment from any county with any influence on the world stage, has emboldened the war hawks and bloodthirsty freaks to voice their sick desires openly.

The Zionists, as usual, are the true driving force behind the invasion of Venezuela. Netanyahu had visited Trump just days before and Madura is a supporter or Iran and has heavily criticised Israel for their genocide and expansionist desires whilst also pointing out that the father of Netanyahu, whose real name is Mileikowsky, was actually Polish and his ancestors have no link to Israel whatsoever. Stating that the prime minister of Israel has no Israeli roots is blasphemous in the eyes of those that claim a divine right to Palestine as their homeland.

There is a video clip going back to 2009 of Isaac Herzog, the Israeli minister for antisemitic affairs discussing Venezuela with the then head of the Zionist lobby group in the US, the Anti-Defamation league. They equate it with Iran for its antisemitism and say they have plans for it and are discussing these with Jesse Jackson, the US politician but wouldn’t discuss them on camera.

The fact that Jewish supremacist billionaire, Paul Singer’s company Elliott Investment management has been selected by a Zionist judge in the US to be the winning bidder for Venezuela’s oil, refining company CITGO, no doubt, also had something to do with it. Singer is a big donator to the highly influential Zionist lobby group AIPAC in the US and also a big donator to Friends of the IDF.

As for Greenland, it has rare minerals essential for the tech industry, which will be of clear benefit of the Zionist Big Tech billionaires that fund Trump such as Larry Elisson who owns Oracle and has donated large sums to the IDF and even wanted to employ Benjamin Netanyahu and Sam Altman of open AI who sell their products to a US defence company run by a radical Zionist specialising in AI surveillance and drones. OpenAI technology is now being used to slaughter citizens in Gaza. Moreover, OpenAI has also invested heavily in Apex, an Israeli cyber security outfit created by the infamous 8200 unit of the IDF. Jensen Huang of NVIDIA, a company who employ former members of the 8200 unit of the IDF, is also a donator to Trump as is Jeff Bezos of Amazon. Amazon has supplied billons of pounds of products to the IDF to aid with facial recognition of Palestinians. Sundar Pachai, CEO of Google also donated to Trump and is also involved in the project to supply facial recognition software to Israel to target Palestinians.

Then there is Peter Thiel of Palantir, and close friend and funder of vice president JD Vance, who was funded by the CIA to create surveillance systems and has sold its products to Israel because of their new “strategic partnership with the Israeli Defense Ministry to supply technology to help the country’s war effort.” Their products have been used to target Gazans to be killed by the IDF.

Israel itself would also benefit greatly if their deranged attack dog Trump is given the command to take over Greenland, as Israel is the centre for tech start-up companies who are all funded and controlled by the Israeli intelligent services who would no doubt receive preferential treatment when trump hands out Greenland’s stolen minerals wealth.

The fact that everyone was either afraid of being seen as antisemitic, compromised and therefore being blackmailed by Israel or were just as bloodthirsty as Israel and so let them away with genocide and everyone’s fear of the belligerent and unhinged Zionist Trump administration has led to where we are.

It now seems impossible to stem their insatiable desire for world domination. They own North America, have taken over Syria by the use of their fake Islamic proxies, are bombing their way through Lebanon, Qatar and Yemen and plan a war with Iran. They now have a foothold in South America via Venezuela which they want to expand into Colombia, are planning to go into the Caribbean to take over Cuba and want steal Greenland. On top of Israel have just officially recognised Somaliland, an area of Somalia in the Horn of Africa that unilaterally declared independence 30 years ago. Israel is the first country to recognise it.

One of the reasons Israel is doing this is it will be a foothold in Africa and strategic move to allow its military bases to be positioned there to make it easier to bomb the Yemini Houthis. Netanyahu personally thanked Mossad for its role in the recognising Somaliland, proving its main purpose is a military one. It also has a lot of rare earth minerals as well as gold and gemstones which they will, no doubt, eventually, appropriate to fund their war machine.

It is becoming clearer by the day that the Unites States is Israel is intent on global hegemony and will eliminate anyone that stands in their way. We are all in danger from this demonic entity. The only shimmer of light is that when it has eventually murdered or enslaved vast swathes of humanity, its crazed bloodlust will eventually force it to devour itself. One can only hope you are one of the ones that survive long enough witness it.